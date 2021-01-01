« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 406721 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
I don't agree, it's constantly mentioned in press conferences and post-match interviews and has been since the season started. Since Madrid's bid for Trent it's been headline news and the usual commentariat have been out in force to pipe up with what they think.

This January should be a focus on reinforcing the squad, but that likely won't happen now because we're facing the replacement of our 3 best lads in one summer. It needs nipping in the bud either way now, so that we can all move on and win the league (and if necessary start thinking about how on earth we replace them).

Its not headline news on the Guardian or BBC.

Slot has dealt with it really well so far.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
I don't agree, it's constantly mentioned in press conferences and post-match interviews and has been since the season started. Since Madrid's bid for Trent it's been headline news and the usual commentariat have been out in force to pipe up with what they think.

This January should be a focus on reinforcing the squad, but that likely won't happen now because we're facing the replacement of our 3 best lads in one summer. It needs nipping in the bud either way now, so that we can all move on and win the league (and if necessary start thinking about how on earth we replace them).

Its another example of poor succession planning by the club, which its been guilty of on more than one ocasion.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Its another example of poor succession planning by the club, which its been guilty of on more than one ocasion.

How did City's succession planning go ?

Not everything is perfect.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Its another example of poor succession planning by the club, which its been guilty of on more than one ocasion.

Well, so far we have managed to replace Alisson, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane and Firmino from our CL/PL winning team, so I'd say our succession plan is going well, especially since Mo and Virgil are going nowhere ...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
You do realize that the media keep mentioning this because of fans like you?

What in the blue fuck are you on about now?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
they would have signed but now if that was the case. Its pretty clear we arent meeting their demands currently.

And do you know what their demands are?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Its not headline news on the Guardian or BBC.

Slot has dealt with it really well so far.

It was, and there have been articles and are articles on the home pages of all main media outlets. It's the main story about Liverpool now, and we're the main show in town. I find it a strange argument to say it's not being discussed or highlighted in the media, it's everywhere. Even fucking Richard Keys is piping up. Every time we win a match Mo Salah is there saying he's had no offer etc.

Are we saying it's not a distraction and no one cares? I don't follow.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Well, so far we have managed to replace Alisson, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane and Firmino from our CL/PL winning team, so I'd say our succession plan is going well, especially since Mo and Virgil are going nowhere ...

We had an awful 2022/23 season which was a result of not properly succession planning. We were then reactive when the damage had been done.

Last summer we could have mitigated against some of these guys leaving. But we didnt and now we will again have to be reactive in the upcoming summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
It was, and there have been articles and are articles on the home pages of all main media outlets. It's the main story about Liverpool now, and we're the main show in town. I find it a strange argument to say it's not being discussed or highlighted in the media, it's everywhere. Even fucking Richard Keys is piping up. Every time we win a match Mo Salah is there saying he's had no offer etc.

Are we saying it's not a distraction and no one cares? I don't follow.

Who the hell cares about Richard Keys? He is a nobody.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
How did City's succession planning go ?

Not everything is perfect.

Its not, and we have good examples, but like the midfield rebuild, we are being reactive. At the start of the season we knew there was a possibility that the three players could leave and we did practically nothing to address it. We had a transfer window to at least start that process now.

Now if most of them leave we will have to go on a mad scramble to replace them and thats without factoring in the other positions that could need addressing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Well, so far we have managed to replace Alisson, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane and Firmino from our CL/PL winning team, so I'd say our succession plan is going well, especially since Mo and Virgil are going nowhere ...

They can currently walk away at end of season
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Who the hell cares about Richard Keys? He is a nobody.

It's just banter
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
And do you know what their demands are?

That's what totally gets me. No one has a single clue what their demands are. No one knows what the club have or have not offered or where the main sticking point is, but the people running the club are amateurs, micky mouse, clueless, negligent, incompetent for not agreeing to them. There is a possibility that if we did meet their demands that's exactly what the people running us would be.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
It was, and there have been articles and are articles on the home pages of all main media outlets. It's the main story about Liverpool now, and we're the main show in town. I find it a strange argument to say it's not being discussed or highlighted in the media, it's everywhere. Even fucking Richard Keys is piping up. Every time we win a match Mo Salah is there saying he's had no offer etc.

Are we saying it's not a distraction and no one cares? I don't follow.

Its not a distraction right now if you look at our performances
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Even Richard Keys  ;D

Gorilla gloves would pipe up if he'd heard the tea lady had left
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
That's what totally gets me. No one has a single clue what their demands are. No one knows what the club have or have not offered or where the main sticking point is, but the people running the club are amateurs, micky mouse, clueless, negligent, incompetent for not agreeing to them. There is a possibility that if we did meet their demands that's exactly what the people running us would be.

It just a load of noise before we find out one way or another. On other news Ancelotti has just dodged a question about TAA, perhaps we should start doing the same.  ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Last summer we could have mitigated against some of these guys leaving.

Why would you mitigate against three leaving when you are going to try and get them to stay? Or even if you just might?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Mo posted an Instgram pic of him in the sauna smiling, what does it mean?  ;D


Mo being cryptic as always there.

I think its a series of clues, like they had on that gameshow 3-2-1 where Ted Rodgers would just make shit up at the end to get to the winning answer.


"So - Mo is clearly in a sauna, and sauna rhymes with flauna - as in the phrase 'flora and fauna'.
We know that a flower is a type of flora. Flower rhymes with tower, and where is the most famous tower in the world?
Yes ladies and gentleman, Mo is off to Paris!"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Why would you mitigate against three leaving when you are going to try and get them to stay? Or even if you just might?

You obviously wouldnt
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Salah - Vital, pivotal, irreplaceable and the best player in the world at the moment.
Sign him up.

VVD - defensive leader, a replacement would be very difficult to get hold of - needs to stay for solidity. Can't think of many players to replace him or would improve an aspect of our team.
Sign him up.

Trent - phenomenal technical prowess and set piece delivery. As a right back, attacking is world class, defensively he's not world class.
If we were to lose him, we sacrifice in certain aspects but can gain in solidity and defensive talents in the bigger games. His head is clearly turned as he's inviting an approach from Madrid prior to the window properly opening.
Let him go.



It's embarrassing as a club we left ourselves in this position. Especially given the sounds from Salah that he did want a contract. If we lose Salah, I'm concerned we won't be able to maintain a title challenge next year. VVD would be a huge lose to that too.

For me, Trent is like Daniel Alves during the prime Barcelona years. World Class, phenomenal but if you take him out but keep the rest of the stars - they probably still win every trophy they did. I also think (sorry to upset people with this one) Daniel Alves was a more rounded and better player than Trent from a defensive perspective.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Salah - Vital, pivotal, irreplaceable and the best player in the world at the moment.
Sign him up.

VVD - defensive leader, a replacement would be very difficult to get hold of - needs to stay for solidity. Can't think of many players to replace him or would improve an aspect of our team.
Sign him up.

Trent - phenomenal technical prowess and set piece delivery. As a right back, attacking is world class, defensively he's not world class.
If we were to lose him, we sacrifice in certain aspects but can gain in solidity and defensive talents in the bigger games. His head is clearly turned as he's inviting an approach from Madrid prior to the window properly opening.
Let him go.



It's embarrassing as a club we left ourselves in this position. Especially given the sounds from Salah that he did want a contract. If we lose Salah, I'm concerned we won't be able to maintain a title challenge next year. VVD would be a huge lose to that too.

For me, Trent is like Daniel Alves during the prime Barcelona years. World Class, phenomenal but if you take him out but keep the rest of the stars - they probably still win every trophy they did. I also think (sorry to upset people with this one) Daniel Alves was a more rounded and better player than Trent from a defensive perspective.

No one knows if Trent invited the bid. Thats assumption.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
This thread is a disaster, loads of comments and nobody knows anything, going round and round in circles  ;D ::)
