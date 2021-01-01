Salah - Vital, pivotal, irreplaceable and the best player in the world at the moment.

Sign him up.



VVD - defensive leader, a replacement would be very difficult to get hold of - needs to stay for solidity. Can't think of many players to replace him or would improve an aspect of our team.

Sign him up.



Trent - phenomenal technical prowess and set piece delivery. As a right back, attacking is world class, defensively he's not world class.

If we were to lose him, we sacrifice in certain aspects but can gain in solidity and defensive talents in the bigger games. His head is clearly turned as he's inviting an approach from Madrid prior to the window properly opening.

Let him go.







It's embarrassing as a club we left ourselves in this position. Especially given the sounds from Salah that he did want a contract. If we lose Salah, I'm concerned we won't be able to maintain a title challenge next year. VVD would be a huge lose to that too.



For me, Trent is like Daniel Alves during the prime Barcelona years. World Class, phenomenal but if you take him out but keep the rest of the stars - they probably still win every trophy they did. I also think (sorry to upset people with this one) Daniel Alves was a more rounded and better player than Trent from a defensive perspective.