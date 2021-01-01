« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Today at 09:36:47 am
I am remarkably relaxed about all of this, although it would be good to have a resolution.

I'm pretty confident Mo and VVD will sign up and it's just a matter of time, neither strike me as the sort of players who would accept a 25% pay rise to uproot their lives.

Trent, I can understand the appeal of Real Madrid; he's a relatively young lad, and the shiny lights of Madrid would be something hard to turn down and lovely to experience. The other side of the coin would be him realising he would ruin his legacy here. It's a tough call to make. My gut feel is that he will go and I'm at peace with that, I can see it from his side too, though not an easy decision.

What will be will be, we've got a great chance to win big shiny trophies this year and I don't think any of this contract talk will change that, though it will perhaps impact our enjoyment of it all. Then, next season we'll either have a moderate 'restructuring' or something more substantial if VVD or Salah leaves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Today at 09:37:31 am
Real Madrid have ALWAYS been about their big star attackers.

When it comes to Ballon D'or season, you think their press is going to prioritise pushing a RB over Mbappe or Vinicius to win it? Absolutely no chance. He'd have to put up a season of productively probably never seen from a RB, or even a wing back, whilst those players both flop and Real win the lot. Its such a long shot, it'd be incredible circumstances for him to even have a shot of winning it.

Yeah, Trent is a very good player and could be great, but he's never going to win the Ballon d'Or.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Today at 09:38:31 am
Yeah, Trent is a very good player and could be great, but he's never going to win the Ballon d'Or.

Madrid boycotted it this year because they were sulking.

Maybe he sees that and has change of heart.
