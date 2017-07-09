« previous next »
Wonder how much chatter is going on Bluemoon regarding one of their greatest players ever also being out of contract. Yes he is 34 and had loads of injuries, but Man City are still very reliant on him.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:55:46 am
Wonder how much chatter is going on Bluemoon regarding one of their greatest players ever also being out of contract. Yes he is 34 and had loads of injuries, but Man City are still very reliant on him.

Probably not as much as on here because our player is currently the best player in the world, ever present, and on target to smash the PL record for goals and assists, whereas KDB is in visible decline and can barely stay fit.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:00:50 am
Are VVD and Mo who clearly want to stay silly boys for letting it get this far as well?

There is one common denominator in all three players ending up in this situation. It certainly isn't the intelligence levels of the individual players.


As I said, FSG will probably take the fall for this. But there really is a world where Slot could have said he wants a refresh, or all three players asking for things over the moon because they have the leverage.

Or in the case of Trent, just needing to go to Madrid for any reason, regardless of the money offered.

As far as I can tell, FSG dont inject money into the club directly, but they dont take any away either. If we keep on this track of thinking, it is also possible to conclude that they are positioning their finances for a squad overhaul without it going against any financial rules. Because recency biases aside, Father Time always wins.

Is it prudent on this latter track, considering how good the squad is playing now? I guess we dont have to look further than our next opponents for a good example of this.

If anything, we should all feel proud to have seen this team play together, just like the times we had under Klopp. Just hope the next iteration of this squad can carry on with the success this generation has had.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:55:46 am
Wonder how much chatter is going on Bluemoon regarding one of their greatest players ever also being out of contract. Yes he is 34 and had loads of injuries, but Man City are still very reliant on him.
KDB has been injury prone for a while, and is clearly on the decline. Virgil, Mo and Trent are the best players in the league. So comparing the situation just on performances alone isnt really a fair comparison, never mind its happening to three of our players at the same time.

When is the last time a big club has let their captain, vice captain and the best player in the world run down there contract to 6 months? I have never seen a situation like this happen before. It reeks of data driven, penny pinching nerds who thought Virgil and mo would be finished at the top and Trent will sign whatever is in front of him.

They didnt bet on mo having the season of his life and looking fitter than ever, same goes for Virgil.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:24:22 am

As I said, FSG will probably take the fall for this. But there really is a world where Slot could have said he wants a refresh, or all three players asking for things over the moon because they have the leverage.

Or in the case of Trent, just needing to go to Madrid for any reason, regardless of the money offered.

As far as I can tell, FSG dont inject money into the club directly, but they dont take any away either. If we keep on this track of thinking, it is also possible to conclude that they are positioning their finances for a squad overhaul without it going against any financial rules. Because recency biases aside, Father Time always wins.

Is it prudent on this latter track, considering how good the squad is playing now? I guess we dont have to look further than our next opponents for a good example of this.

If anything, we should all feel proud to have seen this team play together, just like the times we had under Klopp. Just hope the next iteration of this squad can carry on with the success this generation has had.

Couldn't agree more.
I still remember the dark days of Hicks & Gilette and their Leveraged Buyouts threatening the Club's very existence. Compared to those 2, FSG are near angels!

While they do not pump their own money in like the Abu Dhabi government, Abramovich or even Jack Walker, FSG has arranged our finances such that Juergen was able to sustainably build a squad strong enough to win the League and the Champions League, Anfield has been expanded, and a first-class training ground developed. Not to mention appointing the right man to take over as Manager / Head Coach.

While it is unfortunate that three of our key players are in this current contractual mess, I still think we have a good chance of renewing all three. But if things turn out differently, I still remain optimistic about the future under current ownership. Things could be a lot worse - just look at Everton and United...

