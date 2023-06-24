I can understand Trent leaving, there is a lot of upside to going to Spain and financially he will be getting a huge signing on fee.



I just wish it wasn't Real Madrid. That club is the dirtiest of them all (outside the UK), they tap up players 2-3 years before their contracts even run out. Mbappe, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Bale and many more.



That arbitrary line of "Trent can now officially talk to Madrid" is stupid in my opinion, i would bet big money that Madrid have already talked to Trents representatives for years and planned this.



They turn players against their former clubs time and time again, where it feels like its inevitable that the player will go there because they send out media hit pieces again and again and again.



If Trent leaves, good luck over there, you will just be one of many and not a lifelong club legend. Can anyone think of notable David Beckham performances at Real apart from that one cross he made from the halfway line?