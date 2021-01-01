« previous next »
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8360 on: Today at 01:42:25 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 01:29:49 am
Trent would be getting a shit load more money, will have the chance to live in a beautiful sunny country, a greater chance at winning trophies, a chance to challenge himself in a new environment.

 Being a legend means fuck all these days , look at carragher and the abuse he gets, or even Gerrard at times. Look at the abuse Trent is getting right now on this very thread and he hasnt even left.

If he leaves, he will be leaving after winning everything at the club and has given 15+ years of service.

Where is he getting abused on here? To say that Trent would be a bit of a turncoat traitor to leave us on a freebie and join that naff football entity in Spain  its just kinda factual commentary. Like if someone said that I would be a traitor if I stole money out my nans purse, that would not constitute them abusing me. Theyd just be speaking truth on what my future status would be if I committed the said deed.

Trent should stay with Arnes boys and become a bonafide ledge. One can only hope hes got good people around him speaking such sense to him, and hes just playing hardball on contract negotiations. If the latter is the case, he just needs to be watchful over supporter sentiment and not push it to such an extreme that it starts to hurt the club and his relationship with supporters. If its the former, well then hes making a mistake for the reasons previously outlined.
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8361 on: Today at 01:46:10 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:38:01 am
Al, are you a LFC fan, or you are just here for the arguments?

Hes one of those self loathing ones. Those Real Madrid fans he worships would be waving their white handkerchiefs at him if he chatted like this on their forums, but us lovely folk on here let him jabber gubbins for our amusement 😁 were a different breed - its just one of the many reasons why so many players love representing us ;)
ByrdmanLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8362 on: Today at 02:04:15 am
I can understand Trent leaving, there is a lot of upside to going to Spain and financially he will be getting a huge signing on fee.

I just wish it wasn't Real Madrid. That club is the dirtiest of them all (outside the UK), they tap up players 2-3 years before their contracts even run out. Mbappe, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Bale and many more.

That arbitrary line of "Trent can now officially talk to Madrid" is stupid in my opinion, i would bet big money that Madrid have already talked to Trents representatives for years and planned this.

They turn players against their former clubs time and time again, where it feels like its inevitable that the player will go there because they send out media hit pieces again and again and again.

If Trent leaves, good luck over there, you will just be one of many and not a lifelong club legend. Can anyone think of notable David Beckham performances at Real apart from that one cross he made from the halfway line?
PeterTheRed ...

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8363 on: Today at 02:08:42 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 01:40:03 am
maybe he is being an adult? And not a tribal 15 year old spitting his dummy out of the pram because his favourite player might look at other opportunities.

Especially spitting the dummy out before anything has even happened.

 Cant believe people are slagging off and abusing Trent before anything has even happened. Is it likely to happen? Yes, has it? No. If/when it happens, Trent can explain himself. But we as a club will continue and move on.

There is nothing rational and adult about supporting a football club. It is a pure emotion, no matter if you are 15 or 85. I think you are confusing it with politics ...
Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8364 on: Today at 02:10:32 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:20:20 pm
And Madrid is one of those unquestionably above us.

Because they are in a league that caters to them. Their TV revenue allocation dwarves the lowest team in la liga. The lowest club gets 1/3 what they get.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/782317/la-liga-tv-rights-revenue-received-by-football-teams-in-spain/

In the PL the highest club is bigger, but it is far more evenly shared. The bottom team gets 2/3 what the top team gets.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/240912/broadcasting-payments-to-clubs-in-the-english-premier-league/

Hell, in Spain the 4th place team gets 50% of Madrid's TV haul. In the PL 4th gets you 90% of #1´s TV revenue.

No wonder they want a gerry-rigged super league to guarantee more money to them. Uncompetitive bastards.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8365 on: Today at 02:15:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:08:42 am
There is nothing rational and adult about supporting a football club. It is a pure emotion, no matter if you are 15 or 85. I think you are confusing it with politics ...

That is the point.

Trent isn't just a fan. He is a professional footballer who should do what he thinks is the best thing for his career.

As it happens I think staying at Liverpool is the best thing for his career. However, I can see that Trent may think otherwise.
Jayo10

  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8366 on: Today at 02:17:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:31:16 pm
We put in a bid of north of 100 mill for Caicedo, club record. The bid was done out the blue. How long did those negotiations take with Caicedo? As we was on his way to sign for us before he changed his mind for Chelsea

The Caicedo bid was pure bollocks. Especially the second one when we new he only wanted Chelsea. Was designed to make Chelsea cough up.
Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8367 on: Today at 02:18:06 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:34:58 pm
My God, imagine having this privilege. It is the privilege and honour of a lifetime. It sets Trent up for the ultimate life, and he's risking it all for some weird reason. I don't get it personally.

He wants more? Maybe he wants more fame? Money?

One thing for sure, he isn't going for football reasons, unless maybe he thinks RM beating up on so many minnows will allow him more time to be a quarterback and not have to defend like in the PL?
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8368 on: Today at 02:18:54 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:15:14 am
That is the point.

Trent isn't just a fan. He is a professional footballer who should do what he thinks is the best thing for his career.

As it happens I think staying at Liverpool is the best thing for his career. However, I can see that Trent may think otherwise.

You changed your tune 😂
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8369 on: Today at 02:20:52 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:42:25 am
Where is he getting abused on here? To say that Trent would be a bit of a turncoat traitor to leave us on a freebie and join that naff football entity in Spain  its just kinda factual commentary. Like if someone said that I would be a traitor if I stole money out my nans purse, that would not constitute them abusing me. Theyd just be speaking truth on what my future status would be if I committed the said deed.

Trent should stay with Arnes boys and become a bonafide ledge. One can only hope hes got good people around him speaking such sense to him, and hes just playing hardball on contract negotiations. If the latter is the case, he just needs to be watchful over supporter sentiment and not push it to such an extreme that it starts to hurt the club and his relationship with supporters. If its the former, well then hes making a mistake for the reasons previously outlined.

What an absolute crock of shit.

What was your opinion of bonafide legends like Rush, Fowler, McManaman and Carragher playing for us whilst growing up as Everton fans?

Surely they were the ultimate traitors?
PeterTheRed ...

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8370 on: Today at 02:21:05 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:15:14 am
That is the point.

Trent isn't just a fan. He is a professional footballer who should do what he thinks is the best thing for his career.

As it happens I think staying at Liverpool is the best thing for his career. However, I can see that Trent may think otherwise.

I don't have a problem if he leaves. I have already stated that. But it would make him a mercenary, instead of a hero. And that is the reality of life that you are proclaiming here ...
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8371 on: Today at 02:24:01 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:20:52 am
What an absolute crock of shit.

What was your opinion of bonafide legends like Rush, Fowler, McManaman and Carragher playing for us whilst growing up as Everton fans?

Surely they were the ultimate traitors?

Haha its very nuanced Al. You wouldnt get it even if I wrote paras trying to explain it
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8372 on: Today at 02:24:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:21:05 am
I don't have a problem if he leaves. I have already stated that. But it would make him a mercenary, instead of a hero. And that is the reality of life that you are proclaiming here ...

So Henderson was a mercenary for leaving Sunderland.

How about Slot was he a mercenary for walking out on AZ mid-season because he thought Feyenoord was a better opportunity?
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8373 on: Today at 02:24:59 am
Can't believe wasted 8,360+ posts and 400k views on the transfer/contract status of three players currently at our club. All in a mere 139 days.
Reform Ste 123

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8374 on: Today at 02:25:52 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:24:07 am
So Henderson was a mercenary for leaving Sunderland.

How about Slot was he a mercenary for walking out on AZ mid-season because he thought Feyenoord was a better opportunity?
Klopp as well, going to a rival club who everyone hates in Germany. Complete mercenary.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8375 on: Today at 02:26:13 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:24:01 am
Haha its very nuanced Al. You wouldnt get it even if I wrote paras trying to explain it

Answer the question what do you think of the likes of Rush, Fowler, Mcmanaman and Carragher?
LFC when it suits

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8376 on: Today at 02:28:25 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:43:16 am
And yet so many still love Alonso. I don't.

He's not a local lad. Local players are held to a different standard and rightfully so.
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8377 on: Today at 02:28:52 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:26:13 am
Answer the question what do you think of the likes of Rush, Fowler, Mcmanaman and Carragher?

Rush - legend

Fowler - legend

Mcmanaman - turncoat

Carragher - el burro, stabbed Rafa in the back, not to be trusted but under supervision hes ok
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8378 on: Today at 02:29:51 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 02:25:52 am
Klopp as well, going to a rival club who everyone hates in Germany. Complete mercenary.

Shown your true colours there fella
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8379 on: Today at 02:32:44 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:28:52 am
Rush - legend

Fowler - legend

Mcmanaman - turncoat

Carragher - el burro, stabbed Rafa in the back, not to be trusted but under supervision hes ok

Do you think GOT see Rush and Fowler as legends?
Reform Ste 123

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8380 on: Today at 02:32:51 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:29:51 am
Shown your true colours there fella
what true colours? The fact I dont think Trent, Klopp etc are mercenaries? They are all professional sportsmen doing a professional job and creating some amazing occasions we as fans love. They (footballers and managers) will come and go, For us fans it means more and we dont have that luxury.

Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8381 on: Today at 02:35:17 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 02:32:51 am
what true colours? The fact I dont think Trent, Klopp etc are mercenaries? They are all professional sportsmen doing a professional job and creating some amazing occasions we as fans love. They (footballers and managers) will come and go, For us fans it means more and we dont have that luxury.



You called Klopp a mercenary. How can you say that about a bonafide legend of our club that ran through brick walls for us, and proved through deed that he is anything but a mercenary?
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8382 on: Today at 02:36:01 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:28:25 am
He's not a local lad. Local players are held to a different standard and rightfully so.

So when the club releases players who aren't good enough at a certain age group. Do you think they hold local players to a different standard. He is a local lad and a fan so we will keep him. Do they fuck.

Tribal one-eyed fans hold local players to different standards. The club certainly doesn't.
Reform Ste 123

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8383 on: Today at 02:37:10 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:35:17 am
You called Klopp a mercenary. How can you say that about a bonafide legend of our club that ran through brick walls for us, and proved through deed that he is anything but a mercenary?
I was literally saying if you used the same standard and expectations you are putting on Trent, Klopp would be considered a mercenary (and maybe he is in German circles). He isnt though, he is a professional who has a job to do, and is also a wonderful human being.
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #8384 on: Today at 02:37:18 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:32:44 am
Do you think GOT see Rush and Fowler as legends?

Fucking hell, what tangent are you about to go off on now? 😂
Eeyore

  
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 02:38:59 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:35:17 am
You called Klopp a mercenary. How can you say that about a bonafide legend of our club that ran through brick walls for us, and proved through deed that he is anything but a mercenary?

He didn't call Klopp a mercenary. What he is saying is that Dortmund fans would see him as a mercenary. He is just a professional acting in a professional way. I don't like his choice of going to RB but that is his choice.
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 02:41:05 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 02:37:10 am
I was literally saying if you used the same standard and expectations you are putting on Trent, Klopp would be considered a mercenary (and maybe he is in German circles).

Yeh, I have no clue what youre on about  but Im sure it makes sense in your head, so I will respect the fact that we are all entitled to an opinion 😁
Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 02:41:41 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:37:18 am
Fucking hell, what tangent are you about to go off on now? 😂

It isnt a tangent.

You are telling us that Trent should base his decision on where he comes from and who he supported as a kid. So should Rush and Fowler who were boyhood Evertonians have based who they played for on who they supported as kids?
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 02:44:46 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:38:59 am
He didn't call Klopp a mercenary. What he is saying is that Dortmund fans would see him as a mercenary. He is just a professional acting in a professional way. I don't like his choice of going to RB but that is his choice.

Speak enough jibberish and you can justify anything to yourself.

Klopp is not a mercenary and never will be. Get that through your skull. Any Dortmund or Liverpool supporter that thinks that is not very intelligent. I dont need to waste my time arguing with you on here to know that this is the case.
Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 02:48:20 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:41:05 am
Yeh, I have no clue what youre on about  but Im sure it makes sense in your head, so I will respect the fact that we are all entitled to an opinion 😁

The point is that you demand that players make career decisions based on your tribal instincts. Trent is a local lad and a LFC fan so he must think like an LFC fan. However, Jordan Henderson who is a macken is free to join Liverpool with no thought for their fans because you support Liverpool.

It is fucking idiotic.

Probably the best example is that Trent and Madrid are scum for possibly arranging a free transfer. However it is perfectly fine for us to go and do the same with Alphonso Davies. 
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8390 on: Today at 02:49:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:24:07 am
So Henderson was a mercenary for leaving Sunderland.

How about Slot was he a mercenary for walking out on AZ mid-season because he thought Feyenoord was a better opportunity?

For the Sunderland fans, he absolutely was ...
Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8391 on: Today at 02:50:33 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:44:46 am
Speak enough jibberish and you can justify anything to yourself.

Klopp is not a mercenary and never will be. Get that through your skull. Any Dortmund or Liverpool supporter that thinks that is not very intelligent. I dont need to waste my time arguing with you on here to know that this is the case.

So you would be absolutely fine with Klopp replacing Guardiola at City?

That is how Dortmund fans see Leipzig and the Red Bull group.
Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8392 on: Today at 02:53:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:49:30 am
For the Sunderland fans, he absolutely was ...

So Henderson should have given up on his career and dropped into the third tier on about 10k a week?
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,896
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8393 on: Today at 02:54:21 am »
You all realize that the entire purpose of Al's last 40-50 posts is to set up a straw man to blame FSG eventually. It will come full circle.


Also - is it true we are asking Trent to take a pay cut as a Liverpool fan? Thus the offer from Madrid will set him up for life. unlike the offer from the club.
Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8394 on: Today at 03:00:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:54:21 am
You all realize that the entire purpose of Al's last 40-50 posts is to set up a straw man to blame FSG eventually. It will come full circle.


Also - is it true we are asking Trent to take a pay cut as a Liverpool fan? Thus the offer from Madrid will set him up for life. unlike the offer from the club.

The truth is that you should be convincing elite players to stay with the strength of your project and not where they were born or who they grew up supporting. Trent you have to stay because you were born in west derby and grew up a red holds less weight than we are the best club for you to fulfil your ambitions.
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8395 on: Today at 03:11:27 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:54:21 am
You all realize that the entire purpose of Al's last 40-50 posts is to set up a straw man to blame FSG eventually. It will come full circle.


Also - is it true we are asking Trent to take a pay cut as a Liverpool fan? Thus the offer from Madrid will set him up for life. unlike the offer from the club.

Hahaha so true
Online luchodiaz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8396 on: Today at 03:12:21 am »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm
What do we reckon Trent's squad number will be at Real? I reckon he'll stay with 66.....
La Liga teams don't use numbers that high. He will get a regular number if he goes/
