Trent would be getting a shit load more money, will have the chance to live in a beautiful sunny country, a greater chance at winning trophies, a chance to challenge himself in a new environment.

 Being a legend means fuck all these days , look at carragher and the abuse he gets, or even Gerrard at times. Look at the abuse Trent is getting right now on this very thread and he hasnt even left.

If he leaves, he will be leaving after winning everything at the club and has given 15+ years of service.

Where is he getting abused on here? To say that Trent would be a bit of a turncoat traitor to leave us on a freebie and join that naff football entity in Spain  its just kinda factual commentary. Like if someone said that I would be a traitor if I stole money out my nans purse, that would not constitute them abusing me. Theyd just be speaking truth on what my future status would be if I committed the said deed.

Trent should stay with Arnes boys and become a bonafide ledge. One can only hope hes got good people around him speaking such sense to him, and hes just playing hardball on contract negotiations. If the latter is the case, he just needs to be watchful over supporter sentiment and not push it to such an extreme that it starts to hurt the club and his relationship with supporters. If its the former, well then hes making a mistake for the reasons previously outlined.
Al, are you a LFC fan, or you are just here for the arguments?

Hes one of those self loathing ones. Those Real Madrid fans he worships would be waving their white handkerchiefs at him if he chatted like this on their forums, but us lovely folk on here let him jabber gubbins for our amusement 😁 were a different breed - its just one of the many reasons why so many players love representing us ;)
I can understand Trent leaving, there is a lot of upside to going to Spain and financially he will be getting a huge signing on fee.

I just wish it wasn't Real Madrid. That club is the dirtiest of them all (outside the UK), they tap up players 2-3 years before their contracts even run out. Mbappe, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Bale and many more.

That arbitrary line of "Trent can now officially talk to Madrid" is stupid in my opinion, i would bet big money that Madrid have already talked to Trents representatives for years and planned this.

They turn players against their former clubs time and time again, where it feels like its inevitable that the player will go there because they send out media hit pieces again and again and again.

If Trent leaves, good luck over there, you will just be one of many and not a lifelong club legend. Can anyone think of notable David Beckham performances at Real apart from that one cross he made from the halfway line?
maybe he is being an adult? And not a tribal 15 year old spitting his dummy out of the pram because his favourite player might look at other opportunities.

Especially spitting the dummy out before anything has even happened.

 Cant believe people are slagging off and abusing Trent before anything has even happened. Is it likely to happen? Yes, has it? No. If/when it happens, Trent can explain himself. But we as a club will continue and move on.

There is nothing rational and adult about supporting a football club. It is a pure emotion, no matter if you are 15 or 85. I think you are confusing it with politics ...
