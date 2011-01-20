Quote

Real Madrid consider second January bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold



Liverpool have made clear that they do not want to let the right back leave this month but the Spanish side are weighing up whether to test Anfield clubs resolve



Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent

Wednesday January 01 2025, 10.30pm, The Times



Real Madrid are considering testing Liverpools resolve to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold this month by making a second approach for the defender.



The Spanish giants want to add Alexander-Arnold to their squad in January, but Liverpool emphatically dismissed the idea that the right back could leave six months before his contract is due to expire.



No figures were discussed during that initial conversation but sources in Spain have indicated that Real would be willing to pay just over £20 million for the England international. With their head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, pushing for the signing, the Liga club are now weighing up whether to make further contact.



Such a move would appear doomed to failure, however, with Liverpool having made their position clear, even though they risk losing Alexander-Arnold for nothing in the summer should he decide to leave.



Arne Slots side have a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League and the belief at Anfield is that their hopes of winning the title will only be enhanced by the continued presence of their vice-captain.



Negotiations on a new contract with the 26-year-old are also continuing and Liverpool have had no indication that the player wants to leave.



Reals need for defensive reinforcements in the transfer window is pressing, with Dani Carvajal having been ruled out for the season after he suffered a serious knee injury, leaving Lucas Vázquez as his deputy.



Ancelotti is expected to face questions about Alexander-Arnold on Thursday in the build-up to Reals league clash with Valencia on Friday. Should the Champions League holders be thwarted in their pursuit, they are, as of New Years Day, allowed to speak to Alexander-Arnold and discuss a pre-contract that would bring him to the Bernabéu in the summer.



It is not just the future of Alexander-Arnold that is uncertain at Anfield, with his team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract at the end of the season. Discussions with the duo are continuing.



Liverpools first-team squad were given time off after Sundays 5-0 victory over West Ham United, but the players are due to report back on Thursday as preparations intensify for Sundays home fixture with Manchester United.



Slot, the Liverpool head coach, will hope for a positive bulletin on the fitness of Ibrahima Konaté and Conor Bradley  both of whom were injured in the comfortable 2-0 Champions League victory over Real at the end of November  with Joe Gomez facing a spell on the sidelines. Gomez suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham.



https://www.thetimes.com/article/54a6ff23-2163-4cee-8926-d7660de12c35?shareToken=3d3747590369e2cd8c1e3a41b7767894

That's now Joyce, Ornstein, Hunter and Steele that have said Trent hasn't given Liverpool any indication he wishes to leave.I am now starting to believe that Trent didn't encourage Madrid to bid for him. I think he is still undecided and Madrid have made their move to a) show Trent how much they really want him and b) they're getting itchy feet as they're not fully convinced he wants to join them. They know full well there isn't a cat in hells chance that we would sell Trent in January. And let's be honest they didn't have to bid for him now anyway, as they could easily just give him a pre contract deal to sign for the summer. This is just them up to their usual antics in trying to unsettle a player.I also don't think we would still be negotiating with Trent if he had indicated he wishes to join Madrid. I could be wrong but I genuinely believe their would have been leaks from the club that he has informed them that he wishes to leave.I have gone from being convinced for a while that Trent would leave to now leaning towards him signing a new contract with us.