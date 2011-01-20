« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 398954 times)

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:20:20 pm
And Madrid is one of those unquestionably above us.

They are a state owned and state funded club, since the days of the dictator Franco. Not much difference between them and Man City in that regard. A lot of people have forgotten about this, since 70 years have passed. So, if you think that Real Madrid are great, then Man City are great, too ...
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm
Al, this ain;t Family Fortunes mate.

If Trent signs a contract renewal I'll give you the money myself!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,141
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
;D ;D

Seriously mate. Does anyone seriously think Madrid arent a bigger or more successful club than us?

You're the one who asked 100 people and your survey said...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,141
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8283 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm
If Trent signs a contract renewal I'll give you the money myself!

Alright Les!  :wave
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,703
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8284 on: Yesterday at 11:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm
Al, this ain;t Family Fortunes mate.

 :lmao
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,516
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8285 on: Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
They are a state owned and state funded club, since the days of the dictator Franco. Not much difference between them and Man City in that regard. A lot of people have forgotten about this, since 70 years have passed. So, if you think that Real Madrid are great, then Man City are great, too ...

Madrid are fan-owned.

Even if you disagree with that. Then the question is if they are above us in the food chain they clearly are.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8286 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm »
Maybe Madrid don't want to pay huge signing on fees for both Trent and Davies in the summer, on top of the huge wages the two will demand?

Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,555
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8287 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
Its out of anyone's control except trents so theres no point in stressing about it. Pretty sure we will just keep him and win everything this year anyway, so im just going to look forward to that. Failing that i'd take Tchouameni in this window some kind of swap deal plus or minus idc. That would not be too terrible really.

There are no swap deals happening for fucks sake...
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,516
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8288 on: Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
You're the one who asked 100 people and your survey said...

The point is that only delusional Liverpool fans would say we are bigger than Madrid.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,141
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 12:01:25 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm
The point is that only delusional Liverpool fans would say we are bigger than Madrid.

You've been on RAWK long enough to know we've got a few lunatics in this asylum.  :D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,564
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 12:04:35 am »
Madrid are the biggest club but Liverpool and Liverpool fans especially are more in awe of Madrid and resigned to their c*ntishness than other big clubs.

We have seen this over summers with transfers
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm
Madrid are fan-owned.

Even if you disagree with that. Then the question is if they are above us in the food chain they clearly are.

Al, they are owned by their socios. I am sure that you know all of them personally.

As for your second remark, Man City have also been above us in the food chain for some time ...
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 12:06:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
Trent is playing both sides here...

Slot needs a focused Trent so perhaps its damage limitation PR by the club, to ease tension between the supporters and Trent.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,021
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 12:08:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Mate, RAWK is full on lunatics I expected a bit more batshit crazy theories and how it reflects on him signing an extension on his current deal.  :D

It's pretty clear what has happened with the picture and the contract. Last time, Mo posted a video of him laying at the pool with no shirt on going through the social media posts about him not having signed a new contract. It's clear that new pic was posted during the shooting of the new video. It's winter now, so hardly the time to be shirtless at the pool, so a sauna it is. It will be exactly the same video. Mo laying in the sauna, this time absolutely no clothes on. He goes through the social media feed on his phone, stands up, puts on his LFC shorts, shirt and yellow socks and will say "Salah stays". After that, a bare-naked VVD and Trent jump into the sauna screaming "AND SO DO WE".
How do you like them apples?
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,068
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 12:08:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
You're the one who asked 100 people and your survey said...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7XMW6Z_Oq38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7XMW6Z_Oq38</a>
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,650
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 12:10:07 am »
Quote
Real Madrid consider second January bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have made clear that they do not want to let the right back leave this month but the Spanish side are weighing up whether to test Anfield clubs resolve

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday January 01 2025, 10.30pm, The Times

Real Madrid are considering testing Liverpools resolve to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold this month by making a second approach for the defender.

The Spanish giants want to add Alexander-Arnold to their squad in January, but Liverpool emphatically dismissed the idea that the right back could leave six months before his contract is due to expire.

No figures were discussed during that initial conversation but sources in Spain have indicated that Real would be willing to pay just over £20 million for the England international. With their head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, pushing for the signing, the Liga club are now weighing up whether to make further contact.

Such a move would appear doomed to failure, however, with Liverpool having made their position clear, even though they risk losing Alexander-Arnold for nothing in the summer should he decide to leave.

Arne Slots side have a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League and the belief at Anfield is that their hopes of winning the title will only be enhanced by the continued presence of their vice-captain.

Negotiations on a new contract with the 26-year-old are also continuing and Liverpool have had no indication that the player wants to leave.

Reals need for defensive reinforcements in the transfer window is pressing, with Dani Carvajal having been ruled out for the season after he suffered a serious knee injury, leaving Lucas Vázquez as his deputy.

Ancelotti is expected to face questions about Alexander-Arnold on Thursday in the build-up to Reals league clash with Valencia on Friday. Should the Champions League holders be thwarted in their pursuit, they are, as of New Years Day, allowed to speak to Alexander-Arnold and discuss a pre-contract that would bring him to the Bernabéu in the summer.

It is not just the future of Alexander-Arnold that is uncertain at Anfield, with his team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract at the end of the season. Discussions with the duo are continuing.

Liverpools first-team squad were given time off after Sundays 5-0 victory over West Ham United, but the players are due to report back on Thursday as preparations intensify for Sundays home fixture with Manchester United.

Slot, the Liverpool head coach, will hope for a positive bulletin on the fitness of Ibrahima Konaté and Conor Bradley  both of whom were injured in the comfortable 2-0 Champions League victory over Real at the end of November  with Joe Gomez facing a spell on the sidelines. Gomez suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham.

https://www.thetimes.com/article/54a6ff23-2163-4cee-8926-d7660de12c35?shareToken=3d3747590369e2cd8c1e3a41b7767894

That's now Joyce, Ornstein, Hunter and Steele that have said Trent hasn't given Liverpool any indication he wishes to leave.

I am now starting to believe that Trent didn't encourage Madrid to bid for him. I think he is  still undecided and Madrid have made their move to a) show Trent how much they really want him and b) they're getting itchy feet as they're not fully convinced he wants to join them. They know full well there isn't a cat in hells chance that we would sell Trent in January. And let's be honest they didn't have to bid for him now anyway, as they could easily just give him a pre contract deal to sign for the summer. This is just them up to their usual antics in trying to unsettle a player.

I also don't think we would still be negotiating with Trent if he had indicated he wishes to join Madrid. I could be wrong but I genuinely believe their would have been leaks from the club that he has informed them that he wishes to leave.

I have gone from being convinced for a while that Trent would leave to now leaning towards him signing a new contract with us.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:10 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,564
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 12:10:27 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:06:45 am
Slot needs a focused Trent so perhaps its damage limitation PR by the club, to ease tension between the supporters and Trent.

Yep sounds like bull shit that. We will know what he wants to do by now. Nice to tgink that the point has been reached where we are having to stage manage things to prevent them affecting the team. What a great process by Hughes and Edwards, top marks.
Logged

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,726
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 12:11:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:05:19 am
Al, they are owned by their socios. I am sure that you know all of them personally.

As for your second remark, Man City have also been above us in the food chain for some time ...

Man City have never been above us in the food chain

Do it for 20 years, drop off while still winning things, then come back and do it and we'll talk

That's all while we would have to be relegated 3 times
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,726
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 12:13:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm
You're thinking of Barca, who can't register Dani Olmo. Madrid's FFP status is excellent, due to superstars running down their contracts to join them and Man Utd and others paying over the odds for over the hill players they no longer want.

Barca have had the best club team of all time. Better than any Madrid side
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,836
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 12:13:35 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm
Carvajal finished 4th this year.

In a 3 horse race
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 12:14:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
;D ;D

Seriously mate. Does anyone seriously think Madrid arent a bigger or more successful club than us?

How many League Cups have those fuckers won?
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 12:14:51 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:07 am
That's now Joyce, Ornstein, Hunter and Steele that have said Trent hasn't given Liverpool any indication he wishes to leave.

I am now starting to believe that Trent didn't encourage Madrid to bid for him. I think he is  still undecided and Madrid have made their move to a) show Trent how much they really want him and b) they're getting itchy feet as they're not fully convinced he wants to join them. They know full well there isn't a cat in hells chance that we would sell Trent in January. And let's be honest they didn't have to bid for him now anyway, as they could easily just give him a pre contract deal to sign for the summer. This is just them up to their usual antics in trying to unsettle a player.

I also don't think we would still be negotiating with Trent if he had indicated he wishes to join Madrid. I could be wrong but I genuinely believe their would have been leaks from the club that he has informed them that he wishes to leave.

I have gone from being convinced for a while that Trent would leave to now leaning towards him signing a new contract with us.

It's quite simple...by not publicly saying or even hinting that he wants to stay there is little doubt he is open to moving.
Logged

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,726
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 12:15:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Mo posted an Instgram pic of him in the sauna smiling, what does it mean?  ;D



He's clearly saying he wants to be in a hot place AAAAAAAGH



Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 12:16:57 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:14:51 am
It's quite simple...by not publicly saying or even hinting that he wants to stay there is little doubt he is open to moving.

I think it shows he is undecided.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 12:17:45 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 12:11:19 am
Man City have never been above us in the food chain

Then why we haven't signed Aguero? Or De Bruyne? Or Haaland?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,516
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 12:18:19 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:07 am
That's now Joyce, Ornstein, Hunter and Steele that have said Trent hasn't given Liverpool any indication he wishes to leave.

I am now starting to believe that Trent didn't encourage Madrid to bid for him. I think he is  still undecided and Madrid have made their move to a) show Trent how much they really want him and b) they're getting itchy feet as they're not fully convinced he wants to join them. They know full well there isn't a cat in hells chance that we would sell Trent in January. And let's be honest they didn't have to bid for him now anyway, as they could easily just give him a pre contract deal to sign for the summer. This is just them up to their usual antics in trying to unsettle a player.

I also don't think we would still be negotiating with Trent if he had indicated he wishes to join Madrid. I could be wrong but I genuinely believe their would have been leaks from the club that he has informed them that he wishes to leave.

I have gone from being convinced Trent would leave to now leaning towards him signing a new contract with us.



Madrid simply have to sign a RB this window. Trent on a massively reduced fee meets their modus operandi perfectly. It makes absolute sense to enquire for Trent at the start of the window. They can't play the long game and wait for him on a free anymore because they are 1 point off the top of La Liga and still one of the favorites for the CL.

Unlike Liverpool over the last season or two Madrid are desperate to bring the Trent situation to a head. If they cant get Trent this month then they need to move on to other targets.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,726
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 12:18:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:17:45 am
Then why we haven't signed Aguero? Or De Bruyne? Or Haaland?

Quote the rest of my post

It's important
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,752
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:59:42 pm
The point is that only delusional Liverpool fans would say we are bigger than Madrid.

Were plenty big, rich and successful. We offer plenty off the pitch, and offer the most on the pitch.

Not bad for a socialist club from a soulful but somewhat impoverished part of England. Give me this any day over the vulgarity and nafness of Real Madrid, but then if you dont get it, you just dont get it.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 12:19:55 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:07 am
That's now Joyce, Ornstein, Hunter and Steele that have said Trent hasn't given Liverpool any indication he wishes to leave.

I am now starting to believe that Trent didn't encourage Madrid to bid for him. I think he is  still undecided and Madrid have made their move to a) show Trent how much they really want him and b) they're getting itchy feet as they're not fully convinced he wants to join them. They know full well there isn't a cat in hells chance that we would sell Trent in January. And let's be honest they didn't have to bid for him now anyway, as they could easily just give him a pre contract deal to sign for the summer. This is just them up to their usual antics in trying to unsettle a player.

I also don't think we would still be negotiating with Trent if he had indicated he wishes to join Madrid. I could be wrong but I genuinely believe their would have been leaks from the club that he has informed them that he wishes to leave.

I have gone from being convinced for a while that Trent would leave to now leaning towards him signing a new contract with us.

Trent maybe didn't, but his representatives certainly did ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 12:20:56 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:19:33 am
Were plenty big, rich and successful. We offer plenty off the pitch, and offer the most on the pitch.

Not bad for a socialist club from a soulful but somewhat impoverished part of England. Give me this any day over the vulgarity and nafness of Real Madrid, but then if you dont get it, you just dont get it.

Exactly. No matter how you put it, Real Madrid are built on blood money. I am saying this as a proud grandson of my late grandfather, a surviving member of the International Brigades.

I will always hate Real Madrid, like everything else associated with Franco. To make it simpler for LFC fans to understand, imagine a club built, supported and financed by a much worse version of Margaret Thatcher ...
Logged

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,726
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:20:56 am
Exactly. No matter how you put it, Real Madrid are built on blood money. I am saying this as a proud grandson of my late grandfather, a surviving member of the International Brigades.

I will always hate Real Madrid, like everything else associated with Franco. To make it simpler for LFC fans to understand, imagine a club built, supported and financed by a much worse version of Margaret Thatcher ...

Who had the Barcelona president killed in the civil war
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,516
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8312 on: Today at 12:23:22 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:19:33 am
Were plenty big, rich and successful. We offer plenty off the pitch, and offer the most on the pitch.

Not bad for a socialist club from a soulful but somewhat impoverished part of England. Give me this any day over the vulgarity and nafness of Real Madrid, but then if you dont get it, you just dont get it.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:20:56 am
Exactly. No matter how you put it, Real Madrid are built on blood money. I am saying this as a proud grandson of my late grandfather, a surviving member of the International Brigades.

I will always hate Real Madrid, like everything else associated with Franco. To make it simpler for LFC fans to understand, imagine a club built, supported and financed by a much worse version of Margaret Thatcher ...

So if the metric was which club has been more ethical then we win hands down. That isn't the question though.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8313 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:14:51 am
It's quite simple...by not publicly saying or even hinting that he wants to stay there is little doubt he is open to moving.
No not necessarily. If he publicly said he wanted to stay it could weaken his side of whatever he may be looking for.
Logged
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,752
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8314 on: Today at 12:27:02 am »
Eww there are some Liverpool supporters that seem to worship Real Madrid. Thats like worshipping the Tories or Goldman Sachs.

Uncouth, loathsome. Youre not one of us.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8315 on: Today at 12:27:47 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:22 am
So if the metric was which club has been more ethical then we win hands down. That isn't the question though.

Al, like I said above, there is no difference between Real Madrid and Man City. Just some time distance between the two sportswashing operations ...
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8316 on: Today at 12:27:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:19:55 am
Trent maybe didn't, but his representatives certainly did ...

Same thing
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8317 on: Today at 12:30:06 am »

I think Madrid obviously wouldnt be inquiring\bidding without Trents say so, but there is a possibility he is using them to get the best contract possible, and genuinely hasnt decided 100% either way.  I think we have a chance. 
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,653
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8318 on: Today at 12:34:16 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 12:22:24 am
Who had the Barcelona president killed in the civil war

Yes, that is true. Franco's troops executed Josep Sunyol, the President of FC Barcelona, at the beginning of the civil war ...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8319 on: Today at 12:34:32 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:27:02 am
Eww there are some Liverpool supporters that seem to worship Real Madrid. Thats like worshipping the Tories or Goldman Sachs.

Uncouth, loathsome. Youre not one of us.

It's not worshipping Real Madrid to remember McManaman, Owen, Alonso. Especially as so many still idolise the last one. Remember that shit about how a Basque would never join establishment Real? What a load of attempted self-convincing bollocks that was.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Up
« previous next »
 