They won;t bid 50, their bid is between 15-20 million.



They'll get him for free, then get 50m for him in a couple of years time. Like Bayern get Bundesliga players for free as they run their contracts down to join Bayern, so Madrid are higher up the food chain and get players from everywhere for free to join Madrid. And the likes of Man Utd are more than happy to get a taste of that Madrid magic when Madrid decide they've flogged the player enough and want to get rid of a washed up asset.