And Madrid is one of those unquestionably above us.



We're in a better league, have similar revenues, have a better team, offer similar wages, better supporters, better stadium for on-pitch success, more of a family environment (which will appeal more to certain players). And for a local lad, wearing the LFC badge should mean the universe and motivate a local player to reach greater heights. There's really very little to choose between the 2 clubs in reality - comes down more to personal preferences these days. We are definitely the better team right now.