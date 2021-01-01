Deeply disappointed in Trent if he has chosen to leave on a free. Hes stabbing us in the back with this decision - no doubt he will be taking a fat signing on bonus for himself also. Local lad doing this to us. This one cuts deep - he will be erased from local hearts if decides on this path, and will be joining an inferior team too. A thoroughly crap decision by him. Can only hope none of this is true and the situation can be salvaged for him to stay, but looking unlikely as hes making all the wrong noises. Hes gone now, and with that I just cant look at the lad in the same way again. I wont be singing scouser in the team anymore, thats for sure. And Id have no issue with his spot in the team going straight to Bradley. Start planning for the future. Hes now a Madrid player that we are paying a £20m loan fee to have for 6 months. Shit situation.