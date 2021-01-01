« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 394385 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,553
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:34:29 pm
I don't think they are that stupid.

Only the fans are desperate for them to stay. The club and the people doing negotiations are not accountable to anyone as they never have to face external scrutiny. They are in their own bubble.

They may not think they are being stupid, they might believe they are being smart.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,519
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:36:06 pm
Only the fans are desperate for them to stay. The club and the people doing negotiations are not accountable to anyone as they never have to face external scrutiny. They are in their own bubble.

They may not think they are being stupid, they might believe they are being smart.

I don't even think the non football people in charge think letting two of the best players in the world leave for free is clever.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,553
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:01 pm
I don't even think the non football people in charge think letting two of the best players in the world leave for free is clever.

There is a point we are willing to let them go.
Logged

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 07:39:15 pm »
We're so fucking negligent. Is it Richard Hughes responsible for contracts? I seem to recall we appointed someone else who would have that responsibility?
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,553
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 07:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:39:15 pm
We're so fucking negligent. Is it Richard Hughes responsible for contracts? I seem to recall we appointed someone else who would have that responsibility?

Its his responsibility. He is the Sporting Director. Fucking hell if we hired someone else for that role then you would seriously wonder what the point is.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,519
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 07:51:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:39:00 pm
There is a point we are willing to let them go.

I think there has to be a compromise.

They can't be demanding mad contracts over 3 / 4 years.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,862
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 07:54:17 pm »
It's FSGs fault not Hughes in my opinion. Hughes or anyone walking in to this scenario would struggle to get a deal done before now. Agents will be loving the opportunity to hear other offers and maximise the deal as far as possible. The signing on fee at another club or the leveraging to ask for a big one here is there right in front of the agents.

We've clearly made good offers but the agents will wait a few weeks yet to see what else arrives on the table as a negotiation tool or an actual option to make money. This is an agents dream right here.
Logged
@paulair

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,553
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 07:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:51:46 pm
I think there has to be a compromise.

They can't be demanding mad contracts over 3 / 4 years.

Maybe they are. Either way the reality that we cannot let them go is false, because clearly there is a point that we do let them go.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,519
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 07:54:17 pm
It's FSGs fault not Hughes in my opinion. Hughes or anyone walking in to this scenario would struggle to get a deal done before now. Agents will be loving the opportunity to hear other offers and maximise the deal as far as possible. The signing on fee at another club or the leveraging to ask for a big one here is there right in front of the agents.

We've clearly made good offers but the agents will wait a few weeks yet to see what else arrives on the table as a negotiation tool or an actual option to make money. This is an agents dream right here.

They are both settled here.

Do they want to uproot their families for a few extra quid ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,553
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 07:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:57 pm
They are both settled here.

Do they want to uproot their families for a few extra quid ?

They might. If they get offered 3 or 4 year contracts by others they will consider that more stable than us who apparently want 2 years.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,519
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 08:01:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:01 pm
They might. If they get offered 3 or 4 year contracts by others they will consider that more stable than us who apparently want 2 years.

Then what can the club do?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 08:01:30 pm »
Deeply disappointed in Trent if he has chosen to leave on a free. Hes stabbing us in the back with this decision - no doubt he will be taking a fat signing on bonus for himself also. Local lad doing this to us. This one cuts deep - he will be erased from local hearts if decides on this path, and will be joining an inferior team too. A thoroughly crap decision by him. Can only hope none of this is true and the situation can be salvaged for him to stay, but looking unlikely as hes making all the wrong noises. Hes gone now, and with that I just cant look at the lad in the same way again. I wont be singing scouser in the team anymore, thats for sure. And Id have no issue with his spot in the team going straight to Bradley. Start planning for the future. Hes now a Madrid player that we are paying a £20m loan fee to have for 6 months. Shit situation.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 