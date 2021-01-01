Deeply disappointed in Trent if he has chosen to leave on a free. Hes stabbing us in the back with this decision - no doubt he will be taking a fat signing on bonus for himself also. Local lad doing this to us. This one cuts deep - he will be erased from local hearts if decides on this path, and will be joining an inferior team too. A thoroughly crap decision by him. Can only hope none of this is true and the situation can be salvaged for him to stay, but looking unlikely as hes making all the wrong noises. Hes gone now, and with that I just cant look at the lad in the same way again. I wont be singing scouser in the team anymore, thats for sure. And Id have no issue with his spot in the team going straight to Bradley. Start planning for the future.