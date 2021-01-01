Oh I'm well aware peoples worst fears or whatever it is could be right. But the simple fact is they would have guessed right. Doesn't matter how much they come in saying 'oh I knew' you didn't. If you were to torture me for my personal feeling at this moment then ok I'll play. I think Trent doesn't know himself and is probably agonising. That's why the internet noise from fans calling him this that and the other is doing my head in
The writing was on the wall with Trent as soon as he started going out with Iris Law
Even if Van Dijk and Salah came out and said they offered £150k a week or just a years extension, the fans who automatically side with the club would take any press briefing the club puts out and say the players are talking shite. Likewise, if they came out and said they got a really good offer then some fans (Al) would say thats them being nice and FSG lowballed them really.For a lot of people on here the club can do no wrong and likewise for some, the players can do no wrong.
I agree 100%. I am not saying that what the club attempted to do had some level of sense behind it (mainly in the case of Salah and VVD) but it has backfired. That's not Salah or VVD's fault - that is down to the club.
Er no. What some of us are saying is you will never see the one hundred per cent truth but because neither the club or agent/player will share anything that doesn't make them look in the right. It happens on both sides, so how can anyone truly know where it went wrong when no one will ever be fully transparent? It might well be there have been mistakes on all sides but are you really telling me anyone will ultimately be honest. So we basically have this big mess where people accuse others of being pro-club rather than battering the club over everything, as they are convinced it's always the club's fault. Where you have money there will always be a lack of transparency from all parties.
I think youre spot on to be honest on both parts of that post
Absolutely this is all on the club, it was always if a player gets to the last 2 years to 18 months negotiations began but to let it get to what seems to be well under a year (according to the captain) its stupid, we are at that point now with Luke Diaz under 2 years to go and apparently not happy with the offer (all speculation I agree) so do we do the same wait until there is a few months and then let this mess happen again. We know we are not a club that spends a lot of money thats a fact but what we have always done well is we sold well and reinvested well, but that certainly doesnt seem to be the case at the moment, the club has fucked up and at a time when the only thing we should be thinking about is gloating and winning trophies because as a lure for other top players we should be top of most players lists, but this isnt covering us in glory.
While people are raging at Trent, FSG is getting away with murder. Three of our players can now leave as free agents in less than six months. It shouldn't happen with a Club of our size but it keeps happening.
I think whatever happens it will be sorted this month. Whether they sign here or a pre contract somehere else. Running down a contract is always a gamble when you can have a serious injury that could put you out for 12-18 months, especially for older players. That would basically end the careers of Mo and Virg. So I think it will be sorted this month one way or the other.
Ultimately the question will be answered in the summer. If we lose all three or even two of them, then what will be the expectations placed on the football club? If the answer is develop a team or build a team again and its not to try to win the league, then quite frankly the club is to blame. Their job is to put a team on the field to win the league and they will have to do it with these players or a fuck load of transfers.
Negotiations would have started last year though but when Klopp announced he was leaving 2 years before he was meant to then why would any of the 3 sign a contract during those times.
Keeps happening ?
Go your own way KH. I will continue to have faith in the players and manager who are committed. I seem to recall you were very unsure about the new manager, yet it hasn't worked out too badly has it?
You know It's okay to say the club may have done things differently/better.
