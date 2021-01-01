I agree 100%. I am not saying that what the club attempted to do had some level of sense behind it (mainly in the case of Salah and VVD) but it has backfired.



That's not Salah or VVD's fault - that is down to the club.



Absolutely this is all on the club, it was always if a player gets to the last 2 years to 18 months negotiations began but to let it get to what seems to be well under a year (according to the captain) its stupid, we are at that point now with Luke Diaz under 2 years to go and apparently not happy with the offer (all speculation I agree) so do we do the same wait until there is a few months and then let this mess happen again. We know we are not a club that spends a lot of money thats a fact but what we have always done well is we sold well and reinvested well, but that certainly doesnt seem to be the case at the moment, the club has fucked up and at a time when the only thing we should be thinking about is gloating and winning trophies because as a lure for other top players we should be top of most players lists, but this isnt covering us in glory.