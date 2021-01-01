Nothing more than any other aspiring young footballer has done before him and will do after him.
I dont disagree, my response was he clearly loves the club, it means a lot to him, but he is also human and like every other human, might want another challenge or a different environment to experience.
I was at my last company for 13+. Years, it was an amazing company, had heaps of friends there, it gave me a start in life and paid me a shit load of money, it still wasnt enough to keep me there though, because I got bored of the same environment and wanted to challenge myself somewhere else. Its worked out because I have learned heaps, met loads more people, earning even more money.
Footballers will be the same as well, even more so because elite footballers always want to challenge themselves,