It's a bit pointless all this as who knows all 3 may sign on the dotted line. I guess the point I am making is at the beginning of the season when VVD said to the interviewer he had not started contract negotiations or heard anything from the club was he lying?



Suppose we believe VVD - does that mean the club were trying to delay contract negotiations just to see if it was worth extending. Same say with Salah.



Now that both are really performing do the club regret maybe not extending earlier and maybe getting a better deal.



I know it's all "if's and but's" but certainly it feels with those 2 players the club was calling the shots.



Trent admittedly might be slightly different but the Madrid rumours have been there also for a while.



I would agree, that's why its hard for me to definitely come down one way or the other. I knew Virgil and Mo's contracts would be complicated because the club obviously has to take into account their physicality/age. as well as for how long they will last at this high rate. I still think they will get done overall (I am guessing two years). I think Trent's is slightly different, it might be that he always intended to consider his options at this stage. But again we don't know for sure. I have just had a feeling about Trent ever since Klopp left the club, that he might be looking at other possibilities. Doubtless things will become clearer as we go through the month.