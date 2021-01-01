« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 384922 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7760 on: Today at 12:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:55:47 am
Hes made an assumption.

Ignore him.

No one gives a fuck what Carra thinks.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7761 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:01:19 pm
Negotiations are ongoing. The problem as ever will be people having to find compromises considering their age. Both sides need to do that and come up with a deal which suits both parties. Some deals were always going to be more complicated.
you are correct, but the club leaving the vice captain, captain, and by far our best player to 6 months is honestly ridiculous. Its incompetence, a travesty and I dont think I have ever seen a club be in this position before. You literally cant defend it.

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7762 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:03:47 pm
Thats only if the loyalty bonus is in his contract

I am sure it will be, given we would be asking him to break his contract with us 6 months early. I am sure if a formal bid came in that was acceptable for all parties that issue could be resolved, but for now Liverpool wont want to pay a loyalty fee by accepting any bid without Trent asking to move this month.
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7763 on: Today at 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:55:47 am
Hes made an assumption.

Ignore him.

This entire forum is based on assumptions. What does that tell you.
Online Sat on the bar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7764 on: Today at 12:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:56:04 am
I find that strange. Isn`t part of the arguments when clubs like City and Newcastle are bought up by states that clubs are national, cultural heritage and more than just regular businesses? If clubs are like any other business and it`s just like a regular job, what`s the point of even supporting a club? I find the comparison to any other job very strange.   

For a scouser who has grown up as a Liverpool supporter it`s even more strange.  Liverpool should be the pinnacle for anything. An especially now when we are actually the best team in Europa and better than the team flirting with the player. I can`t see this as anything else than a player`s head being turned by money and "brand". His reputation and status won`t be any better in the long run. He will just be any other Real Madrid player. If he actually wins a ballon d`or there it just shows the ridiculousness and corruption around Real Madrid. There`s no world where he is near that when players like Salah and Suarez have never won one. He`s nowhere near that level no matter what any person has made him imagine he is. He`s maybe our 4th best player. There are arguments that Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson are better. And players like Konate are at least of the same level.
This Exactly. If your from Liverpool and support Liverpool, nothing else should really matter. If he leaves then he obviously never cared that much in the first place. Over to you Conor son.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7765 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:06:52 pm
you are correct, but the club leaving the vice captain, captain, and by far our best player to 6 months is honestly ridiculous. Its incompetence, a travesty and I dont think I have ever seen a club be in this position before. You literally cant defend it.



No one knows how it happened, people seem to be blaming the club but it's not hard for players just to ignore all contacts or contract talk
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7766 on: Today at 12:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:57:15 am
You are suggesting not playing someone who doesnt sign a deal.

No, I am suggesting not playing players who don't want to sign a deal. People can't have it both ways they can't say there was nothing the club could do because Trent was never going to sign a deal and was always going to sign for Madrid.

Then say there is nothing the club can do. Well, there is to start negotiations earlier and bring things to a head. Give the players a deadline and state that if you don't want to sign with 12 months to go then they will be sold or frozen out.
Online Fruity

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7767 on: Today at 12:11:05 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:01:19 pm
Negotiations are ongoing. The problem as ever will be people having to find compromises considering their age. Both sides need to do that and come up with a deal which suits both parties. Some deals were always going to be more complicated.

It's a bit pointless all this as who knows all 3 may sign on the dotted line. I guess the point I am making is at the beginning of the season when VVD said to the interviewer he had not started contract negotiations or heard anything from the club was he lying?

Suppose we believe VVD - does that mean the club were trying to delay contract negotiations just to see if it was worth extending. Same say with Salah.

Now that both are really performing do the club regret maybe not extending earlier and maybe getting a better deal.

I know it's all "if's and but's" but certainly it feels with those 2 players the club was calling the shots.

Trent admittedly might be slightly different but the Madrid rumours have been there also for a while.

Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7768 on: Today at 12:11:06 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:09:23 pm
No one knows how it happened, people seem to be blaming the club but it's not hard for players just to ignore all contacts or contract talk

Or more likely wait and see who came in to replace the manager and also how smoothly it went.
Online clinical

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7769 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 11:54:50 am
Carragher saying Trent's team orchestrating the Madrid bid, thus taking the flak off him when he leaves for free, so he can say 'they wouldn't sell me'.

Does that add up?
Yes?

A lot of people's issue is he's leaving on a free .

"Look they offered money the club refused"
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7770 on: Today at 12:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 12:09:09 pm
This Exactly. If your from Liverpool and support Liverpool, nothing else should really matter. If he leaves then he obviously never cared that much in the first place. Over to you Conor son.
thats bullshit though, Trent has given more to this club than any one of us, 15+ years at the club, he is human and might just want a change of environment. Almost no one stays in the same place for longer than 10 years, the same goes for footballers.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7771 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:11:06 pm
Or more likely wait and see who came in to replace the manager and also how smoothly it went.

Which is understandable of course. Both of them are no doubt as bad as each other and both have their reasons, how it works innit
Online Sat on the bar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7772 on: Today at 12:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:11:46 pm
thats bullshit though, Trent has given more to this club than any one of us, 15+ years at the club, he is human and might just want a change of environment. Almost no one stays in the same place for longer than 10 years, the same goes for footballers.
Obviously not from Liverpool or heard of Stevie G then.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7773 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 12:09:09 pm
This Exactly. If your from Liverpool and support Liverpool, nothing else should really matter. If he leaves then he obviously never cared that much in the first place. Over to you Conor son.

In that case, we should never sign players who grew up supporting other clubs. I mean Jordan Henderson was a boyhood Sunderland fan, who was captaining Sunderland in his early twenties. Surely he should have stayed there?
Online elkun

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7774 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
Isnt Joshua Kimmich als a free agent this summer? I think thats a pretty good replacement
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7775 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:11:46 pm
thats bullshit though, Trent has given more to this club than any one of us, 15+ years at the club, he is human and might just want a change of environment. Almost no one stays in the same place for longer than 10 years, the same goes for footballers.

He gets paid handsomely for all of that. Ive been going for years, as have others, reckon trents highly paid investment in the club, doesn't begin to scratch the surface of the home and away foot soldiers.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7776 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:34 pm
In that case, we should never sign players who grew up supporting other clubs. I mean Jordan Henderson was a boyhood Sunderland fan, who was captaining Sunderland in his early twenties. Surely he should have stayed there?

Sunderland is not the best team in Europe. Real Madrid plays in a weaker league than us.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7777 on: Today at 12:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:21 pm
No, I am suggesting not playing players who don't want to sign a deal. People can't have it both ways they can't say there was nothing the club could do because Trent was never going to sign a deal and was always going to sign for Madrid.

Then say there is nothing the club can do. Well, there is to start negotiations earlier and bring things to a head. Give the players a deadline and state that if you don't want to sign with 12 months to go then they will be sold or frozen out.

You cant sell a player who refuses to move to a club of your choice. If we had said to Trent last summer if you dont sign a new deal then you are bombed to the reserves, what good does that do the club? We lose out using a top class footballer whilst still paying him a fortune each week.

On the other side, we accept a bid of 80mill from PSG for Trent last summer, the Trent rejects it as he has already decided he wants to go to Real Madrid next summer. The club cant do anything to force him to move, its player power at its best.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7778 on: Today at 12:15:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:51 am
Not sure about that now. Reckon maybe Van Dijk signs.

You are quite negative though, as a forum brand.
Online elkun

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7779 on: Today at 12:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:34 pm
In that case, we should never sign players who grew up supporting other clubs. I mean Jordan Henderson was a boyhood Sunderland fan, who was captaining Sunderland in his early twenties. Surely he should have stayed there?
Sorry mate but thats a pretty stupid example. We are his boyhood club, we have everything here to offer him from money to trophies to challenging for the biggest trophies. Comparing us with Sunderland for feck sake
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7780 on: Today at 12:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:11:05 pm
It's a bit pointless all this as who knows all 3 may sign on the dotted line. I guess the point I am making is at the beginning of the season when VVD said to the interviewer he had not started contract negotiations or heard anything from the club was he lying?

Suppose we believe VVD - does that mean the club were trying to delay contract negotiations just to see if it was worth extending. Same say with Salah.

Now that both are really performing do the club regret maybe not extending earlier and maybe getting a better deal.

I know it's all "if's and but's" but certainly it feels with those 2 players the club was calling the shots.

Trent admittedly might be slightly different but the Madrid rumours have been there also for a while.

I would agree, that's why its hard for me to definitely come down one way or the other. I knew Virgil and Mo's contracts would be complicated because the club obviously has to take into account their physicality/age. as well as for how long they will last at this high rate. I still think they will get done overall (I am guessing two years). I think Trent's is slightly different, it might be that he always intended to consider his options at this stage. But again we don't know for sure. I have just had a feeling about Trent ever since Klopp left the club, that he might be looking at other possibilities. Doubtless things will become clearer as we go through the month.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 12:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 12:15:14 pm
He gets paid handsomely for all of that. Ive been going for years, as have others, reckon trents highly paid investment in the club, doesn't begin to scratch the surface of the home and away foot soldiers.
im sure he and his family sacrificed a lot when he was younger to get to where he was. He might be living the high life now, but for himself and his family for 10+ years that wasnt the case. He loves Liverpool, has been a fantastic servant for the club. If he leaves, we will move on and say goodbye and thanks for the service.
Online Sat on the bar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7782 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:34 pm
In that case, we should never sign players who grew up supporting other clubs. I mean Jordan Henderson was a boyhood Sunderland fan, who was captaining Sunderland in his early twenties. Surely he should have stayed there?
Yeah but Sunderland not Liverpool, there not the best team in Europe and challenging year in year out.
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7783 on: Today at 12:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:21 pm
No, I am suggesting not playing players who don't want to sign a deal. People can't have it both ways they can't say there was nothing the club could do because Trent was never going to sign a deal and was always going to sign for Madrid.

Then say there is nothing the club can do. Well, there is to start negotiations earlier and bring things to a head. Give the players a deadline and state that if you don't want to sign with 12 months to go then they will be sold or frozen out.

So the same applies to Mo and VVD?
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7784 on: Today at 12:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:17:29 pm
im sure he and his family sacrificed a lot when he was younger to get to where he was.
Nothing more than any other aspiring young footballer has done before him and will do after him.
Online John C

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7785 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:50:04 am
And how about the morale with other squad members or potential signings?

People live in a fantasy land.
Precisely.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7786 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:15:34 pm
You cant sell a player who refuses to move to a club of your choice. If we had said to Trent last summer if you dont sign a new deal then you are bombed to the reserves, what good does that do the club? We lose out using a top class footballer whilst still paying him a fortune each week.

On the other side, we accept a bid of 80mill from PSG for Trent last summer, the Trent rejects it as he has already decided he wants to go to Real Madrid next summer. The club cant do anything to force him to move, its player power at its best.

We have seen it happen with Mount, Gallagher, Chiesa and even Thiago who sold to us with a year left because he wouldn't sign a new deal at Bayern. So it does work.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7787 on: Today at 12:20:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:11:45 pm
Yes?

A lot of people's issue is he's leaving on a free .

"Look they offered money the club refused"

Im not saying Carragher is right or wrong, but as a plan, it wont save TAA's reputation -
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7788 on: Today at 12:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:20:23 pm
We have seen it happen with Mount, Gallagher, Chiesa and even Thiago who sold to us with a year left because he wouldn't sign a new deal at Bayern. So it does work.

Thiago wasnt going to be frozen out.
Online John C

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7789 on: Today at 12:22:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:50:39 am
Trent is now disrupting our season. Unforgivable for that alone
Hang on, let's go back to nobody knows what the fuck is going on. He might complete his contract with us in the next few weeks.
There'll be an appropriate time for us to weigh in on the eventual outcome, lets not do it prematurely.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7790 on: Today at 12:22:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:48:44 am
But Trent's situation is different. He isn't some sort of mediocre player you can or should do that with.
And if they did that you'd say FSG have devalued an asset.

The best way of devaluing an asset is to let it walk out the door for free though John.

I wouldn't say Mount, Gallagher, Chiesa or Thiago were mediocre players.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm »
Whats the point of asking and asking for a source or proof then ignoring it when its presented
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7792 on: Today at 12:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:52:52 pm
Whether he wants to go or not, Madrid are playing us like a fiddle.

They did it to Mbappe and PSG, to Bellingham and Dortmund, Christiano Ronaldo and United, Beckham and United....and us with both Mcmanaman and Owen. It's their modus operandi whether they intend to pay a fee or not. I'd hardly call it playing the club like a fiddle, everyone knows this is just what they do. I'm assuming it's one of the reasons the club leaked the bid as well as Trents team (being advised by Madrid).

But the Club can be relaxed and know how it all goes down. But the fans are never going to be, it's an emotional investment to them, not a business. That's who a lot of the moves being leaked by Trent's side are aimed at. He knows how fans feel about Owen and Mcmanaman, Owen admitted it himself in a multiple interviews. He's trying to avoid it IF he chooses to go but I don't think he's got a hope in hell. Doesn't even have the fall back of we were shit and wanted trophies like Owen did. Even if he stays, I don't think it'll be the same. If we don't win the league from now, it'll be partially blamed on him. He's risking an awful lot.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7793 on: Today at 12:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 12:19:14 pm
Nothing more than any other aspiring young footballer has done before him and will do after him.

I dont disagree, my response was he clearly loves the club, it means a lot to him, but he is also human and like every other human, might want another challenge or a different environment to experience.

I was at my last company for 13+. Years, it was an amazing company, had heaps of friends there, it gave me a start in life and paid me a shit load of money, it still wasnt enough to keep me there though, because I got bored of the same environment and wanted to challenge myself somewhere else. Its worked out because I have learned heaps, met loads more people, earning even more money.

Footballers will be the same as well, even more so because elite footballers always want to challenge themselves,
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7794 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:22:50 pm
The best way of devaluing an asset is to let it walk out the door for free though John.

I wouldn't say Mount, Gallagher, Chiesa or Thiago were mediocre players.

You are living in a fantasy land.

So the club should have frozen out VVD and Mo too ?
Online Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7795 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:15:34 pm
You cant sell a player who refuses to move to a club of your choice. If we had said to Trent last summer if you dont sign a new deal then you are bombed to the reserves, what good does that do the club? We lose out using a top class footballer whilst still paying him a fortune each week.

On the other side, we accept a bid of 80mill from PSG for Trent last summer, the Trent rejects it as he has already decided he wants to go to Real Madrid next summer. The club cant do anything to force him to move, its player power at its best.

The proactive move, and it's one we never seem to want to do, is to sign a replacement early if you know someone is running their contract down. If we had brought in a new RB in the summer and prioritised games for him over Trent in preseason, I think it encourages Trent to look to move early and get us a fee. If he chooses to stay then we have plenty of cover for a season and can potentially use him in midfield to alleviate some pressure there.
