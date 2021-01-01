« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7640 on: Today at 10:41:56 am
Players come and go.

Whatever deal is struck needs to match the wants and needs of the club and the player.

If those needs and wants can't be agreed then players need to move on.

There are other players. Never have annoyed players that want to leave at the club. Never makes sense and even the best ones - most recently Gerrard and Carragher show how fucked a club can become with unhappy players.


The only truly important things are the fans that go to the game and the club. Everything else is fluff.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7641 on: Today at 10:41:59 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:41:24 am
I'm not talking about now.  12 months ago. The threat of not being first choice for 18 months would change everything. 6 months is nothing

So how are you forcing him to go elsewhere?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7642 on: Today at 10:42:09 am
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:09:07 am
Don't think the Trent situation has a bearing on the negotiations involving the other two. The Trent situation might indicate a direction of travel from the club - rebuilding the squad with the expensive stars allowed to leave (unlikely) - but I don't think VVD and Salah's people are seeing if Trent stays as part of their own considerations.

Just think about that for a second, how many football teams operate like that? Where they are at the top, let their star players go and sign young players again? It feels like an American sports thing and even thats from what I have read, maybe because they operate that draft system where if you are shit you get better transfers?

I just dont see why a club could do that because that is not only against the perceived wisdom but also would underplay the competition in this league.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7643 on: Today at 10:45:42 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:35:53 am
This isn't coming out of Spain? This is the club briefing all the usual journalists that cover LFC that Real Madrid have made an approach and we've rejected it? Why would we do that?

To show the player that they do want him to sign maybe? I think Trent is just using Madrid to get a better offer from Liverpool, he probably believes he should get the same deal as Virgil and maybe the club disagree
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7644 on: Today at 10:46:22 am
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 09:16:19 am
Whatever happens here - and I hope he stays - Im finding a lot of sentiment being projected onto Trent. People accusing him of doing things hes not done. Accusing him of creating a media circus around the whole thing.

Hes literally stayed silent. Hasnt commented. Says itll be played out behind closed doors.

Yet, this absence of actual substance from Trent doesnt hold folk back with their own projections and accusations. Its surely a keep powder dry moment for the time being. Maybe hes the true villain behind everything were seeing right now or maybe hes just a significant cog in complex negotiations and several actors are operating in their own interests, with the footballer beholden to how events play out.

Its a tricky situation where hard and fast conclusions cannot be reached easily despite how emotionally draining it can seem to fans.

Get away with your being reasonable and balanced - no place for that in this thread! Youll be telling us next your 2025 isnt ruined.  ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7645 on: Today at 10:46:47 am
Just on Trent too, it will be a circus until he puts it to bed just like Mbappe, so what happens if he signs a 2 year deal, are there rumours he goes in the summer for a fee? Then the summer after when he has 12 months left, etc...

Either commit on a 5+ year deal or go.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7646 on: Today at 10:47:00 am
I think that this thread has officially hit rock bottom if we now have posters suggesting that Liverpool FC should act more like Chelsea FC.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7647 on: Today at 10:47:59 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:41:24 am
I'm not talking about now.  12 months ago. The threat of not being first choice for 18 months would change everything. 6 months is nothing

Its honestly something you just seem to have very little common sense over.

Leaving Connor Gallagher out is VERY different to Trent. But again, you cant force someone out if their plan is to join someone else on a free. The absolute best youre doing in that situation is selling him to the club hes decided to join, but for a stupidly low fee. But again that still relies on the club actually making an offer and the player actually moving earlier than planned. Which again is unlikely considering said player will get a bigger signing on fee if its a free. So thats where we are.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7648 on: Today at 10:49:22 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:47:59 am
Its honestly something you just seem to have very little common sense over.

Leaving Connor Gallagher out is VERY different to Trent. But again, you cant force someone out if their plan is to join someone else on a free. The absolute best youre doing in that situation is selling him to the club hes decided to join, but for a stupidly low fee. But again that still relies on the club actually making an offer and the player actually moving earlier than planned. Which again is unlikely considering said player will get a bigger signing on fee if its a free. So thats where we are.
Sense rarely accompanies constant misery
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7649 on: Today at 10:49:34 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:31:25 am
Seems a lot of posters have the necessary skills to work at our club negotiating contracts.

Its pretty common to keep on top of employees intentions, IF Alexander- Arnold indicated he would leave at the end of this contract then the club should have made provisions for that.  Either ask him if he could go there earlier for a fee and if TAA or RM wasnt up for that or then you make RB succession plans.
Maybe they did and the club decided to go with Bradley 1st choice and Gomez back up.

However based on the fact that the club are saying they are speaking to him it seems the above hasnt happened, maybe TAA wasnt very honest to the suits or maybe he actually wants to stay. However if RM have approached the club yesterday it would suggest he doesnt want to stay.

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7650 on: Today at 10:49:59 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:46:47 am
Just on Trent too, it will be a circus until he puts it to bed just like Mbappe, so what happens if he signs a 2 year deal, are there rumours he goes in the summer for a fee? Then the summer after when he has 12 months left, etc...

Either commit on a 5+ year deal or go.

So would you sell him now ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7651 on: Today at 10:50:39 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:47:59 am
Its honestly something you just seem to have very little common sense over.

Leaving Connor Gallagher out is VERY different to Trent. But again, you cant force someone out if their plan is to join someone else on a free. The absolute best youre doing in that situation is selling him to the club hes decided to join, but for a stupidly low fee. But again that still relies on the club actually making an offer and the player actually moving earlier than planned. Which again is unlikely considering said player will get a bigger signing on fee if its a free. So thats where we are.
Absolutely disagree. He's got all the power as he has 6 months left. Nothing we can do now. If he had 18 months left and we said fine you can wait but you're going to be second choice for 18 months it changes a lot.

In your opinion the player has all the power at all times?

Utter bollocks. We've let this drag on far too long. And now Trent has all the cards
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7652 on: Today at 10:50:51 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 09:43:18 am
This will get lost in the riptide of emotional drama flowing through this thread, but here's my answer to this question which probably speaks for a few others as well I would imagine.

Excellent post! (I agree with every word of it.  :) )
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7653 on: Today at 10:50:55 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:49:59 am
So would you sell him now ?

Whats the price?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7654 on: Today at 10:50:56 am
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:40:48 am
Can't be arsed anymore with contract talk, I'm concentrating on winning trophies.
Which is the sad thing, were absolutely flying in all competitions and this is the shit that were discussing. Interesting to see what Arne does because he will want nothing to distract from on field matters.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7655 on: Today at 10:51:01 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:27:43 am
The thing is we should have been trying to get him to sign a contract for the last 18 months. If he was refusing to sign. Sell. Tell him he's either being sold or Bradley is first choice. The club needs to get tough. And Chelsea have proven it can be done in certain situations.
You cant sell a player who doesnt want to leave.

The only card the club has is to not use the player, and let him rot with the reserves. But that is a nuclear option with huge problems.

So I'm still waiting for a concrete explanation for what the club should have done.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7656 on: Today at 10:51:01 am
I don't think Trent has been bad in how he's handled this in the media. Keeping quiet is really the only thing he can do, and he's basically done that. No problem that way.

But I definitely agree with those who've said he has more of a billy big bollocks attitude in the past couple of years. To me, that's clear in his body language and his interview quotes. Also in moments like his sulk vs Brentford earlier this season. I personally don't think his performances have been any better than how he played for us between 2018-2022. Probably not as good in fact.

If he goes, I'll have some hard feelings at his decision, but mostly I won't give a shit. I'll simply no longer care about him, and maybe see his good times here less glowingly. That could be seen as bitter and dumb, but I'm just being honest. He's been a great player, but I don't think he's anywhere near as irreplaceable as Mo or Virg.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7657 on: Today at 10:51:29 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:50:39 am
Absolutely disagree. He's got all the power as he has 6 months left. Nothing we can do now. If he had 18 months left and we said fine you can wait but you're going to be second choice for 18 months it changes a lot.

In your opinion the player has all the power at all times?

Utter bollocks

Thats not how a top club works.

You dont bench him because he might not sign a contract.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7658 on: Today at 10:52:22 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:51:29 am
Thats not how a top club works.

You dont bench him because he might not sign a contract.

Say that to Chelsea. It's worked for them they got money in. You can't allow the player to have all the power.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7659 on: Today at 10:52:47 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:50:55 am
Whats the price?

£20 million.

They are in need of a RB so demand £30 million.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #7660 on: Today at 10:53:41 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:52:22 am
Say that to Chelsea. It's worked for them they got money in. You can't allow the player to have all the power.

So Chelsea are a good example of how to run a club ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
