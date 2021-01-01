I don't think Trent has been bad in how he's handled this in the media. Keeping quiet is really the only thing he can do, and he's basically done that. No problem that way.



But I definitely agree with those who've said he has more of a billy big bollocks attitude in the past couple of years. To me, that's clear in his body language and his interview quotes. Also in moments like his sulk vs Brentford earlier this season. I personally don't think his performances have been any better than how he played for us between 2018-2022. Probably not as good in fact.



If he goes, I'll have some hard feelings at his decision, but mostly I won't give a shit. I'll simply no longer care about him, and maybe see his good times here less glowingly. That could be seen as bitter and dumb, but I'm just being honest. He's been a great player, but I don't think he's anywhere near as irreplaceable as Mo or Virg.