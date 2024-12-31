« previous next »
  Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 07:39:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:34:53 am
Carajval is injured they dont really have a RB.

It is strange though because i do think Trent would want to stay until the end of the season.

I mean if he wants to go I don't understand why they would spend money for 6 months when they can get him for free.

Makes me think he hasn't made his mind up and still is weighing up options is more likely to stay then leave.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 07:48:25 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:21:58 am
Missed 20 pages but if they are budding for him now. Why?

Doesnt make any sense, makes me think his more likely to stay ..

Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:39:22 am
I mean if he wants to go I don't understand why they would spend money for 6 months when they can get him for free.

Makes me think he hasn't made his mind up and still is weighing up options is more likely to stay then leave.

Wishful thinking mate. Suddenly if we turn a bid down then its not his fault that he's left on a free.   Also, if we think that it's worth 20 million to keep him for 6 months, then you can understand why they feel that its worth 20 million to take him 6 months early.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 07:57:56 am »
The fact its got to this and hes not one come and and said anything about wanting to stay and be the captain one day speaks volumes.

He doesnt want to conduct it in public as he doesnt want the public to know what he thinks.

He is off 100% we are now in for weeks of game playing and trying to influence the fans.

Sacrificing our right back for Salah and Van Dijk is the way forward.

Neil Atkinson summed it up nicely when talking about new star players expecting to be paid more than the right back.

He thinks hes a future ballon dor winner and has an ego too big for the club. Sadly for him no player is ever too big for this club so he can go follow the others and be just another player that played for us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 08:00:10 am »
Why would he and his brother go early and miss out on millions for the signing on fee and why would Liverpool destabilise their team for 20m maybe if it was 50m but even then who do you sign that can even deliver 50% of Trent. Bradley is a good player but he's shown that he is a bit injury prone. It would be suicidal.

Just imagining that we win a treble and he does a U-turn Ala Stevie in Istanbul. People think replacing Trent will be easy I have done research on Slot's Feyenoord Gurtrida and Hartmann are both very technical players who occupied the same zones as Trent in particular against Fulham where Trent was play making from a RCB position in a back 3. The sky is the limit with Trent in a Slot system and I feel we haven't even scratched the surface. He's picking up form and I expect him to be instrumental in the second half of the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 08:06:10 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 07:57:56 am
The fact it’s got to this and he’s not one come and and said anything about wanting to stay and be the captain one day speaks volumes.

He doesn’t want to “conduct it in public” as he doesn’t want the public to know what he thinks.

He is off 100% we are now in for weeks of game playing and trying to influence the fans.

Sacrificing our right back for Salah and Van Dijk is the way forward.

Neil Atkinson summed it up nicely when talking about new star players expecting to be paid more than the right back.

He thinks he’s a future ballon d’or winner and has an ego too big for the club. Sadly for him no player is ever too big for this club so he can go follow the others and be just another player that played for us.
A player with out a ego could never play for a club of this size. This ego thing is a moot point as you need this to even make it as a player.

If he spoke out like Salah and applied pressure on the owners saying stuff like I'm more out and in(with madrid lingering) he would get hammered more than Mohamed because Mo is saying these things but we don't have a vision of him in any other shirt. He loses if he quiet and he loses if he speaks.

Lets all be guided and not hammer the kid and calm everyone down. This is what Madrid love they did this with Mbappe turned the PSG fans and gaffer against him. Which doesn't help us with so much on the line this season. Lets keep the meltdown for when he actually signs the deal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 08:00:10 am
Why would he and his brother go early and miss out on millions for the signing on fee and why would Liverpool destabilise their team for 20m maybe if it was 50m but even then who do you sign that can even deliver 50% of Trent. Bradley is a good player but he's shown that he is a bit injury prone. It would be suicidal.

Just imagining that we win a treble and he does a U-turn Ala Stevie in Istanbul. People think replacing Trent will be easy I have done research on Slot's Feyenoord Gurtrida and Hartmann are both very technical players who occupied the same zones as Trent in particular against Fulham where Trent was play making from a RCB position in a back 3. The sky is the limit with Trent in a Slot system and I feel we haven't even scratched the surface. He's picking up form and I expect him to be instrumental in the second half of the season.

Maybe he wants to go early so he doesnt miss out on his dream move.

Leave it to Slot to decide what he does with him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 08:32:18 am »
Even if Trent stays, I'm not gonna see him in the same way going forward. He seems rather full of himself both on and off the pitch. He's a great player, but he's not a ballon d'or player.

We have had this talk about the three outgoing contracts the whole fall. During this time, VVD and especially Salah have shown consistent world class performances, while Trent has continued his mixed bag of brilliant and pretty poor games.

Talking about ballon d'or when you're not even nearly the best player in your own team is just pathetic.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 08:35:50 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:32:18 am
Even if Trent stays, I'm not gonna see him in the same way going forward. He seems rather full of himself both on and off the pitch. He's a great player, but he's not a ballon d'or player.

We have had this talk about the three outgoing contracts the whole fall. During this time, VVD and especially Salah have shown consistent world class performances, while Trent has continued his mixed bag of brilliant and pretty poor games.

Talking about ballon d'or when you're not even nearly the best player in your own team is just pathetic.

It will all be forgotten IF he stays.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 08:39:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:35:50 am
It will all be forgotten IF he stays.
Not for me. I wont hate hime or anything, but it wont be the same.

I understand that he needs to play his cards to get a better offer, but we have passed that point quite long ago. And this ballon d'or talk is just cringe. He can try winning the player of the month first, or being MOTM. VVD must have laughed his ass off reading Trent's comments.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 08:43:29 am »
For all the slagging FSG, or Hughes off it's not like we're going to say we've offered all 3 contracts but they want longer or more money or they'd already told us they were going to leave already. We've kept our leaks to the media to zero basically and it's others agents or media outlets who have
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:39:19 am
Not for me. I wont hate hime or anything, but it wont be the same.

I understand that he needs to play his cards to get a better offer, but we have passed that point quite long ago. And this ballon d'or talk is just cringe. He can try winning the player of the month first, or being MOTM. VVD must have laughed his ass off reading Trent's comments.

Did you feel the same when Stevie tried to leave ?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 08:49:06 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
Kind of off topic but this is why it really grates on me when people call Gerrard all names under the sun on here. In far worse times for the club, when league titles and European cups felt a million miles away, he had Madrid and every other top club in Europe after him. Was he tempted? Yes. Did he ever waver in his loyalty to us? Absolutely fucking not.

Someone got a ban for doubling down on calling Nunez fucking shite the other day. They were being daft and it was unecessary but somehow Nunez is more protected on here than a bloke who stuck with us through all kinds of shenanigans and gave us some of our best ever times. People call him a c*nt and the people defending him are the ones who get mocked.

If Trent hasnt made his mind up yet, I really hope hes out there now thinking about his idol and has a similar change of heart to the one he had in 2005. Madrid is a wonderful city. Madrid is an unbelievable club. But it aint worth it, Trent. Stay and be loved forever.

So people want to ban others for having other opinions than them now? Interesting.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 08:50:52 am »
Whatever opinions espoused online, I hope the Anfield faithful and matchgoing fans keep on supporting the lad and not fall prey to Madrid's destabilising tactics. Need fan groups like the Anfield Wrap to bring measure to the discourse.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 08:51:48 am »
I personally feel like this is Madrid trying to force the issue as they are not getting the signals they maybe hoped for. In that if we accept a bid, Trent then may think he should go as we'll accept the money.

Bit like when we went in for Caicedo - Caicedo camp wanted to force Chelsea's hand and Caicedo had no intention of joining us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 08:51:59 am »
The positive in me wants to believe this is Real Madrid with their usual shithouse tactics because Trent is undecided on the move and they are trying to turn his head

I do believe this team is strong enough to not let this kind of stuff derail our season though at least
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 08:54:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:15 am
Did you feel the same when Stevie tried to leave ?
I was much younger then, not sure. Just the fact that you bring it up after all these years goes to show that it did stain many people's view of Gerrard

A lot of things were very different then. We were worse as a team, Gerrard was much better than Trent.

Most of all though, Gerrard didnt play this whole media drama bullshit
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:47:49 am
It's pretty insulting to any red

 ;D Bit of a cheek after the disgusting stuff you wrote the other day on here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 08:56:51 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:54:03 am
I was much younger then, not sure. Just the fact that you bring it up after all these years goes to show that it did stain many people's view of Gerrard

A lot of things were very different then. We were worse as a team, Gerrard was much better than Trent.

Most of all though, Gerrard didnt play this whole media drama bullshit

Trent hasnt actually played anything out in the media.

Hes made a few comments but nothing on the contract.

Then Slot said his celebration the other night said more than he could.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 08:58:34 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:51 am
Trent hasnt actually played any media drama.

Hes made a few comments but nothing on the contract.

The Bellingham hand gesture last weekend was poorly timed in my opinion.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 09:00:05 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:58:34 am
The Bellingham hand gesture last weekend was poorly timed in my opinion.

Its fine if he stays and Slot even said as much.

If he leaves then he looks like silly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 09:01:59 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 03:48:14 am
No idea what will happen and don't even have any sneaking suspicions either.  But, I can't for the life of me understand people on here saying they don't care if TAA leaves or not.  What??   He's as much a superstar as Mo and VVD and his absence likely would hurt equally as much.  Plus, in three years, VVD will be slower and will likely be showing the effect of that many more minutes of game on his body, Mo (as fit as he is) won't be near the same player he is now, and Trent will just about be reaching the likely prime of his career.   How could anyone be okay with losing him?

Why does it matter whether one cares or not?

Will that stop Trent from joining Madrid if that's what he has decided to do?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 08:00:10 am
Why would he and his brother go early and miss out on millions for the signing on fee and why would Liverpool destabilise their team for 20m maybe if it was 50m but even then who do you sign that can even deliver 50% of Trent. Bradley is a good player but he's shown that he is a bit injury prone. It would be suicidal.

Just imagining that we win a treble and he does a U-turn Ala Stevie in Istanbul. People think replacing Trent will be easy I have done research on Slot's Feyenoord Gurtrida and Hartmann are both very technical players who occupied the same zones as Trent in particular against Fulham where Trent was play making from a RCB position in a back 3. The sky is the limit with Trent in a Slot system and I feel we haven't even scratched the surface. He's picking up form and I expect him to be instrumental in the second half of the season.

Very good post alert.

I think he sees out the season and goes to Madrid on June 1st.


He will not be able to celebrate a potential league title with an union with our fans
as the others will. Tough titties.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 09:06:16 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:04:11 am
Very good post alert.

I think he sees out the season and goes to Madrid on June 1st.


He will not be able to celebrate a potential league title with an union with our fans
as the others will. Tough titties.

Its not that simplistic though.

If he stays for now then its going to leak about Madrid. Thats a whole circus in itself.

Mbappe basically stopped playing for 6 months.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 09:12:03 am »
Reals first bid for Trent fails  but it sends a powerful message

Alexander-Arnold would be foolish not to hear European giants out but he is a key part of Liverpools title challenge and their response to Spanish side shows they are up for the fight

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday December 31 2024, 8.30pm, The Times

The conversation between Real Madrid and Liverpool did not get as far as crunching the numbers, but Trent Alexander-Arnold can no longer be in any doubt as to just how much the Spaniards value him.

That Carlo Ancelottis side were prepared to shell out a transfer fee believed to be about £20million in January for the right back, rather than simply waiting until the summer when his contract is due to expire and they could pick him up for nothing, sends out a powerful message.

Perhaps it was also an opening salvo to try to destabilise Liverpool in the hope that selling him starts to look like the only option. The reaction from fans has certainly been emotional.

And yet the counterpoint to that, in what is already becoming something of a saga, was Liverpools emphatic response to the Real executives who picked up the telephone to their Anfield counterparts on Tuesday.

A refusal to countenance losing Alexander-Arnold in the short and also long  term because of the damage sanctioning a deal might do to their title charge showed that they too are up for the fight.

The worlds biggest club, or the team that made his dreams come true? Alexander-Arnold will have to make his decision sooner rather than later.

The 26-year-old has been quick to acknowledge how much he is enjoying life under Arne Slot, whose coaching and attention to detail, Alexander-Arnold believes, have improved him from a defensive perspective. That Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings highlights the impact the Dutchman has had since succeeding Jürgen Klopp.

The style with which he coaches, and the style in which we play and the identity we have got as a team is something that is there to see, Alexander-Arnold said recently.

The lads have bought into it from day one. The tactics are mind-blowing as well, if Im honest. Were all enjoying it. Hes getting the best out of players. Thats all you want as a player.

Yet the opportunity to go to Real and experience a different lifestyle is one which will also carry a certain appeal for a player who has already won everything he can at Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League.

His best friend in football, Jude Bellingham, is at the Bernabeu, while Alexander-Arnold spoke recently about a desire to become the first full back to win the Ballon dOr.

I want that legacy of being the greatest right back to have played football, he said. I have got to reach for the stars and thats where I believe my ceiling can go.

There will be plenty who feel he can achieve that at Liverpool over the coming years with Slot at the helm, and a personal hope would be that he stays and one day becomes captain.

But staying doesnt guarantee anything and Alexander-Arnold is someone who likes a challenge and to be pushed.

Now that he can personally listen to Reals sales pitch, he would be foolish not to do so as he works out whether he will be best stimulated by them or Liverpool.

The prevailing mood in Liverpool is that Alexander-Arnolds Real move is now a foregone conclusion, the presumption being that big clubs do not make bids for star players without some form of encouragement. The coming weeks will reveal all.

It feels pertinent to offer a recap of how things got to the point whereby from Wednesday, Alexander-Arnold can legally meet with Reals power brokers to hear exactly what they have in mind for the next phase of his career.

There should be no disputing that Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, dropped the ball when it came to opening negotiations with him on a new deal.

Given his age, discussions should have started at the end of the 2022-23 season rather than in recent months. That was a campaign in which his form fluctuated and before ending reinvented as an inverted full back who would step into midfield.

If Alexander-Arnolds performances played a small part in an initial reluctance to bring his camp to the negotiating table, then instability behind the scenes would quickly complicate the landscape.

Sporting director Julian Ward left in the summer of 2023 and a stop-gap in Jörg Schmadtke took over, while in November of that year Klopp informed FSG that he would leave at the end of the season.

Liverpools priority for the coming months was appointing a permanent sporting director in Richard Hughes, whose first task was to pinpoint Klopps successor. Contract renewals took a back seat and understandably so given Alexander-Arnold, together with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah who are also in the final year of their deals, would have wanted to know who was coming in. They would also have wanted to see how things panned out under Slot.

Yet Van Dijk is 34 in July and Salah 33 in June and their ages mean waiting to talk terms was more understandable. Alexander-Arnold is different, not least because there is a clear suitor for him.

The affable Slot could do without these headaches and as much as he insists the noise is not becoming a distraction for him, the gloomy and angry reaction among supporters to developments shows the impact of the situation.

Alexander-Arnold would not blame supporters for their instinctive reaction, as he has chosen to remain silent on his future, whereas Salah, for example, has sought to weaponise fans in some respects by publicly expressing his disdain at the lack of progress on his own deal.

As difficult as it may be amid Reals courtship, the focus has to be on a season of possibilities being realised. And if Liverpool are to be triumphant this season, then they will still need Alexander-Arnold.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/trent-alexander-arnold-real-madrid-liverpool-transfer-news-paul-joyce-bc7k8gl5b
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 09:13:49 am »
I do love how the blame game tries to pin in on certain people at the club, depending on posters agendas. The fact remains that the failire to extend the contract was a collective failure as talks should've started in 22 and at worst been completed by the end of 23. That puts it on Edwards (who shouldve had it planned before leaving) Ward , Jorge, Jurgen and ultimately Mike Gordon.

Once it clicked over to 2024 all control had been handed over to Trent. Jurgen leaving made the task even harder. Hughes has come into this with zero power - he can't offer ridiculous sums to make him stat and it was too early in his regime to push for a sale.

Whatever you think of FSG, letting guys with a big transfer value go for free is not their business model. People are accusing them of being happy to get the wages off the books, but if that was so important then we would've pushed to sell much earlier. The reason we don't push to sell is that there is still ambition to win.

Whilst Hughes can't be blamed for not being able to extend a guy who intends to run his contract down, he needs to get to that common ground with the two that want to stay. I always thought that we would extend 2 of the 3, but its getting late in the day now.

Edwards (I assume is the one with the purse strings) needs to accept that the past mistakes of the club will cost us more than they ever would've wanted to pay out but the loss of senior players will impact this group going forward.

I think it would be better to renew Mo and VVD and use the time to bring in the next big thing cheaply and let them develop slowly than have to spend big to replace them this summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 09:16:19 am »
Whatever happens here - and I hope he stays - Im finding a lot of sentiment being projected onto Trent. People accusing him of doing things hes not done. Accusing him of creating a media circus around the whole thing.

Hes literally stayed silent. Hasnt commented. Says itll be played out behind closed doors.

Yet, this absence of actual substance from Trent doesnt hold folk back with their own projections and accusations. Its surely a keep powder dry moment for the time being. Maybe hes the true villain behind everything were seeing right now or maybe hes just a significant cog in complex negotiations and several actors are operating in their own interests, with the footballer beholden to how events play out.

Its a tricky situation where hard and fast conclusions cannot be reached easily despite how emotionally draining it can seem to fans.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 09:16:27 am »
That article from Joyce sums it up well.

Ultimately, Slot doesnt deserve this and the decision should be his.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 09:17:46 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:13:49 am
I do love how the blame game tries to pin in on certain people at the club, depending on posters agendas. The fact remains that the failire to extend the contract was a collective failure as talks should've started in 22 and at worst been completed by the end of 23. That puts it on Edwards (who shouldve had it planned before leaving) Ward , Jorge, Jurgen and ultimately Mike Gordon.

Once it clicked over to 2024 all control had been handed over to Trent. Jurgen leaving made the task even harder. Hughes has come into this with zero power - he can't offer ridiculous sums to make him stat and it was too early in his regime to push for a sale.

Whatever you think of FSG, letting guys with a big transfer value go for free is not their business model. People are accusing them of being happy to get the wages off the books, but if that was so important then we would've pushed to sell much earlier. The reason we don't push to sell is that there is still ambition to win.

Whilst Hughes can't be blamed for not being able to extend a guy who intends to run his contract down, he needs to get to that common ground with the two that want to stay. I always thought that we would extend 2 of the 3, but its getting late in the day now.

Edwards (I assume is the one with the purse strings) needs to accept that the past mistakes of the club will cost us more than they ever would've wanted to pay out but the loss of senior players will impact this group going forward.

I think it would be better to renew Mo and VVD and use the time to bring in the next big thing cheaply and let them develop slowly than have to spend big to replace them this summer.

You've forgotten the bit about Trent only agreeing a four year contract as opposed to the five year one that was offered by the club to him and everyone else.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 09:18:25 am »
We aren't selling him in January and he'll go for free in the summer, it's been pretty obvious for a while.

Trent's been acting up with the billy big bollocks vibes for a while (despite the inconsistent form) and previous interviews has made clear he wants to do what's best for his career for winning things and experience everything in football so going to a corrupt, doped up, soulless club like Madrid that financially dominate everyone makes sense.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7549 on: Today at 09:19:36 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 09:16:19 am
Whatever happens here - and I hope he stays - Im finding a lot of sentiment being projected onto Trent. People accusing him of doing things hes not done. Accusing him of creating a media circus around the whole thing.

Hes literally stayed silent. Hasnt commented. Says itll be played out behind closed doors.

Yet, this absence of actual substance from Trent doesnt hold folk back with their own projections and accusations. Its surely a keep powder dry moment for the time being. Maybe hes the true villain behind everything were seeing right now or maybe hes just a significant cog in complex negotiations and several actors are operating in their own interests, with the footballer beholden to how events play out.

Its a tricky situation where hard and fast conclusions cannot be reached easily despite how emotionally draining it can seem to fans.

He has kept quiet to a degree but a lot of his statements are contradictory. The Joyce article contains quotes about how he rates Slot.

But he has also spoken about his own legacy and winning personal awards.

Then we have the hand gesture celebration at West Ham. If he does that and he signs a new contract with us then its iconic. If not, he looks foolish.
