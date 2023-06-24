I don't believe that the club wouldn't want to extend the contract of a homegrown future captain who, at 26, is entering his peak years.



There is nothing the club can do if said player has decided not to renew.



Also I don't understand why Hughes is being blamed for this, does he have an open check to give Trent whatever he wants?





Cause threads like this are full of medieval thinking, guided by omens, interpreting signs, over-reacting to supposed oracles, and looking for the sailor that needs to be thrown overboard to satisfy the angry gods?It's FSG, or Hughes, or Klopp, or whoever. Somehow it can never be a player earning ridiculous sums who is out for more. Or a player that enjoys what fame they have and wants more. Or just a rich professional that has been catered to all their lives, and wants more. Or an agent that wants more commission?Trent did not have to make a dramatic gesture after he scored. He does love a bit of theatre and promotion no?Trent let his contract run down because he didn't want to commit to Liverpool. He was looking out for #1. That's understandable as Klopp was leaving and he didn't want to take the risk. He is not some kind of innocent victim of big bad FSG/Hughes/Klopp.If he leaves it is because TAA wants to leave. Not because he is being chased out.