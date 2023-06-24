No-one is 'blaming' Jurgen at all. Stating that him leaving created uncertainty is just reality - he was a legendary manager who recruited (or gave a debut to) all 3 of these players, who spent the best years of their careers with him.
People suggesting that delays might've been down to changes behind the scenes are not siding with Hughes and Edwards. We're as in the dark as everyone else - there's no need to make this thread any more divisive or tribalist than it already is.
This is one of the problems with this forum - people make leaps of mental gymnastics from 'I think Jurgen leaving put some doubt in the player's minds' to the idea that 'You're blaming Jurgen for this situation and siding with the billionaires'. It's pretty insulting to any red to suggest that anyone puts the owners or suits before Jurgen, and no-one on here has done that at all.
Its such a nuanced situation and one we know very little about.
Have the club approached Trent continually about renewing over the last 2 years?
Did changes at the club (Klopp and SD) mean a period of uncertainty and inertia that led us to this situation with Trent?
Has Trent wanted to see what life after Klopp is like before deciding what to do next?
Theres loads of other considerations and questions too. Ones well probably never get the full truth about. Any info that does come out will likely be planted to paint a certain picture from the player or clubs side. Both should be taken with a huge pinch of salt.
Until anything definite is announced Id be keeping my powder dry as a fan. Support the player. Hes a Liverpool player and hasnt said he wants to leave yet. If he does then lets have the discussions about stripping him of his roles and responsibilities, dropping him, succession plans etc..
There is a league tithe to be won and thats where everyones, players, staff and supporters, attention and efforts should be focused.