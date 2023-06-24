« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 378370 times)

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,049
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 03:42:55 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:04:42 am
I don't believe that the club wouldn't want to extend the contract of a homegrown future captain who, at 26, is entering his peak years.

There is nothing the club can do if said player has decided not to renew.

Also I don't understand why Hughes is being blamed for this, does he have an open check to give Trent whatever he wants?


Cause threads like this are full of medieval thinking, guided by omens, interpreting signs, over-reacting to supposed oracles, and looking for the sailor that needs to be thrown overboard to satisfy the angry gods?

 It's FSG, or Hughes, or Klopp, or whoever. Somehow it can never be a player earning ridiculous sums who is out for more. Or a player that enjoys what fame they have and wants more. Or just a rich professional that has been catered to all their lives, and wants more. Or an agent that wants more commission?

Trent did not have to make a dramatic gesture after he scored. He does love a bit of theatre and promotion no?

Trent let his contract run down because he didn't want to commit to Liverpool. He was looking out for #1. That's understandable as Klopp was leaving and he didn't want to take the risk. He is not some kind of innocent victim of big bad FSG/Hughes/Klopp.

If he leaves it is because TAA wants to leave. Not because he is being chased out. 
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 03:46:42 am »
Walked past his mural today "I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true"!!! What a load of embarrassing bull**** that would look if he now dreams to play for those sly bastards for nowt (or almost nowt).

I can think of many proper legends who would suit that wall better.

Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 03:48:14 am »
No idea what will happen and don't even have any sneaking suspicions either.  But, I can't for the life of me understand people on here saying they don't care if TAA leaves or not.  What??   He's as much a superstar as Mo and VVD and his absence likely would hurt equally as much.  Plus, in three years, VVD will be slower and will likely be showing the effect of that many more minutes of game on his body, Mo (as fit as he is) won't be near the same player he is now, and Trent will just about be reaching the likely prime of his career.   How could anyone be okay with losing him?   
Logged

Offline redintweed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 04:19:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:07:49 am
Don't think Mbappe played very well in that interim period

Then he gets dropped and Connor plays. Pretty simple really. It would also tarnish his legacy...whatever that means
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 04:23:30 am »
Oh boy ;D

Real Madrid have thrown him and his agent brother to the wolves.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 04:47:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:03:21 am
Definitely the best theory is those blaming Klopp for this. Never thought people would side with Hughes and Edwards over Klopp for this one.
No-one is 'blaming' Jurgen at all. Stating that him leaving created uncertainty is just reality - he was a legendary manager who recruited (or gave a debut to) all 3 of these players, who spent the best years of their careers with him.

People suggesting that delays might've been down to changes behind the scenes are not siding with Hughes and Edwards. We're as in the dark as everyone else - there's no need to make this thread any more divisive or tribalist than it already is.

This is one of the problems with this forum - people make leaps of mental gymnastics from 'I think Jurgen leaving put some doubt in the player's minds' to the idea that 'You're blaming Jurgen for this situation and siding with the billionaires'. It's pretty insulting to any red to suggest that anyone puts the owners or suits before Jurgen, and no-one on here has done that at all.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,973
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 06:07:31 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:23:30 am
Oh boy ;D

Real Madrid have thrown him and his agent brother to the wolves.
Explain please.


Ive not been following the twists and turns.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 