« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 377780 times)

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7480 on: Today at 12:43:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:10 am
So what exactly is his job then? Because if we need to carry out those things then we might as well not have a sporting director.

Oh come on that's hardly a reasonable statement. If Zubimendi changed his mind about leaving his boyhood club that's not on Hughes anymore than it would be Perez's fault if Trent decided to stay here. We are top of the PL with a very decent chance of winning it, top of the CL, very decent chance of winning it. The truth is if those things don't motivate Trent to want to commit his future to us then nothing will no matter how much arse we kiss.

It's Hughes' job to act in the best interests of the club rather than be held to ransom. You only have to look at old trafford to see how toxic an uncommitted player on big wages can be.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:19:25 am
Made it his top priority and not kept world class players hanging on until he got round to dealing with their contracts in September.

The players themselves weren't looking to commit until they'd seen what Slot was like for themselves.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7481 on: Today at 12:45:11 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:27:07 am
My thoughts as well.

People really think that he should leave for 15-20m and we somehow miraculously sign a replacement with that money, thats assuming we also have an ideal replacement lined up to join us in the next week.  Itll do our season more harm than good if he leaves in January. Some people just live on cloud cuckoo land.

Although it might seem unlikely that he extends, but if he does, theres going to be some serious backtracking and deleting posts by many in here.

No, he needs to stay until we(hopefully) win the league then its all about Bradley for me.

If Trent hasnt signed a new contract by the end of the month he is gone really isnt he?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7482 on: Today at 12:46:23 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:43:46 am
Oh come on that's hardly a reasonable statement. If Zubimendi changed his mind about leaving his boyhood club that's not on Hughes anymore than it would be Perez's fault if Trent decided to stay here. We are top of the PL with a very decent chance of winning it, top of the CL, very decent chance of winning it. The truth is if those things don't motivate Trent to want to commit his future to us then nothing will no matter how much arse we kiss.

It's Hughes' job to act in the best interests of the club rather than be held to ransom. You only have to look at old trafford to see how toxic an uncommitted player on big wages can be.

The players themselves weren't looking to commit until they'd seen what Slot was like for themselves.

I mean he could have signed someone else.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,459
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 12:47:55 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:43:46 am

The players themselves weren't looking to commit until they'd seen what Slot was like for themselves.

Absolute crock of shit.

VVD and Salah spoke about wanting a new contract at the start of the season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7484 on: Today at 12:48:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:21 am
Very well possible. The yanks really do like the boom and bust element of sports.

I dont see that as that is basically putting us in a potential Spurs situation I think Salah and Van Djik sign again.

We NEED them to as if they all 3 go next season were fucked in terms of competing as there would be too much to do in terms of signings
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,459
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7485 on: Today at 12:50:48 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:48:04 am
I dont see that as that is basically putting us in a potential Spurs situation I think Salah and Van Djik sign again.

We NEED them to as if they all 3 go next season were fucked in terms of competing as there would be too much to do in terms of signings

Why would they be arsed? When was the last time the Red Sox competed?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7486 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:48:04 am
I dont see that as that is basically putting us in a potential Spurs situation I think Salah and Van Djik sign again.

We NEED them to as if they all 3 go next season were fucked in terms of competing as there would be too much to do in terms of signings

I wouldnt put it past them. Personally I am edging towards the belief that Salah and Trent leave and Van Dijk stays.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • JFT97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 12:54:48 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:45:11 am
No, he needs to stay until we(hopefully) win the league then its all about Bradley for me.

If Trent hasnt signed a new contract by the end of the month he is gone really isnt he?

Thats what Im saying, he should stay for the remainder of the season even if he goes for free in the summer.

But yes if he doesnt sign for us in the next few weeks then it would seem he is off.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 12:58:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:50:48 am
Why would they be arsed? When was the last time the Red Sox competed?

Well if theyre not arsed then why should we be ?

I think they both sign on its just my gut feeling but I could be wrong
Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 12:59:54 am »


Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:47:55 am
Absolute crock of shit.

VVD and Salah spoke about wanting a new contract at the start of the season.

No I call you out on your BS, show me the quotes where Salah and  VVD speak about wanting a new contract in August/September please.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,106
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 12:59:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:50:48 am
Why would they be arsed? When was the last time the Red Sox competed?

Al, it;s 2025 now for the love of God stop pretending you know anything Baseball.  :D
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:45:11 am
No, he needs to stay until we(hopefully) win the league then its all about Bradley for me.

If Trent hasnt signed a new contract by the end of the month he is gone really isnt he?
He's gone already. Why would it still be dragging on? Why wouldn't he have assured the fans he wants to stay?
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 01:08:25 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
Kind of off topic but this is why it really grates on me when people call Gerrard all names under the sun on here. In far worse times for the club, when league titles and European cups felt a million miles away, he had Madrid and every other top club in Europe after him. Was he tempted? Yes. Did he ever waver in his loyalty to us? Absolutely fucking not.

Someone got a ban for doubling down on calling Nunez fucking shite the other day. They were being daft and it was unecessary but somehow Nunez is more protected on here than a bloke who stuck with us through all kinds of shenanigans and gave us some of our best ever times. People call him a c*nt and the people defending him are the ones who get mocked.

If Trent hasnt made his mind up yet, I really hope hes out there now thinking about his idol and has a similar change of heart to the one he had in 2005. Madrid is a wonderful city. Madrid is an unbelievable club. But it aint worth it, Trent. Stay and be loved forever.

my thoughts exactly ..travesty that his thread is locked
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,459
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 01:20:19 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:59:54 am

No I call you out on your BS, show me the quotes where Salah and  VVD speak about wanting a new contract in August/September please.

Salah did it live on TV after the United game.

You don't need fucking quotes he said it live on TV on the 1st of September.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 01:21:38 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:59:54 am

No I call you out on your BS, show me the quotes where Salah and  VVD speak about wanting a new contract in August/September please.

Salah said it at the game at Old Trafford and Van Dijk said it at a post match interview at home (not sure who it was against).
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 01:22:44 am »
If I was a betting man Id bet that none of them will be extended.

Wonder if Virgil will be trying to convince him to stay a la Gerrard/Suarez. Probably not, as hes in the same boat.

What an utterly weird situation all around. I think its an entirely unprecedented situation where the best team in the country has 3 of its world class players about to leave on frees.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:44 am by bornandbRED »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,459
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 01:28:19 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:44 am
If I was a betting man Id bet that none of them will be extended.

Wonder if Virgil will be trying to convince him to stay a la Gerrard/Suarez. Probably not, as hes in the same boat.

What an utterly weird situation all around. I think its an entirely unprecedented situation where the best team in the country has 3 of its world class players about to leave on frees.

My guess would be that the last one standing will sign as a PR exercise. If not Slot will get a new deal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,085
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 01:28:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:03:21 am
Definitely the best theory is those blaming Klopp for this. Never thought people would side with Hughes and Edwards over Klopp for this one.

Not that I want to know, but what sort of twisting themselves in knots even allows them to say that out loud, its mad  ;D 

Its thanks to Klopp getting fed up with them fuckers not getting a sporting director in place despite the months of run up they had to it, that we got King Jörg to sort out a fantastic midfield rebuild. 

I mean, maube they expected Jörg to pack up a weekend bag and head to Liverpool and sort Trent out too - in which case, how is that Klopps fault?  Regardless, Jörg earnt his wages in a VERY short amount of time as it was. We see how sodding long its taking Hughes to even get Quansahs contract sorted, not sure what they expected last summer!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 01:29:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:44 am
If I was a betting man Id bet that none of them will be extended.

Wonder if Virgil will be trying to convince him to stay a la Gerrard/Suarez. Probably not, as hes in the same boat.

What an utterly weird situation all around. I think its an entirely unprecedented situation where the best team in the country has 3 of its world class players about to leave on frees.

There is one angle to this. Didnt Brad Pitts team lose three players in that baseball shite film? John Henry was in that. Maybe as that Liverpool documentary didnt really happen, he wants to recreate his own moneyball movie.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,622
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 01:31:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm
You should send that to Richard Hughes for next time he speaks to Trent's representatives in February.

Hughes is not ready to sell Trent, and that makes our position weak ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 01:31:38 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:28:22 am
Not that I want to know, but what sort of twisting themselves in knots even allows them to say that out loud, its mad  ;D 

Its thanks to Klopp getting fed up with them fuckers not getting a sporting director in place despite the months of run up they had to it, that we got King Jörg to sort out a fantastic midfield rebuild. 

I mean, maube they expected Jörg to pack up a weekend bag and head to Liverpool and sort Trent out too - in which case, how is that Klopps fault?  Regardless, Jörg earnt his wages in a VERY short amount of time as it was. We see how sodding long its taking Hughes to even get Quansahs contract sorted, not sure what they expected last summer!

The theory is that him leaving created uncertainty that fucked up our hand. I mean, fuck knows what that has to do with the last few months but there you are, a lot of fans have the horn for Hughes and Edwards.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 01:45:11 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:28:19 am
My guess would be that the last one standing will sign as a PR exercise. If not Slot will get a new deal.

No doubt therell be some kind of attempt at face saving.

Trent is all but gone in my eyes. Im just surprised so many still expect VVD and Salah to extend, given how late in the day we are. I keep banging the drum but renewals just dont happen very often at this point. The club arent going to suddenly break the bank for either, and both players will have serious offers and serious money on the table from elsewhere.

My prediction is that were going to go full super brain, bet on Salah and VVD declining very soon (or at least hope they go abroad) and try to sign a bunch of younger unknowns to fill their boots. Thats the FSG modus operandi, and thats likely been the plan of action since the summer, where they probably assessed last season and foresaw both as being cooked by summer 2025.

Salah having an all timer and the team potentially winning the title has obviously farted in the face of this all, but I think they will stick with their initial plans. Winning the title might even be a positive if we do end up letting both go, as even if we drastically fall off next season, it gives Slot a hell of a lot of credit in the bank for a rebuild.
Logged

Offline Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,690
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 01:45:32 am »
You've all gone utterly insane in here haven't you

At least admit that
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 01:46:38 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:45:11 am
No doubt therell be some kind of attempt at face saving.

Trent is all but gone in my eyes. Im just surprised so many still expect VVD and Salah to extend, given how late in the day we are. I keep banging the drum but renewals just dont happen very often at this point. The club arent going to suddenly break the bank for either, and both players will have serious offers and serious money on the table from elsewhere.

My prediction is that were going to go full super brain, bet on Salah and VVD declining very soon (or at least hope they go abroad) and try to sign a bunch of younger unknowns to fill their boots. Thats the FSG modus operandi, and thats likely been the plan of action since the summer, where they probably assessed last season and foresaw both as being cooked by summer 2025.

Salah having an all timer and the team potentially winning the title has obviously farted in the face of this all, but I think they will stick with their initial plans. Winning the title might even be a positive if we do end up letting both go, as even if we drastically fall off next season, it gives Slot a hell of a lot of credit in the bank for a rebuild.

Could be right. Probably is true as well. Going full Yank sport with all that.
Logged

Offline luchodiaz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 01:48:04 am »
Happy new year everyone

Would you lot "sacrifice" all 3 for a EPL or a UCL or even possibly both? :-X
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 01:51:39 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 01:48:04 am
Happy new year everyone

Would you lot "sacrifice" all 3 for a EPL or a UCL or even possibly both? :-X

No. Trophies always come about but players like Virg and Mo don't. If I'm honest, I'm only truly bothered if those two stay or not. Trent is a great player, academy boy, local lad etc, but seriously not arsed if he goes. Great if he stays like, but the best news we could get now imo are renewals on the other two.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 01:55:16 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 01:48:04 am
Happy new year everyone

Would you lot "sacrifice" all 3 for a EPL or a UCL or even possibly both? :-X

Yep. Win those two and take a break for a decade. Sounds a deal.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,622
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 02:01:16 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:51:39 am
No. Trophies always come about but players like Virg and Mo don't. If I'm honest, I'm only truly bothered if those two stay or not. Trent is a great player, academy boy, local lad etc, but seriously not arsed if he goes. Great if he stays like, but the best news we could get now imo are renewals on the other two.

You must be very young. We've seen World class players leaving the club, and we've always bounced back ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7508 on: Today at 02:04:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:01:16 am
You must be very young. We've seen World class players leaving the club, and we've always bounced back ...

It usually takes a fair bit of time though.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,459
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7509 on: Today at 02:04:24 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:45:11 am
No doubt therell be some kind of attempt at face saving.

Trent is all but gone in my eyes. Im just surprised so many still expect VVD and Salah to extend, given how late in the day we are. I keep banging the drum but renewals just dont happen very often at this point. The club arent going to suddenly break the bank for either, and both players will have serious offers and serious money on the table from elsewhere.

My prediction is that were going to go full super brain, bet on Salah and VVD declining very soon (or at least hope they go abroad) and try to sign a bunch of younger unknowns to fill their boots. Thats the FSG modus operandi, and thats likely been the plan of action since the summer, where they probably assessed last season and foresaw both as being cooked by summer 2025.

Salah having an all timer and the team potentially winning the title has obviously farted in the face of this all, but I think they will stick with their initial plans. Winning the title might even be a positive if we do end up letting both go, as even if we drastically fall off next season, it gives Slot a hell of a lot of credit in the bank for a rebuild.

As a business with multiple investors that could switch their money out. You don't go with contradictory business plans. You don't spend tens of millions recruiting people who can save you hundreds of millions by spotting the next great thing and then spend £120-£150m keeping the players they are going to replace.

FSG have spent tens of millions on a recruitment team to find the next Virg, Trent and Mo. Not to renew the existing ones.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline luchodiaz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7510 on: Today at 02:04:28 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:51:39 am
No. Trophies always come about but players like Virg and Mo don't. If I'm honest, I'm only truly bothered if those two stay or not. Trent is a great player, academy boy, local lad etc, but seriously not arsed if he goes. Great if he stays like, but the best news we could get now imo are renewals on the other two.
I think all 3 are all equally important in my heart. If I was logical Virgils importance in orchestrating of the back line and Mohamed Salahs talismanic aura and goals edge it. I love Trent as a player so much hes part of a select few who I look at play and say wow how did he play that pass. He makes us so unpredictable and gives us the xfactor in high profile games as he has shown time and time again. Im a fan Im just desperate for this league. I trust in Slot and the structure to keep us rolling if we go 3 for 3 or even 0 for 3. This is an absolute shambles why cant we chase a title with out a distraction for once. I trust the boys to get the job done and for them to not lose their heads because as much as we think about it derailing our season I know they are hungry to add to their honours.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,459
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 02:06:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:01:16 am
You must be very young. We've seen World class players leaving the club, and we've always bounced back ...

When did we lose three World class players in the same season for zero funds and bounce back?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DTRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 02:08:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:01:16 am
You must be very young. We've seen World class players leaving the club, and we've always bounced back ...

You couldn't be further off. I'm 51 and started going in 84. It's a personal belief that we're going to win it anyway (as per most on here I'm sure). FA Cup with Sounness then nothing of note until Ged. Even at 32 I thought I'd never see us win another big one and then Istanbul, same in the pre Jurgen years and boom, we win everything.

The trophies and eras come around and I want this one / team to continue a bit longer.

Logged

Offline luchodiaz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7513 on: Today at 02:10:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:55:16 am
Yep. Win those two and take a break for a decade. Sounds a deal.
I dont think any of them are asking for too much as this is money they are owed especially Virgil and Trent. I been a fan for a long time so I dont really do the FSG out stuff the younger lot do. They have to show sporting ambition by strengthening from a position of strength. We are top of the league and champions league why not push the boat out and bring forward a summer signing or someone that can help us in midfield, left back or center back. We dont ask for much just a few players here and there. Trent is a fan like us Im sure him seeing us not strengthening while the whole league does is making him question the ambition of FSG much like we do.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7514 on: Today at 02:17:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:41 am
What should be have done to sort it out? We talking a hostage situation? Knee-capping? Bit of bribery?
He needs to master the Godfather method  make an offer that cant be refused
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7515 on: Today at 02:34:30 am »
All three sign guys. Dont underestimate the strength we have. You are gonna need quite a few quid more to sign with a team not on our level. And those suitors dont like spending lots. Trent would be out of his mind to go from this Liverpool to Madrid, a new level of self sabotage.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7516 on: Today at 02:39:34 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 02:34:30 am
All three sign guys. Dont underestimate the strength we have. You are gonna need quite a few quid more to sign with a team not on our level. And those suitors dont like spending lots. Trent would be out of his mind to go from this Liverpool to Madrid, a new level of self sabotage.

I dont think he is out of his mind. Lots of people who are supposedly wishing him well are also questioning why go to Madrid. Er, they are European Champions and have an amazing, young side. They will win more.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7517 on: Today at 03:05:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:39:34 am
I dont think he is out of his mind. Lots of people who are supposedly wishing him well are also questioning why go to Madrid. Er, they are European Champions and have an amazing, young side. They will win more.

The only thing he can win there and not here are the La Liga Title (3 Teams in last 20 years of which 18 are Real Madrid or Barca) and the Copa del Rey.

He could win 3 league and 3 CL titles there and not get near being mentioned as being a legend. Gareth Bale has 3 & 5 and most can only remember him for his golfing exploits (and CL Final worldie).

Win that many of both here and he be talked about with the likes of Hansen, King Kenny, Neal. Adding to that would be his status as a local lad.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7518 on: Today at 03:08:13 am »
his best mate is there. its madrid

just wish we had mountains.
Logged

Online Kundale

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7519 on: Today at 03:10:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:05:07 am
The only thing he can win there and not here are the La Liga Title (3 Teams in last 20 years of which 18 are Real Madrid or Barca) and the Copa del Rey.

He could win 3 league and 3 CL titles there and not get near being mentioned as being a legend. Gareth Bale has 3 & 5 and most can only remember him for his golfing exploits (and CL Final worldie).

Win that many of both here and he be talked about with the likes of Hansen, King Kenny, Neal. Adding to that would be his status as a local lad.

For him its profession, for us it's emotion!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 