My guess would be that the last one standing will sign as a PR exercise. If not Slot will get a new deal.



No doubt therell be some kind of attempt at face saving.Trent is all but gone in my eyes. Im just surprised so many still expect VVD and Salah to extend, given how late in the day we are. I keep banging the drum but renewals just dont happen very often at this point. The club arent going to suddenly break the bank for either, and both players will have serious offers and serious money on the table from elsewhere.My prediction is that were going to go full super brain, bet on Salah and VVD declining very soon (or at least hope they go abroad) and try to sign a bunch of younger unknowns to fill their boots. Thats the FSG modus operandi, and thats likely been the plan of action since the summer, where they probably assessed last season and foresaw both as being cooked by summer 2025.Salah having an all timer and the team potentially winning the title has obviously farted in the face of this all, but I think they will stick with their initial plans. Winning the title might even be a positive if we do end up letting both go, as even if we drastically fall off next season, it gives Slot a hell of a lot of credit in the bank for a rebuild.