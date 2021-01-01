« previous next »
Online lindylou100

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7480 on: Today at 12:43:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:10 am
So what exactly is his job then? Because if we need to carry out those things then we might as well not have a sporting director.

Oh come on that's hardly a reasonable statement. If Zubimendi changed his mind about leaving his boyhood club that's not on Hughes anymore than it would be Perez's fault if Trent decided to stay here. We are top of the PL with a very decent chance of winning it, top of the CL, very decent chance of winning it. The truth is if those things don't motivate Trent to want to commit his future to us then nothing will no matter how much arse we kiss.

It's Hughes' job to act in the best interests of the club rather than be held to ransom. You only have to look at old trafford to see how toxic an uncommitted player on big wages can be.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:19:25 am
Made it his top priority and not kept world class players hanging on until he got round to dealing with their contracts in September.

The players themselves weren't looking to commit until they'd seen what Slot was like for themselves.
Offline Fordy

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7481 on: Today at 12:45:11 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:27:07 am
My thoughts as well.

People really think that he should leave for 15-20m and we somehow miraculously sign a replacement with that money, thats assuming we also have an ideal replacement lined up to join us in the next week.  Itll do our season more harm than good if he leaves in January. Some people just live on cloud cuckoo land.

Although it might seem unlikely that he extends, but if he does, theres going to be some serious backtracking and deleting posts by many in here.

No, he needs to stay until we(hopefully) win the league then its all about Bradley for me.

If Trent hasnt signed a new contract by the end of the month he is gone really isnt he?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7482 on: Today at 12:46:23 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:43:46 am
Oh come on that's hardly a reasonable statement. If Zubimendi changed his mind about leaving his boyhood club that's not on Hughes anymore than it would be Perez's fault if Trent decided to stay here. We are top of the PL with a very decent chance of winning it, top of the CL, very decent chance of winning it. The truth is if those things don't motivate Trent to want to commit his future to us then nothing will no matter how much arse we kiss.

It's Hughes' job to act in the best interests of the club rather than be held to ransom. You only have to look at old trafford to see how toxic an uncommitted player on big wages can be.

The players themselves weren't looking to commit until they'd seen what Slot was like for themselves.

I mean he could have signed someone else.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 12:47:55 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:43:46 am

The players themselves weren't looking to commit until they'd seen what Slot was like for themselves.

Absolute crock of shit.

VVD and Salah spoke about wanting a new contract at the start of the season.
Offline Legs

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7484 on: Today at 12:48:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:21 am
Very well possible. The yanks really do like the boom and bust element of sports.

I dont see that as that is basically putting us in a potential Spurs situation I think Salah and Van Djik sign again.

We NEED them to as if they all 3 go next season were fucked in terms of competing as there would be too much to do in terms of signings
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7485 on: Today at 12:50:48 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:48:04 am
I dont see that as that is basically putting us in a potential Spurs situation I think Salah and Van Djik sign again.

We NEED them to as if they all 3 go next season were fucked in terms of competing as there would be too much to do in terms of signings

Why would they be arsed? When was the last time the Red Sox competed?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7486 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:48:04 am
I dont see that as that is basically putting us in a potential Spurs situation I think Salah and Van Djik sign again.

We NEED them to as if they all 3 go next season were fucked in terms of competing as there would be too much to do in terms of signings

I wouldnt put it past them. Personally I am edging towards the belief that Salah and Trent leave and Van Dijk stays.
Online jonnypb

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 12:54:48 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:45:11 am
No, he needs to stay until we(hopefully) win the league then its all about Bradley for me.

If Trent hasnt signed a new contract by the end of the month he is gone really isnt he?

Thats what Im saying, he should stay for the remainder of the season even if he goes for free in the summer.

But yes if he doesnt sign for us in the next few weeks then it would seem he is off.
Offline Legs

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 12:58:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:50:48 am
Why would they be arsed? When was the last time the Red Sox competed?

Well if theyre not arsed then why should we be ?

I think they both sign on its just my gut feeling but I could be wrong
Online lindylou100

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 12:59:54 am »


Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:47:55 am
Absolute crock of shit.

VVD and Salah spoke about wanting a new contract at the start of the season.

No I call you out on your BS, show me the quotes where Salah and  VVD speak about wanting a new contract in August/September please.
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 12:59:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:50:48 am
Why would they be arsed? When was the last time the Red Sox competed?

Al, it;s 2025 now for the love of God stop pretending you know anything Baseball.  :D
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:45:11 am
No, he needs to stay until we(hopefully) win the league then its all about Bradley for me.

If Trent hasnt signed a new contract by the end of the month he is gone really isnt he?
He's gone already. Why would it still be dragging on? Why wouldn't he have assured the fans he wants to stay?
Online Redbonnie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 01:08:25 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
Kind of off topic but this is why it really grates on me when people call Gerrard all names under the sun on here. In far worse times for the club, when league titles and European cups felt a million miles away, he had Madrid and every other top club in Europe after him. Was he tempted? Yes. Did he ever waver in his loyalty to us? Absolutely fucking not.

Someone got a ban for doubling down on calling Nunez fucking shite the other day. They were being daft and it was unecessary but somehow Nunez is more protected on here than a bloke who stuck with us through all kinds of shenanigans and gave us some of our best ever times. People call him a c*nt and the people defending him are the ones who get mocked.

If Trent hasnt made his mind up yet, I really hope hes out there now thinking about his idol and has a similar change of heart to the one he had in 2005. Madrid is a wonderful city. Madrid is an unbelievable club. But it aint worth it, Trent. Stay and be loved forever.

my thoughts exactly ..travesty that his thread is locked
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 01:20:19 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:59:54 am

No I call you out on your BS, show me the quotes where Salah and  VVD speak about wanting a new contract in August/September please.

Salah did it live on TV after the United game.

You don't need fucking quotes he said it live on TV on the 1st of September.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 01:21:38 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:59:54 am

No I call you out on your BS, show me the quotes where Salah and  VVD speak about wanting a new contract in August/September please.

Salah said it at the game at Old Trafford and Van Dijk said it at a post match interview at home (not sure who it was against).
Online bornandbRED

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 01:22:44 am »
If I was a betting man Id bet that none of them will be extended.

Wonder if Virgil will be trying to convince him to stay a la Gerrard/Suarez. Probably not, as hes in the same boat.

What an utterly weird situation all around. I think its an entirely unprecedented situation where the best team in the country has 3 of its world class players about to leave on frees.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 01:28:19 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:44 am
If I was a betting man Id bet that none of them will be extended.

Wonder if Virgil will be trying to convince him to stay a la Gerrard/Suarez. Probably not, as hes in the same boat.

What an utterly weird situation all around. I think its an entirely unprecedented situation where the best team in the country has 3 of its world class players about to leave on frees.

My guess would be that the last one standing will sign as a PR exercise. If not Slot will get a new deal.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 01:28:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:03:21 am
Definitely the best theory is those blaming Klopp for this. Never thought people would side with Hughes and Edwards over Klopp for this one.

Not that I want to know, but what sort of twisting themselves in knots even allows them to say that out loud, its mad  ;D 

Its thanks to Klopp getting fed up with them fuckers not getting a sporting director in place despite the months of run up they had to it, that we got King Jörg to sort out a fantastic midfield rebuild. 

I mean, maube they expected Jörg to pack up a weekend bag and head to Liverpool and sort Trent out too - in which case, how is that Klopps fault?  Regardless, Jörg earnt his wages in a VERY short amount of time as it was. We see how sodding long its taking Hughes to even get Quansahs contract sorted, not sure what they expected last summer!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 01:29:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:44 am
If I was a betting man Id bet that none of them will be extended.

Wonder if Virgil will be trying to convince him to stay a la Gerrard/Suarez. Probably not, as hes in the same boat.

What an utterly weird situation all around. I think its an entirely unprecedented situation where the best team in the country has 3 of its world class players about to leave on frees.

There is one angle to this. Didnt Brad Pitts team lose three players in that baseball shite film? John Henry was in that. Maybe as that Liverpool documentary didnt really happen, he wants to recreate his own moneyball movie.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 01:31:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm
You should send that to Richard Hughes for next time he speaks to Trent's representatives in February.

Hughes is not ready to sell Trent, and that makes our position weak ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 01:31:38 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:28:22 am
Not that I want to know, but what sort of twisting themselves in knots even allows them to say that out loud, its mad  ;D 

Its thanks to Klopp getting fed up with them fuckers not getting a sporting director in place despite the months of run up they had to it, that we got King Jörg to sort out a fantastic midfield rebuild. 

I mean, maube they expected Jörg to pack up a weekend bag and head to Liverpool and sort Trent out too - in which case, how is that Klopps fault?  Regardless, Jörg earnt his wages in a VERY short amount of time as it was. We see how sodding long its taking Hughes to even get Quansahs contract sorted, not sure what they expected last summer!

The theory is that him leaving created uncertainty that fucked up our hand. I mean, fuck knows what that has to do with the last few months but there you are, a lot of fans have the horn for Hughes and Edwards.
