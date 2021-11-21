« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*

Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
Why? None of you would believe a word he says, it would be a pointless exercise.

Because he's been hiding behind the shiny bald head of Slot that's why.
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 11:20:25 pm
If he cared hed come out and quash the talk and reaffirm his commitment to the club. His silence is deafening. Im disappointed in him massively.
He said he not going talk about.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
No one knows for sure.

He might not be arsed once hes secured his big money move to live with Jude.

I find it hard to believe he wouldnt want to win another league title or champions league for himself, leaving with one of each doesnt do him or the club justice.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
He said he not going talk about.
his silence speaks volumes. You have to have your head in the sand if you dont think he is speaking to Madrid.

This is all on the club though, it should have been resolved a year or two ago. You dont let your three best players run down there contracts to the point where they can leave on a free and/ or have so much leverage. Its fucking shit
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Remind me again when Trent joined Madrid?

Gerrard put in a transfer request. Trent hasn't even indicated that he wants to join Madrid.

I havent said Trent has signed I just mentioned Gerrard didnt go.
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 11:20:25 pm
If he cared hed come out and quash the talk and reaffirm his commitment to the club. His silence is deafening. Im disappointed in him massively.
He told you many times he don't speak on negotiations. Same way people are pissed off with Salah(Carragher) for speaking too much. You can't have it both ways lad
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm
Didnt go though, did he? ;D

The club absolutely deserve criticism for this going the way it has. I agree with the posters who have said if he wants to go we should sell him now. Get the circus out of the way and move forward. Youd like to think we'd be willing to spend a few quid...

Or we could show our ambition and make Trent, Virg and Salah offers they can't resist.

For me, the likelihood is that FSG Football wants to go down another route. You don't spend tens of millions recruiting the likes of Edwards, Ward, Marques and Hughes and look to buy clubs for an MCO and then give massive deals to depreciating assets.

FSG have slashed the wage bill in Boston where they live and in a Sport they love. So why should LFC be anything but a business decision?

Renewing Salah and VVD for 2 years and Trent for 4 at a modest £300k a week would cost £120m. That buys you a very decent football club that you can turn into an appreciating asset.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
Pedro porro if memory serves me right

/

Be fuckingggg hilarious if Trent stays now
Porro is a shocking defender. I would pivot away from the whole attacking fullback thing if God forbid Trent left and just go for a steady Eddie and spend all our budget on a real creative 10 like a Wirtz profile. Trent is my boy when he gets skinned I can accept it because he has credit in the bank for us to sign that Spurs midget and for him to get skinned weekly don't think I have patience for that.
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 11:20:25 pm
If he cared hed come out and quash the talk and reaffirm his commitment to the club. His silence is deafening. Im disappointed in him massively.
Its not how grown up people do stuff as annoying as it is to many folks. His silence is a strategy. We need to live with it.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Dicky Hughes should be giving interviews during the next month on what the fuck he's been doing since he started his job.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Dicky Hughes should be giving interviews during the next month on what the fuck he's been doing since he started his job.

he will tell you he was given assurances by Trent that he would sign.


(note - Trent never said who he would sign with).
Quote from: luchodiaz on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
Porro is a shocking defender. I would pivot away from the whole attacking fullback thing if God forbid Trent left and just go for a steady Eddie and spend all our budget on a real creative 10 like a Wirtz profile. Trent is my boy when he gets skinned I can accept it because he has credit in the bank for us to sign that Spurs midget and for him to get skinned weekly don't think I have patience for that.

Lucho/Szobo and Jones have been sensational over the last month or so as dual 10s.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
For me, it is pretty simple. We ask him if he wants to stay with us on improved wages. If he says no, call Real Madrid's bluff and quote them £50 million for a transfer in January. If the really want him, they will make a good offer, and we will use the money to sign Joshua Kimmich immediately ...




Well know what he wants but clearly not willing to offer him it. Its negotiations.

However, he could have over priced himself wanting say 400k a week and isnt moving.

Bottomline is he is putting the club through a lot currently and if he wants a love in with Jude then maybe he should move. Hope he stays but getting past that point now of being bothered. He really needs to look at the likes of Owen now.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm


Known in Yoga as the monitoring position.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
Kind of off topic but this is why it really grates on me when people call Gerrard all names under the sun on here. In far worse times for the club, when league titles and European cups felt a million miles away, he had Madrid and every other top club in Europe after him. Was he tempted? Yes. Did he ever waver in his loyalty to us? Absolutely fucking not.

Someone got a ban for doubling down on calling Nunez fucking shite the other day. They were being daft and it was unecessary but somehow Nunez is more protected on here than a bloke who stuck with us through all kinds of shenanigans and gave us some of our best ever times. People call him a c*nt and the people defending him are the ones who get mocked.

If Trent hasnt made his mind up yet, I really hope hes out there now thinking about his idol and has a similar change of heart to the one he had in 2005. Madrid is a wonderful city. Madrid is an unbelievable club. But it aint worth it, Trent. Stay and be loved forever.

In an outrageously shite thread, you've managed to bring Nunez into it, well played, you fucking weapon!
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
In an outrageously shite thread, you've managed to bring Nunez into it, well played, you fucking weapon!
happy new year to you too Stevo
We're all sad bastards speding new years on RAWK...
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:34:49 pm
Or we could show our ambition and make Trent, Virg and Salah offers they can't resist.

For me, the likelihood is that FSG Football wants to go down another route. You don't spend tens of millions recruiting the likes of Edwards, Ward, Marques and Hughes and look to buy clubs for an MCO and then give massive deals to depreciating assets.

FSG have slashed the wage bill in Boston where they live and in a Sport they love. So why should LFC be anything but a business decision?

Renewing Salah and VVD for 2 years and Trent for 4 at a modest £300k a week would cost £120m. That buys you a very decent football club that you can turn into an appreciating asset.

Mo is probably already on more than £300k and I suspect TAA is after significantly more than that.
Definitely the best theory is those blaming Klopp for this. Never thought people would side with Hughes and Edwards over Klopp for this one.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm
Mo is probably already on more than £300k and I suspect TAA is after significantly more than that.

Got to laugh that we are apparently ran entirely as a business to make money / save money... yet here we are turning down offers for a player that is soon to leave for nothing.
I don't believe that the club wouldn't want to extend the contract of a homegrown future captain who, at 26, is entering his peak years.

There is nothing the club can do if said player has decided not to renew.

Also I don't understand why Hughes is being blamed for this, does he have an open check to give Trent whatever he wants?

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:03:21 am
Definitely the best theory is those blaming Klopp for this. Never thought people would side with Hughes and Edwards over Klopp for this one.
I thought the best theory was the club is hoping to let them all leave and save a ton of money after this season.
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:04:42 am
I don't believe that the club wouldn't want to extend the contract of a homegrown future captain who, at 26, is entering his peak years.

There is nothing the club can do if said player has decided not to renew.

Also I don't understand why Hughes is being blamed for this, does he have an open check to give Trent whatever he wants?



Its his job to sort it out. Since he officially took up his role his highlights in the transfer window consist of Chiesa, a goalkeeper who cant play for us and a Quansah contract.

He did play a role in getting Slot to be fair. He can dine off that for a while.
So has any of them signed a pre-contract agreement yet??

I mean it's been 10 minutes. I assume with how many pages this has gotten to over the last 3 hours that it must all be boxed off
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:50 am
Its his job to sort it out. Since he officially took up his role his highlights in the transfer window consist of Chiesa, a goalkeeper who cant play for us and a Quansah contract.

He did play a role in getting Slot to be fair. He can dine off that for a while.
And he managed to identify Arne Slot. Konate will sign a new deal soon probably and so wil Mo and VVD. U know why? Because they all want to stay. This is 100% on Trent.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:50 am
Its his job to sort it out. Since he officially took up his role his highlights in the transfer window consist of Chiesa, a goalkeeper who cant play for us and a Quansah contract.

He did play a role in getting Slot to be fair. He can dine off that for a while.

What should be have done to sort it out? We talking a hostage situation? Knee-capping? Bit of bribery?
