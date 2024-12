If he wants to leave, Flog him. If he’s kept and not staying, then that in itself would destabilise us for the rest of the seasons, arguably as much as it would if he goes now. Not to mention he’d be shit housing tackles to avoid being injured before his dream move. At least we’d get a fee and deprive a Judas of a medal or two.



Legacy will be in tatters.



Madrid fans won't tolerate their RB leading the league in ‘dribbled past’ stats every year, or to see a defender who at times acts like running is beneath him. There are too many egos there for them to have him hitting low percentage Hollywood balls at every opportunity.



His ego is not befitting of our club.