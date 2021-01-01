Theres probably going to be a lot of this over the next few weeks.
Frankly, if Arsenal dont leak a couple of rumours that theyre looking to bid £15-20 million for Mo Salah now Saka is out for a while, just to create a bit of noise and have the club and player deny it, then you have to question what theyre playing at.
Similarly with Chelsea and Van Dijk. Or any other club wanting to try to cause a bit of extra noise around the club.
Not saying that either will go (in January at least), that any bids will actually be incoming , or that it will even work, but you have to think someone will want to try it at least.