Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:18:06 pm
Say nothing of how long it would take a replacement to get used to a new team fighting for a possible title.

Why if we do sell, it can only be if we can get a replacement AND Bradley is fit
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,293
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 07:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 07:22:24 pm
Van Dijk and Salah said they hadnt been spoken to back in Sept. Thats a level of incompetence that is hard to ignore.
They as in face to face, or they as in their advisors and agent, or as a group and all verbally as spoke in back slang or proper England?  Or via pigeon carrier or Semaphore?

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 07:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 07:23:33 pm
If he leaves, theres absolutely no way hes coming out of it with the respect of the fans. There will be pockets of fans who still respect him and argue their corner but most will turn on him.

I dont believe he deserves the respect of the fans if he leaves. He will have had multiple opportunities to sign a contract and this is playing out exactly how he and his brother wants it. He knows full well the club reinvest transfer fees in the squad and this does not seem to bother him.

I fully believe he wants to leave for personal glory of playing for Madrid, creating a brand around himself, and enriching his family for generations (which in my mind is already done).

Its been interesting to see Trent change over the years. It seems now its more about himself rather than the club. I believe the influence of Bellingham hasnt been helpful.

I think most people are mature enough to realise that most footballers move on, especially when big clubs are after them. It's a job to them, they're not bothered about the club or the fans, none of them. You'd think people would have realised after Owen, McManaman, Coutinho... they're only out for themselves, and rightly so.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,381
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:18:06 pm
Say nothing of how long it would take a replacement to get used to a new team fighting for a possible title.

Or have a world class player here who isnt arsed and doesnt want to get injured.
Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:23:01 pm
They didn't say that.

Shh.  Dont let facts get in the way of unjustified outrage.
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
  • JFT97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:19:02 pm
Id hope he would be able to keep it professional for 4-5 months, but who knows. Hed truly burn the bridge if it got as toxic as you think it would.

I agree.

Trent would want to keep things as respectful as possible with Liverpool. If he leaves then he will still want to go out with more trophies this season.

If he became toxic then he gets benched, or put in the reserves. Hes a local lad, not a nobody that has zero connection with the city.

I think he will want to stay until the summer, if he leaves on a free hell get a bigger signing on fee.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,381
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 07:26:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:25:18 pm
I think most people are mature enough to realise that most footballers move on, especially when big clubs are after them. It's a job to them, they're not bothered about the club or the fans, none of them. You'd think people would have realised after Owen, McManaman, Coutinho... they're only out for themselves, and rightly so.

He already plays for a massive club.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 07:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:23:52 pm
What did they say then mate?

They said they hadn't been offered what they wanted. Agents will have been talking for months, even years, pathetic to think otherwise.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:26:06 pm
He already plays for a massive club.

OK, imagine working for a big company and they offer you a new contract to stay. Then another big company abroad offer you even more. You're more than likely going to go, especially if that company is in a beautiful hot city with an amazing lifestyle on offer.
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,194
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 07:28:34 pm »
Theres probably going to be a lot of this over the next few weeks.

Frankly, if Arsenal dont leak a couple of rumours that theyre looking to bid £15-20 million for Mo Salah now Saka is out for a while, just to create a bit of noise and have the club and player deny it, then you have to question what theyre playing at.

Similarly with Chelsea and Van Dijk. Or any other club wanting to try to cause a bit of extra noise around the club.

Not saying that either will go (in January at least), that any bids will actually be incoming , or that it will even work, but you have to think someone will want to try it at least.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:16 pm by Kekule »
Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,481
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 07:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:25:28 pm
Or have a world class player here who isnt arsed and doesnt want to get injured.

Are you seriously suggesting he wouldn't be interested in getting another title medal? He is still a professional footballer.
Online Jordellsu

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Changing the scouser in our team song to Curtis Jones would show him how the supporters feel. Pity it doesn't rhyme though.
Online TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
These are distractions we could do without in a title-chasing season.

VVD and Salah made noise for the right reasons, they wanted to stay.

TAA made no noise for his own reasons, he wants to go.

Richard Hughes needs to sort it out ASAP
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,381
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 07:31:00 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:29:07 pm
Are you seriously suggesting he wouldn't be interested in getting another title medal? He is still a professional footballer.

No idea Jill.

He talks about individual awards and himself a lot. Is he going to be fully committed knowing he is leaving ?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm »
My take is that Real Madrid are now making a show to Trent of how much they want him; theyve no intention of paying a fee for him and never have done. But if Trent is still undecided, this is Real now being more overt, having utilised the usual tactics to unseat Trent previously; using Marca to plant stories about Pedro Porro etc.

Clearly the size of the offer isnt worth listening to. My personal feeling has long been that Trents going, but for the first time in months I have minor doubt. Trent has clearly indicated an interest - Real wouldnt have bid if not the case - but the longer it takes for news to come out on what hes doing, the more likely I feel it is that hes conflicted and will re-sign.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:05 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
  • JFT97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 07:31:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:21:59 pm
Maybe. I advocated for keeping Coutinho against his wishes but that was different as it was still dependent on a sale that we had agency over. Everyone knows that someone locally leaving against the clubs wishes for a free is a whole different thing.

We still dont know Trents wishes and Id like to think Trent is a lot more professional than Coutinho. Coutinho was a twat trying to force the move, faking injuries etc.

The money we got for Coutinho was insane at the time, if we were being offered the equivalent for Trent then Im sure most LFC fans would be more willing to let him leave in January! Wed be able to buy a RB replacement, CB and another midfielder with that money!
Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,481
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:31:00 pm
No idea Jill.

He talks about individual awards and himself a lot. Is he going to be fully committed knowing he is leaving ?

I would say yes, mate. He's been pretty committed so far I would say.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:27:44 pm
OK, imagine working for a big company and they offer you a new contract to stay. Then another big company abroad offer you even more. You're more than likely going to go, especially if that company is in a beautiful hot city with an amazing lifestyle on offer.

The grass isnt always greener though as others have found out when leaving our club.

I mean he will win more, earn more but he may not settle there and also they are a toxic club look at how they treat players when they no longer want them (This would then be his issue to deal with).

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,467
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 07:32:21 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:29:07 pm
Are you seriously suggesting he wouldn't be interested in getting another title medal? He is still a professional footballer.

There is plenty of evidence and statements from footballers who said they dropped off a bit prior to a proposed transfer.
Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm »
The big question is how can we support him for the rest of the season, knowing he wants out? It poses a problem for Slot.

Another is will he want to exert himself fully (in case of injury) between now and May? He already gets quite a few shithouse shouts in the ground for not going 100% in duels.

Quote from: Jordellsu on Today at 07:29:43 pm
Changing the scouser in our team song to Curtis Jones would show him how the supporters feel. Pity it doesn't rhyme though.

Dont think hes remotely bothered. Its just become a case of how can he get to Madrid with the least grief.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:32:02 pm
The grass isnt always greener though as others have found out when leaving our club.

I mean he will win more, earn more but he may not settle there and also they are a toxic club look at how they treat players when they no longer want them (This would then be his issue to deal with).

I agree, but that's his choice. Equally he might go over there and absolutely love it and never regret a moment.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,381
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:31:15 pm
We still dont know Trents wishes and Id like to think Trent is a lot more professional than Coutinho. Coutinho was a twat trying to force the move, faking injuries etc.

The money we got for Coutinho was insane at the time, if we were being offered the equivalent for Trent then Im sure most LFC fans would be more willing to let him leave in January! Wed be able to buy a RB replacement, CB and another midfielder with that money!

Thats not going to happen.

He wouldnt go for that if he was in contract!
Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,476
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 07:32:54 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:25:18 pm
I think most people are mature enough to realise that most footballers move on, especially when big clubs are after them. It's a job to them, they're not bothered about the club or the fans, none of them. You'd think people would have realised after Owen, McManaman, Coutinho... they're only out for themselves, and rightly so.

I agree mate but I think in this case, its the fact hes walking for free that will irk fans the most. I know it does for me. If we got 100m in the Summer I think it wouldnt be an issue for fans.

For me personally, its the fact hes running down his contract which will see him gain rather than the club that gave him everything. Some may argue hes right to do that. Not for me.

If he signs an extension 2 years ago. Were getting 100m in the Summer and hes getting 350k a week minimum a Real for 4/5 years.

This is what is at the crux of it for me.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:32:36 pm
The big question is how can we support him for the rest of the season, knowing he wants out? It poses a problem for Slot.


Clap and cheer?
Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,420
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:26:26 pm
They said they hadn't been offered what they wanted. Agents will have been talking for months, even years, pathetic to think otherwise.

No Salah said he hadn't received ANY offer to stay.
Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,481
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 07:33:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:21 pm
There is plenty of evidence and statements from footballers who said they dropped off a bit prior to a proposed transfer.

It doesn't happen to every single one of them though.
Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 07:33:36 pm »
Time for Bradley to step up to see if hes got what it takes to be our RB for the future. Plenty of cup games in January to audition, assuming hes fit and ready.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,467
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 07:33:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:31:15 pm
We still dont know Trents wishes and Id like to think Trent is a lot more professional than Coutinho. Coutinho was a twat trying to force the move, faking injuries etc.

The money we got for Coutinho was insane at the time, if we were being offered the equivalent for Trent then Im sure most LFC fans would be more willing to let him leave in January! Wed be able to buy a RB replacement, CB and another midfielder with that money!

We cant be sure that Trent is anymore professional than Coutinho. He could be, but he very may not be.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,381
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 07:32:54 pm
I agree mate but I think in this case, its the fact hes walking for free that will irk fans the most. I know it does for me. If we got 100m in the Summer I think it wouldnt be an issue for fans.

For me personally, its the fact hes running down his contract which will see him gain rather than the club that gave him everything. Some may argue hes right to do that. Not for me.

If he signs an extension 2 years ago. Were getting 100m in the Summer and hes getting 350k a week minimum a Real for 4/5 years.

This is what is at the crux of it for me.

But why would he care ?

Him / his brother get the transfer fee.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 07:32:54 pm
I agree mate but I think in this case, its the fact hes walking for free that will irk fans the most. I know it does for me. If we got 100m in the Summer I think it wouldnt be an issue for fans.

For me personally, its the fact hes running down his contract which will see him gain rather than the club that gave him everything. Some may argue hes right to do that. Not for me.

If he signs an extension 2 years ago. Were getting 100m in the Summer and hes getting 350k a week minimum a Real for 4/5 years.

This is what is at the crux of it for me.

McManaman did the same, and others will do the same in the future, it's the life of a footballer.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:32:02 pm
The grass isnt always greener though as others have found out when leaving our club.

I mean he will win more, earn more but he may not settle there and also they are a toxic club look at how they treat players when they no longer want them (This would then be his issue to deal with).



Problem is hes an incredibly talented player who will 100% back himself

Look at Bale, do you think he gives a flyingggg fuck what madrid fans think of him after what he achieved and the huge trophies he lifted? Does he fuck
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:27:44 pm
OK, imagine working for a big company and they offer you a new contract to stay. Then another big company abroad offer you even more. You're more than likely going to go, especially if that company is in a beautiful hot city with an amazing lifestyle on offer.

Pretty sure I'd stay if I was already a multi-millionaire tbf.
Online Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 07:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 07:25:16 pm
They as in face to face, or they as in their advisors and agent, or as a group and all verbally as spoke in back slang or proper England?  Or via pigeon carrier or Semaphore?



1st Sep from the guardian - Mohamed Salah appeared to plead for a new Liverpool contract by stating nobody in the club has discussed a fresh deal with him and saying its my last year in the club

I just dont subscribe to this view that the club is an innocent party. For 1 contract to expire maybe but 3. We would all be laughing if any other club had managed to get themselves in such a mess.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:34:06 pm
Pretty sure I'd stay if I was already a multi-millionaire tbf.

I doubt it, especially given the short career of a footballer.
Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 07:23:33 pm
If he leaves, theres absolutely no way hes coming out of it with the respect of the fans. There will be pockets of fans who still respect him and argue their corner but most will turn on him.

I dont believe he deserves the respect of the fans if he leaves. He will have had multiple opportunities to sign a contract and this is playing out exactly how he and his brother wants it. He knows full well the club reinvest transfer fees in the squad and this does not seem to bother him.

I fully believe he wants to leave for personal glory of playing for Madrid, creating a brand around himself, and enriching his family for generations (which in my mind is already done).

Its been interesting to see Trent change over the years. It seems now its more about himself rather than the club. I believe the influence of Bellingham hasnt been helpful.

I don`t understand how anybody who has grown up as a Liverpool supporter can think going to Real Madrid is something bigger.

It will get toxic alright. The fact that he`s silent and let this play out in the media when we have a league to win speaks louds.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,467
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:33:28 pm
It doesn't happen to every single one of them though.
Indeed. But Id rather not take the chance. This is already a circus and will become an even bigger one if its not resolved.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,381
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7116 on: Today at 07:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:33:14 pm
No Salah said he hadn't received ANY offer to stay.

Then he said he would consider a one year extension.

No idea what to believe.
Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7117 on: Today at 07:34:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:33:07 pm
Clap and cheer?

Clap and cheer someone who wants to leave and compete against us?

Are we Watford?
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7118 on: Today at 07:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:34:45 pm
I don`t understand how anybody who has grown up as a Liverpool supporter can think going to Real Madrid is something bigger.

It will get toxic alright. The fact that he`s silent and let this play out in the media when we have a league to win speaks louds.

It won't get toxic. Maybe on here, but here isn't a representation of match-going supporters. Just look at the half time threads, for example. At the ground we've got a league to win.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,608
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7119 on: Today at 07:36:05 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:34:57 pm
Clap and cheer someone who wants to leave and compete against us?

Are we Watford?

We support every player in red, no matter what.
