Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 361699 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:11:55 pm
Yet we had the usual suspects question my post about bankruptcy. :lmao







Kinell Al, its just relentless! How do you find the time? Page after page, day after day; to suggest its obsessive doesnt really cover it. In one sense its actually admirable, but in a more important sense its sad. And for those of us who have to endure it, something we could do without.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 02:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 02:10:43 pm
That's one way to look at it but they are businessmen at the end of the day and your business value includes your assets. So to write off a quarter of a billion for any business probably leads to people getting fired. Maybe they thought they could take the risk and things might pan out differently but currently we have a good team that might lose it's star player (possibly the worlds best player on current form) for nish.

Don't care what your business model is, that is a balls up.

No matter what though Salah and Van Dijk are likely going to leave us on a free transfer, whether that's this summer or in 2 years time or in 5. It's not a balls up if you've maximised what they can offer you.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 02:23:24 pm »
Madrid will likely offer him double what we can with having no transfer to pay,  bellingham will be in his ear obviously and his general character says to me hes 90% gone and im 90% sure he will flop in madrid
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 02:24:56 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 02:23:24 pm
Madrid will likely offer him double what we can with having no transfer to pay,  bellingham will be in his ear obviously and his general character says to me hes 90% gone and im 90% sure he will flop in madrid

He has always banged on about it meaning more winning stuff with us as opposed to City, etc.

If he goes then it is purely about money and nothing else.

He shouldn't flop as have shit loads of time on the ball.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 02:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:22:15 pm
Kinell Al, its just relentless! How do you find the time? Page after page, day after day; to suggest its obsessive doesnt really cover it. In one sense its actually admirable, but in a more important sense its sad. And for those of us who have to endure it, something we could do without.

It's definitely sad. But interesting in a rubbernecking sort of way.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 02:28:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:35:33 am
If you, a Liverpool fan, played for Liverpool.. would you want the Club to benefit in the event of your departure?

In my current job, I work for an organisation whose values and ethos I share, and they pay me reasonably well to do a job I mostly enjoy.

That doesnt stop me sometimes thinking the grass might be greener elsewhere though. And if I did decide to leave, I wouldnt stop to think twice about any impact it might have on the organisation.

I doubt professional footballers think any differently to the rest of us in this respect.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 02:31:09 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:32:28 pm
It's getting unbearable now to be honest. The media are also now ramping up the constant questions and everything literally everything will be about the 3 contracts from now until seasons end if this isn't sorted. It has the potential to derail the title charge if we aren't careful.

Only if you let it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 02:32:29 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:28:35 pm
In my current job, I work for an organisation whose values and ethos I share, and they pay me reasonably well to do a job I mostly enjoy.

That doesnt stop me sometimes thinking the grass might be greener elsewhere though. And if I did decide to leave, I wouldnt stop to think twice about any impact it might have on the organisation.

I doubt professional footballers think any differently to the rest of us in this respect.

And how much are you worth to your company if you leave? £100m😉  hope they fight for you to stay
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 02:32:29 pm
And how much are you worth to your company if you leave? £100m😉

Yeah, about that.  :)

Doesnt matter though - if I choose to leave, it wont be a factor in my thinking.

Trents financial value to us is not his problem.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 02:10:43 pm
That's one way to look at it but they are businessmen at the end of the day and your business value includes your assets. So to write off a quarter of a billion for any business probably leads to people getting fired. Maybe they thought they could take the risk and things might pan out differently but currently we have a good team that might lose it's star player (possibly the worlds best player on current form) for nish.

Don't care what your business model is, that is a balls up.

I dont get this way of thinking. Trent is a different case but it seems pretty clear to me that the board are fine with Virg and Mo leaving on a free, ideally in another 2, hopefully 3 years. Would much rather have them here than sell them a year or two ago surely?

Trent is arguably a different case. Maybe we could have been tougher with threatening to sell a year or so ago but I would say that while Jurgen was here we probably thought hed stay.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Have Madrid sorted out their issue with the residents? I know they were facing a 500m black hole in their finances because of resistance to them having gigs at the stadium, but haven't heard anything about it in a while.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 02:39:46 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:34:42 pm
Yeah, about that.  :)

Doesnt matter though - if I choose to leave, it wont be a factor in my thinking.

Trents financial value to us is not his problem.

Agree it's not Trents problem. Could affect his legacy with the fans. Anyway I'm still 50/50 on is he using Madrid to get the big liverpool contract or does he fancy a change and going out clubbing with Jude and Vini Jr in Madrid
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:32:28 pm
It's getting unbearable now to be honest. The media are also now ramping up the constant questions and everything literally everything will be about the 3 contracts from now until seasons end if this isn't sorted. It has the potential to derail the title charge if we aren't careful.
Honestly mate, calm down. Unbearable? ffs.

Of course the media are going to make news of it, the situation is a big story that creates column inches and click-bait.

This squad is solid together. The only thing that will fuck up the challenge is injuries, bad luck or scandalous officiating. Or a combination of all.

Slot is clearly a coach with tremendous footballing nous and knows how to manage a squad. Leave it to him to navigate us to some shiny things.
And stop being a wet-wipe  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 02:46:53 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:28:35 pm
In my current job, I work for an organisation whose values and ethos I share, and they pay me reasonably well to do a job I mostly enjoy.

That doesnt stop me sometimes thinking the grass might be greener elsewhere though. And if I did decide to leave, I wouldnt stop to think twice about any impact it might have on the organisation.

I doubt professional footballers think any differently to the rest of us in this respect.

That comparison only really works though if you were fan of and very passionate about your current employer before you started working for them.

Trent is meant to be a Liverpool fan and was a Liverpool fan before he was a Liverpool player, so I can't rationalise in my mind why he'd make a decision that wasn't in the Club's best interests. Now obviously if I was a professional footballer my mind would likely work differently, but as it stands I just can't fathom a) why he'd want to leave, and b) why he'd do it on unfavourable terms for us.

You're obviously a Liverpool fan too - so what would you do in Trent's shoes?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 02:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:29:52 pm
He is world class. A generational full back.
At his best yes, but thats not very often. Half the games if Im generous. The other games he can be pretty poor. Hes nothing like VVD and Salah, who are world class most of the games. Hes not young anymore, this is his level, and he hasnt gotten more reliable the last couple of years either. Hes still a great player for sure, and most players have their ups and downs.

This whole saga has definitely stained my view of Trent, even if he stays. The flirting with Real, the Ballon dOr talk, paired with the lack of focus in many games. In contrast, we see Salah and VVD playing brilliantly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm »
I can fathom why he'd want to leave I think, I reckon he'd sign a 2/3 year deal now if we hadn't won the league, and especially if we weren't looking like we might win 2 in his career.

He has completed the story at Liverpool from a tick box point of view, now it all depends on how much legacy means to him vs trying new things I guess.

I do think he'd be making the wrong decision if he does go though, especially if Virgil and Salah re-sign, and then if he wants to try Madrid in say 2027/2028 then fair enough, but football is fast moving and who's to say the opportunity ever comes around again.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:46:53 pm
That comparison only really works though if you were fan of and very passionate about your current employer before you started working for them.

Oh, I was most definitely a fan! When the opportunity came up to work for them, I was stupidly excited.  ;D

Quote
Trent is meant to be a Liverpool fan and was a Liverpool fan before he was a Liverpool player, so I can't rationalise in my mind why he'd make a decision that wasn't in the Club's best interests. Now obviously if I was a professional footballer my mind would likely work differently, but as it stands I just can't fathom a) why he'd want to leave, and b) why he'd do it on unfavourable terms for us.

You're obviously a Liverpool fan too - so what would you do in Trent's shoes?

I would do exactly what he appears to be doing - look after my own interests first and foremost. Because I know that is exactly what the club are doing too, looking after their interests.

The club is in a good place right now. Were not in a position like when Torres left of desperately needing the transfer income just to survive.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:28:35 pm
In my current job, I work for an organisation whose values and ethos I share, and they pay me reasonably well to do a job I mostly enjoy.

That doesnt stop me sometimes thinking the grass might be greener elsewhere though. And if I did decide to leave, I wouldnt stop to think twice about any impact it might have on the organisation.

I doubt professional footballers think any differently to the rest of us in this respect.

Exactly this.  At the end of the day it's a job, albeit a very well paying job, for the footballers.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 02:55:13 pm »
In 2025 may some of you touch some grass...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm »
Crazy you can all create so much with 0 information 😂

Should become writers
