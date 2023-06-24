« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
Trent is more complicated hes our vice captain and at peak age ffs, what complication should there be? Its becoming clearer and clearer hes had his head turned.

Yeah; he does say exactly that in the video.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm »
Virj and Mo proper legends of the club.  :D

Kick Trent out of the leadership group and give the Vice Captaincy to Mo or Ali.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm »
The first thing Ornstein says is that nothing is decided regarding Trent and all options are still on the table. Somehow that = Trent is definitely gone. Sounds 50/50 to me.

Sounding really positive regarding Virgil and Mo though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm »
2 years with an option for a 3rd would be amazing
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm »
I think this will be the last contract both get at the club. By 2027 they will have been here a decade and unless their form is still what it is now then it will be adios and we will wave them goodbye.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
I think this will be the last contract both get at the club. By 2027 they will have been here a decade and unless their form is still what it is now then it will be adios and we will wave them goodbye.

Salah might carry on if he's really commited to break records like Rush's with us or Shearer's in the PL.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Interesting how Ornstein seems to think well know what Trent is doing by the end of January.

Just imagine the shit hed get if he announced he was going to Madrid with 5 months of the season left, would be a difficult situation to manage youd think.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm
Interesting how Ornstein seems to think well know what Trent is doing by the end of January.

Just imagine the shit hed get if he announced he was going to Madrid with 5 months of the season left, would be a difficult situation to manage youd think.

Would rather know soon, the will he wont he stuff is getting pretty tedious
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm
Would rather know soon, the will he wont he stuff is getting pretty tedious

Yeah me too, but Im not sure how its a manageable situation to be honest, would be chaos and a huge distraction to whats going on on the pitch.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Yeah me too, but Im not sure how its a manageable situation to be honest, would be chaos and a huge distraction to whats going on on the pitch.

As long as he's putting in good performances and we win stuff in May I think it will be fine. Although I imagine his song might not get much usage. But obviously if he starts putting in bad performance it will be used against him of course.

But let's hope he ultimately comes around and sticks around.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Yeah me too, but Im not sure how its a manageable situation to be honest, would be chaos and a huge distraction to whats going on on the pitch.

I would hope if that was the case we agree a deal to sell him in January rather than wait until July.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm
I would hope if that was the case we agree a deal to sell him in January rather than wait until July.

Good luck with that with Madrid involved.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm »
He and his team are trying to minimise the fallout here.  But he's going to get it from the fans in the ground and worse on the streets.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
The last thing we want is to blow our chances of the title.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm
Good luck with that with Madrid involved.

Well the fact Carvajal is out injured might mean they want him now rather than waiting. They have big issues at right back at the moment.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
Well the fact Carvajal is out injured might mean they want him now rather than waiting. They have big issues at right back at the moment.

They are stingy bastards they don;t want to pay a penny. They are doing the same with Alphonso Davies from Bayern.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm
I would hope if that was the case we agree a deal to sell him in January rather than wait until July.
Madrid have probably blown this season's budget (FFP) on Mbappe.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Sounded like Trent's advisors are "waiting to officially" speak with Madrid is how I took Ornstein's comments.

Hope he's right about Virgil & Mo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
He and his team are trying to minimise the fallout here.  But he's going to get it from the fans in the ground and worse on the streets.
With a title to go for, there's no point making it a distraction. He has done his best for the club even though we probably wouldn't get any fee for him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
He and his team are trying to minimise the fallout here.  But he's going to get it from the fans in the ground and worse on the streets.

Id be disappointed and annoyed but trying to see the bigger picture. If he wants to go so be it. Just do a Keegan and go out on an absolute high. Giving him tons of shit for it will just end up being counter productive.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
The first thing Ornstein says is that nothing is decided regarding Trent and all options are still on the table. Somehow that = Trent is definitely gone. Sounds 50/50 to me.

Sounding really positive regarding Virgil and Mo though.

Its worth remembering that Ornstein is being fed information from various sources and those sources are only going to disclose what its in their interests to disclose.

Whether hes getting the stuff on Trent from the club or from Trent, its in neither of their interests to admit that hes already made a decision, from the clubs perspective they will want to break that news on their own terms and from Trents perspective because if hes been speaking with Madrid prior to 1 January then hes breached the terms of his contract and its obviously not a great look anyway.

You never know but at this point Id now be surprised if he stays. The way Ornstein was wording that was as if now were at January Madrid will contact Trent and make their offer when we all know that will have already happened, albeit not officially. We know Trent has been offered a contract and we know he hasnt signed it, we also know Madrid want to sign him.

The rest of this is a dance of him leaving the club and trying to do so without appearing disloyal etc, Id be very surprised if its anything else.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 12:02:05 am »
Is he better off announcing hes off in January, or waiting until the end of the season?

To be honest - if he hasnt signed by Feb/March then itll almost be an unspoken truth that hes off anyway.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 12:03:23 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:02:05 am
Is he better off announcing hes off in January, or waiting until the end of the season?

To be honest - if he hasnt signed by Feb/March then itll almost be an unspoken truth that hes off anyway.
He should announce it and get it over with then focus on the rest of the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 12:12:05 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:40:48 pm
Salah might carry on if he's really commited to break records like Rush's with us or Shearer's in the PL.

I've mentioned this before, I'm convinced that Salah would rather stay and break all possible records, than move elsewhere for more cash. His agent and him are just pushing for the extra year or cash upgrade I'm assuming, but clearly he wants to stay.

Moving on from Liverpool, 3-4 years down the line, having broken virtually every single scoring record in the club and Premier league, is an accomplishment that will keep him remembered decades down the line. He's got big goals, and going down as arguably the best player/attacker at the club has got to be up there. To do that he needs more goals and more team success. Under Slot, we're looking like we've got some trophies yet.

Only club I can see Virgil going to is Madrid, he'd be a colossus for them, but I think even more so than Salah, Van Dijk has always loved the club and being part of the club. He could have gone to Man City, way back when, when they were the clear path to team and individual success.

As for Trent, I think the fact that he's a local lad means he might feel he's done his time. He's served the club well, won trophies for his club, but I can understand if he wants to take a step away from the limelight as a "local" lad, and step into the limelight that is Madrid. I've got a feeling he'll return in some way. Not every talented succesful local player stays loyal to their club throughout like Totti or Gerrard. I wouldn't be upset if he moved on, though genuinely wish he'd stay. Without sounding like I'm putting him down, Virgil and Mo are world class in their position, and have been for several years. We'd miss them far more than we would Trent. Especially under Slot's system where patience and build up in some ways limits Trent's threat on the ball ass opposed to the Klopp era whereby every time he was on the ball it was immediately a potential long ball goal threat looming.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 12:12:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:23 am
He should announce it and get it over with then focus on the rest of the season.

Its like a Gotze kind of situation. What happens if we play Madrid in the CL?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 12:12:51 am »
Heres a thought: maybe Trent is waiting for a formal offer from Madrid after 1st Jan to take back to Liverpool as a negotiating tactic.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:12:22 am
Its like a Gotze kind of situation. What happens if we play Madrid in the CL?
He's a professional that'll play to win. In a CL, a professional should be thinking about himself and the chance to add another "big one" to his cabinet.

I prefer him announcing it himself because Madrid would announce it via their papers anyway. Liverpool fans would be able to process it and move on and end the cycle of constant rumours.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:12:51 am
Heres a thought: maybe Trent is waiting for a formal offer from Madrid after 1st Jan to take back to Liverpool as a negotiating tactic.

You think the hold up is in the salary? I just feel like he's already decided he wants a new challenge at another massive club, and is using negotiations with the club as a negotiation tactic to get whatever possible from Madrid. I think the idea of a new challenge holds more sway than an extra 50-100k per week.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
Sounded like Trent's advisors are "waiting to officially" speak with Madrid is how I took Ornstein's comments.


They would be fools, if they didn't, but it is not a sign in any way in my view. Even if he wants to stay at Liverpool forever, the smart thing for him and his team is to wait for an official offer from Madrid. They will know, whether they actually want to sign Trent and what they're willing to pay him, but they won't have anything in writing. So, what you do is you wait for that official contract offer. Then you can either sign that (as  nothing that might have been promised in "informal" talks before that means anything, if it isn't in the official pre-contract-offer) or you can tell Liverpool "Look guys, we want to stay, but while you only want to give Trent x amount, Real are willing to pay y amount. Can we meet somewhere in between those two numbers?". It's not really rocket-science and I don't really see how anything Ornstein says is "news".
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 01:43:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Its worth remembering that Ornstein is being fed information from various sources and those sources are only going to disclose what its in their interests to disclose.

Whether hes getting the stuff on Trent from the club or from Trent, its in neither of their interests to admit that hes already made a decision, from the clubs perspective they will want to break that news on their own terms and from Trents perspective because if hes been speaking with Madrid prior to 1 January then hes breached the terms of his contract and its obviously not a great look anyway.

You never know but at this point Id now be surprised if he stays. The way Ornstein was wording that was as if now were at January Madrid will contact Trent and make their offer when we all know that will have already happened, albeit not officially. We know Trent has been offered a contract and we know he hasnt signed it, we also know Madrid want to sign him.

The rest of this is a dance of him leaving the club and trying to do so without appearing disloyal etc, Id be very surprised if its anything else.

I agree.

A reminder of Ornstein's comment if they haven't seen it.

Quote
David Ornstein on Trent:

"My information is nothing is decided yet, all options remain open & thats largely because his camp have not been able to hold any formal negotiations [with Real Madrid] yet, they cannot do that until Jan 1st, but that is very soon, when that day arrives they can speak freely to clubs outside of England and they're allowed to sign a pre contract agreement."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 02:08:02 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
]Sounding really positive regarding Virgil and Mo though.

Really? Sounds like we can't/won't pay the wages they have asked for and continue to ask for. Can't say i'm positive that the owners will up their offer and the players are certainly not going to drop theirs given what they'd get elsewhere.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 02:42:50 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:08:02 am
Really? Sounds like we can't/won't pay the wages they have asked for and continue to ask for. Can't say i'm positive that the owners will up their offer and the players are certainly not going to drop theirs given what they'd get elsewhere.

Really strange reading of this update:

[🟢] BREAKING: The feeling around Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk will end up signing a new deal.

The suggestions I'm getting is that it will be two year contracts, that's what Slot and Hughes want.

[@David_Ornstein]
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 03:42:08 am »
When is the best time for them to sign new contracts with Liverpool  or another club?

Normally, if a player is happy staying they will extend well before their contract runs out.

However, using the threat of them leaving for nothing they can wait until a lot closer to the end, to get a better deal. They can even wait for concrete contract offers from other clubs and use them as bargaining chips. Of course the downside is all the speculation, but if it is more than one player at the same club, maybe the spotlight is shared a bit?

If a player wants to leave the club, they will try to push through a transfer, with the threat of running their contract down. They normally have made up their mind already and will sign a pre- contract as soon as possible, sometimes forcing a January transfer.

If they are undecided, maybe the best thing is to shelve the contract talks until late in the season or after the season as it gives the player most freedom to choose, especially if they think their value can't diminish in that time frame.

Do I claim to know where Trent, Mo and Virg sit inregards the above? No, but maybe considering the above we might have a chance to work it out?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 04:54:09 am »
The Alexander-Arnold situation is complicated because at his age hes probably realising its this summer or never if he does want to scratch that itch. Madrid will apply pressure because they wont pay a fee for him in the future if he wont sign for free and unless Hughes is a total moron he wont dish out contracts with pitiful release clauses anyway. That means hes probably choosing between staying here forever or leaving. Thats one heck of a call to make.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 05:00:42 am »
Trent's waiting to see what signing-on fee Madrid will offer him, which will be a reflection of how they rate him. If it's substantial enough, he will sign for them.
