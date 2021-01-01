Salah might carry on if he's really commited to break records like Rush's with us or Shearer's in the PL.



I've mentioned this before, I'm convinced that Salah would rather stay and break all possible records, than move elsewhere for more cash. His agent and him are just pushing for the extra year or cash upgrade I'm assuming, but clearly he wants to stay.Moving on from Liverpool, 3-4 years down the line, having broken virtually every single scoring record in the club and Premier league, is an accomplishment that will keep him remembered decades down the line. He's got big goals, and going down as arguably the best player/attacker at the club has got to be up there. To do that he needs more goals and more team success. Under Slot, we're looking like we've got some trophies yet.Only club I can see Virgil going to is Madrid, he'd be a colossus for them, but I think even more so than Salah, Van Dijk has always loved the club and being part of the club. He could have gone to Man City, way back when, when they were the clear path to team and individual success.As for Trent, I think the fact that he's a local lad means he might feel he's done his time. He's served the club well, won trophies for his club, but I can understand if he wants to take a step away from the limelight as a "local" lad, and step into the limelight that is Madrid. I've got a feeling he'll return in some way. Not every talented succesful local player stays loyal to their club throughout like Totti or Gerrard. I wouldn't be upset if he moved on, though genuinely wish he'd stay. Without sounding like I'm putting him down, Virgil and Mo are world class in their position, and have been for several years. We'd miss them far more than we would Trent. Especially under Slot's system where patience and build up in some ways limits Trent's threat on the ball ass opposed to the Klopp era whereby every time he was on the ball it was immediately a potential long ball goal threat looming.