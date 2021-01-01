Snip
Yeah
.respectfully based on your posts generally around this subject, its pretty much what I expected. Your third paragraph there is just a good example of hyperbolic guesswork, and then using that guesswork as a fact to criticise someone.
I couldnt care less if people want to credit him for signing Slot or not. I wouldnt have thought hed had that much influence. But thats sort of the point, no one has any idea yet seem to need this single figurehead to rail against. Quite why anyone would feel the need to rail against anyone at the moment is a bit beyond me though.
People seem quite perturbed by this sort of thing being largely done behind closed doors and so invent their own ideas to get angry about. Thats fine but it doesnt make for a particularly useful thread, does it? Echo chamber, old men shouting at clouds etc. We went 9 points clear at the top last night with a 5-0 away win and some posters first instinct was to come into this thread and whinge about contracts again. Its mad