I'll give an alternate viewpoint (although admittedly someone else might have already said this in the last 50 pages of 'back and forth'...).



The fact that there is so much speculation and noise about the contracts in the press is actually likely taking some pressure off the rest of the team. Instead of screaming and shouting about how brilliant this team is and how huge a favourite they are to win the title, some of that is noise going towards talking about the contracts instead.



The only people who can really get distracted by the noise from the outside are Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent, and all of those are playing at a very high level and showing zero signs of the contract talks influencing their form. The fans are clearly more distracted than the players and manager, and if that gives them something to complain about (and therefore keep many of them happy) then that's a good distraction IMO.



The body language from Salah and Van Dijk really doesn't point to players who are unhappy or stuck in contract negotiations that are going nowhere, so I'm going to take that as a positive. Not sure about Trent, but personally I am more concerned about the other two anyway.



Good point. I also like your final paragraph. People are acting like on January 1st or a few days after we'll just have Real Madrid announce out of the blue that they have signed all three players for next season. That's not what is going to happen. We have three players and apparently we're in talks with them about new contracts. The club will know whether re-signing them is in any way possible. They will know whether the players want to stay or not. The club will still have to be informed about any incoming official contract offers and can react accordingly. It also makes sense for the players to wait for possible contract offers from abroad, even if they would like to stay at Liverpool. It gives them a much better position for their negotiations. That's something people shouldn't overlook. There is only so much the club can do in terms of coming to an agreement. In theory, there are still six months left to come to a conclusion. It won't take that long (at least I hope so), but January is not some kind of mythical deadline where everything will or has to be decided...