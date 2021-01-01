« previous next »
I dont know all the facts but Im sure as eggs are eggs that Ill draw very severe and far-reaching conclusion that totally bely the absence of information available. Ill also pursue a myopic agenda that, at best, is built on a few noteworthy truths but is broadly prejudice and emotional at this stage.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:20:48 pm
Good post. Shows how quickly and dramatically opinions change. Interesting to see that some of the same people now slaughtering the club were those suggesting Salah was done last year, and those defending Salah are now defending the club. Shows peoples opinions often show more about themselves than the subject.
The issue with Salah remains his age and his wages and nothing has changed in that respect because the club needs to plan for the near future.

It's not straightforward to give him a paycut which would free up space for investment in a long term option and there's the risk of him dropping off anytime. When it eventually happens, will he willing to be a squad player? Those are the key factors.

It's prudence.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:15:51 am
The geezer(s) that did the midfield rebuild arent here now. Schmadtkes work is aging like a fine wine.
The Saudi Swoop was like Christmas coming early for the club.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 09:36:51 am
I'll give an alternate viewpoint (although admittedly someone else might have already said this in the last 50 pages of 'back and forth'...).

The fact that there is so much speculation and noise about the contracts in the press is actually likely taking some pressure off the rest of the team. Instead of screaming and shouting about how brilliant this team is and how huge a favourite they are to win the title, some of that is noise going towards talking about the contracts instead.

The only people who can really get distracted by the noise from the outside are Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent, and all of those are playing at a very high level and showing zero signs of the contract talks influencing their form. The fans are clearly more distracted than the players and manager, and if that gives them something to complain about (and therefore keep many of them happy) then that's a good distraction IMO.

The body language from Salah and Van Dijk really doesn't point to players who are unhappy or stuck in contract negotiations that are going nowhere, so I'm going to take that as a positive. Not sure about Trent, but personally I am more concerned about the other two anyway.

Good point. I also like your final paragraph. People are acting like on January 1st or a few days after we'll just have Real Madrid announce out of the blue that they have signed all three players for next season. That's not what is going to happen. We have three players and apparently we're in talks with them about new contracts. The club will know whether re-signing them is in any way possible. They will know whether the players want to stay or not. The club will still have to be informed about any incoming official contract offers and can react accordingly. It also makes sense for the players to wait for possible contract offers from abroad, even if they would like to stay at Liverpool. It gives them a much better position for their negotiations. That's something people shouldn't overlook. There is only so much the club can do in terms of coming to an agreement. In theory, there are still six months left to come to a conclusion. It won't take that long (at least I hope so), but January is not some kind of mythical deadline where everything will or has to be decided...
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·22m
[🟢] NEW: Asked to stop to clarify the celebration and what his wider plans are at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold was only able to flash a wry smile at the request as he carried on walking.
[@ptgorst]

How did some of you on here interpret Trent's celebration?
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:45:28 pm
Good point. I also like your final paragraph. People are acting like on January 1st or a few days after we'll just have Real Madrid announce out of the blue that they have signed all three players for next season. That's not what is going to happen. We have three players and apparently we're in talks with them about new contracts. The club will know whether re-signing them is in any way possible. They will know whether the players want to stay or not. The club will still have to be informed about any incoming official contract offers and can react accordingly. It also makes sense for the players to wait for possible contract offers from abroad, even if they would like to stay at Liverpool. It gives them a much better position for their negotiations. That's something people shouldn't overlook. There is only so much the club can do in terms of coming to an agreement. In theory, there are still six months left to come to a conclusion. It won't take that long (at least I hope so), but January is not some kind of mythical deadline where everything will or has to be decided...

January does make a massive difference though. Look at Matip getting injured during his last year and ending up without a contract and retiring. That is what not signing a pre contract agreement in January risks.
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·22m
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·22m
[🟢] NEW: Asked to stop to clarify the celebration and what his wider plans are at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold was only able to flash a wry smile at the request as he carried on walking.
[@ptgorst]

How did some of you on here interpret Trent's celebration?

Something along the lines of too much talking and speculation. Doesn't really suggest anything about the situation mind you.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·22m
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·22m
[🟢] NEW: Asked to stop to clarify the celebration and what his wider plans are at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold was only able to flash a wry smile at the request as he carried on walking.
[@ptgorst]

How did some of you on here interpret Trent's celebration?
I thought it meant nothing has been agreed with any club and it's all talk.
Still think theres a good chance none of them are here next season.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:47 pm
Snip

Yeah.respectfully based on your posts generally around this subject, its pretty much what I expected. Your third paragraph there is just a good example of hyperbolic guesswork, and then using that guesswork as a fact to criticise someone.

I couldnt care less if people want to credit him for signing Slot or not. I wouldnt have thought hed had that much influence. But thats sort of the point, no one has any idea yet seem to need this single figurehead to rail against. Quite why anyone would feel the need to rail against anyone at the moment is a bit beyond me though.

People seem quite perturbed by this sort of thing being largely done behind closed doors and so invent their own ideas to get angry about. Thats fine but it doesnt make for a particularly useful thread, does it? Echo chamber, old men shouting at clouds etc. We went 9 points clear at the top last night with a 5-0 away win and some posters first instinct was to come into this thread and whinge about contracts again. Its mad  ;D
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:52:01 pm
January does make a massive difference though. Look at Matip getting injured during his last year and ending up without a contract and retiring. That is what not signing a pre contract agreement in January risks.

It does make a difference, but it's not the 'do or die'-situation a lot of people are painting it as. That was the point I was trying to make.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:55:54 pm
Still think theres a good chance none of them are here next season.

Just imagine that for a second. It would be one of the biggest acts of self harm a club has ever done to their chances of competing for top honours. They can also forget about transition seasons and all that, there will be more pressure than ever to compete. They will also have more pressure than ever to spend.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:37 pm
Just imagine that for a second. It would be one of the biggest acts of self harm a club has ever done to their chances of competing for top honours. They can also forget about transition seasons and all that, there will be more pressure than ever to compete. They will also have more pressure than ever to spend.

Agreed.

If they all left we'd be in a scrap for top 4 next season.
I think his celebration meant fuck all and could have easily been suggested by some PR twat beforehand.
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:01:44 pm
Agreed.

If they all left we'd be in a scrap for top 4 next season.

Not sure about that but there is no circumstance in which a top four battle aim should be tolerated. It should be ok, these players are gone, but we still expect you to challenge for the league. The second there is acceptance of a top four season being a really good one then its already a let down.
