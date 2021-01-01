Look Arne Slot will bring a new age/new team. Give him the best start possible...
In my mind, you have to replace Salah at some point BUT
you may as well do it after TWO more league titles - with all the glory and cash that results.
The club simply have to pay up for Mo's services 25/26 and 26/27, the year after can either be a clause,
or you risk it; based on the fact Salah has been one of the best players in the club's history.
There is no universe in which Mo can be allowed to walk away this summer,
so the staff, such as Hughes simply have to get it done.
And if Trent wants to leave, we need that decision asap, so that might mean more flex on Salah's new deal.
Btw, if we can't get Virgil done on a reasonable deal, the whole lot of them need sacking, from Edwards down (Arne Slot and coaches excluded).