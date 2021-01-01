Mbappe didn't announce he was leaving PSG on a free until May. So there's every chance it's agreed, we all know it's going to happen but it's not made official publicly until the season is done with.



It was known far before and even the PSG president had basically said as much that he wouldnt extend. If it was really news to you in May then I need to know how long you've been living under a rock. It'll be known one way or another and the media will be all over this until they know for certain.This is why I liked what Mo did with regards to his contract. He basically came out and made it public. It simplifies the narrative. We are all clear he wants to stay and he probably wants good money that he has/hadn't been offered yet. Simple. Easy. I like it.Virg is another one who has been on the quieter side but has dropped plenty of hints that he wants to stay.Trent hasnt expressed any of that. He has been coy over the topic throughout which makes you wonder if he has already made the decision.The whole Trent story has been a bit too guarded on this shore while they have been extremely noisy in Spain about it. It doesnt help us because it'll be a clown show every day until there is a resolution because of Spanish media.