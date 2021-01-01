« previous next »
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 12:04:36 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:01:58 pm
The manager and club just refuse to answer the question then, that part is quite simple.

Yeah, I wouldnt worry about that personally. Slot has shown how easy it is to just straight bat those questions. Even as things crank up, so what? The key thing is how Trents performing. If hes still playing well for the team then great. If hes not then he wont play.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,373
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:01:58 pm
The manager and club just refuse to answer the question then, that part is quite simple.

Thats fine now where the future is unknown but the moment its apparent he is leaving that all changes. There is nothing unique at our club that will prevent that, it will become a talking point, it will lead to a long goodbye. Quite frankly im sick of these long goodbyes where the end of the season is saying adios to players and manager, it should be the football first.
Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 11:56:05 am
If it gets confirmed he's leaving far in advance of the end of the season what do people think will happen? Does he get booed every week? Dropped? Picks up a series of 'small injuries'? Could get very messy, and as said above it's difficult to see how we would keep it under wraps until May.

If he is gonna go to Real, it wont stay under wraps. It cant. There's too many places that can and will leak that information.
Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm »
If anyone can't see that Madrid using their media mouthpiece and making this sensationalist claptrap viral across Europe isn't the usual ploy to add pressure on a player (on top of dangling the salary carrot "Hey Jude, text your friend he will be on 1 million euro a week") then you must still be in nappies.

Absolute maggots they are, play the same game at Bayern where they encourage the best players at other clubs to run down their contracts.
Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:06:40 pm
If he is gonna go to Real, it wont stay under wraps. It cant. There's too many places that can and will leak that information.

Mbappe didn't announce he was leaving PSG on a free until May. So there's every chance it's agreed, we all know it's going to happen but it's not made official publicly until the season is done with.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
The only way I'd understand Trent moving on in this way is if he's had a chat with the owners and they've been honest with him about no.1 priority being maximising their profit over winning trophies moving forward. Some overlap there of course, where both can be done. But I think we're reaching that period of their ownership. Maximum value extraction, top 4 is the target.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,373
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:13:09 pm
Mbappe didn't announce he was leaving PSG on a free until May. So there's every chance it's agreed, we all know it's going to happen but it's not made official publicly until the season is done with.

Yes but it wad known everywhere that was done prior to that.
Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,312
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 12:16:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:17 pm
Thats fine now where the future is unknown but the moment its apparent he is leaving that all changes. There is nothing unique at our club that will prevent that, it will become a talking point, it will lead to a long goodbye. Quite frankly im sick of these long goodbyes where the end of the season is saying adios to players and manager, it should be the football first.

How you react to it with respect is unimportant. As long as Trent continues to contribute life will go on. It's not as if we haven't said goodbye to others (if he goes!) is it? I think this is more about you then anything else, rather than the club.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,373
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 12:18:02 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:16:32 pm
How you react to it with respect is unimportant. As long as Trent continues to contribute life will go on. It's not as if we haven't said goodbye to others (if he goes!) is it? I think this is more about you then anything else, rather than the club.

Are you saying the fanbase and the match going fans wont be affected?
Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,312
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:02 pm
Are you saying the fanbase and the match going fans wont be affected?

I think more fans will be wanting us to win a title than booing at Trent. At the end of the day if he isn't delivering he won't be playing will he? What's more important to you winning another title or booing at a player who may want to leave?
Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:13:09 pm
Mbappe didn't announce he was leaving PSG on a free until May. So there's every chance it's agreed, we all know it's going to happen but it's not made official publicly until the season is done with.

It was known far before and even the PSG president had basically said as much that he wouldnt extend. If it was really news to you in May then I need to know how long you've been living under a rock. It'll be known one way or another and the media will be all over this until they know for certain.
This is why I liked what Mo did with regards to his contract. He basically came out and made it public. It simplifies the narrative. We are all clear he wants to stay and he probably wants good money that he has/hadn't been offered yet. Simple. Easy. I like it.
Virg is another one who has been on the quieter side but has dropped plenty of hints that he wants to stay.
Trent hasnt expressed any of that. He has been coy over the topic throughout which makes you wonder if he has already made the decision.
The whole Trent story has been a bit too guarded on this shore while they have been extremely noisy in Spain about it. It doesnt help us because it'll be a clown show every day until there is a resolution because of Spanish media.
Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm »
If it true that he's signing for Madrid, I really hope it doesn't affect his performances and more importantly over shadow what is shaping up to be a memorable season.

I'll be unhappy if he chooses to leave, mainly because it's on a free and he's supposed to "get" the Club, however if we manage to retain Mo and Virgil it won't be a catastrophic issue. Those two are still our best players and losing Trent wouldn't be the same as losing those two.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 11:56:05 am
If it gets confirmed he's leaving far in advance of the end of the season what do people think will happen? Does he get booed every week? Dropped? Picks up a series of 'small injuries'? Could get very messy, and as said above it's difficult to see how we would keep it under wraps until May.

If he does leave it won't be confirmed until the end of the season.  Similar to Mbappe last year with Madrid, I think everyone knew he was going there but it wasn't confirmed, if I recall correctly, until pretty late in the season. 
Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,617
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 12:34:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:00:34 pm
Eh? He sets up Wijnaldums first in that game too, no?

Are we going to pretend that hes not been a good player now? How dishonest of us, I love it!

No what's happening is you are saying I'm saying that he's not been a good player because I pointed out inaccuracies in that article. Making the point that they have little to no knowledge

Jesus, Your in a fever dream some of you. Calm down
Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 12:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:29:04 pm
If he does leave it won't be confirmed until the end of the season.  Similar to Mbappe last year with Madrid, I think everyone knew he was going there but it wasn't confirmed, if I recall correctly, until pretty late in the season.

He'll play out the season and then it'll be officially announced. There won't be a goodbye tour or an opportunity for booing. Everything will be played with a straight bat from club and player until the football is done with.
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,664
  • BoRac
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:01:58 pm
The manager and club just refuse to answer the question then, that part is quite simple.

As long as it has no impact on the team, that's fine. My worry is we get drawn against Madrid in the later stages of the CL, Trent has a bad game, followed by all sorts of recriminations (or at least thoughts and doubts about him) within the squad. I don't think fans will ever boo him (until he turns up to play against us), but if other players start holding it against him, it can impact team performances as well.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,373
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:34:47 pm
He'll play out the season and then it'll be officially announced. There won't be a goodbye tour or an opportunity for booing. Everything will be played with a straight bat from club and player until the football is done with.

Completely naive to think thats how it will go. It will get out that he is off and to which club before the season is out. Its not even January and already the Madrid machine is in full effect.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,952
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
He is going to be absolutely crucified by the Madrid fans if/when he makes the same defensive lapses he makes for us. Hope you know what you're walking into, Trent.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:34:47 pm
He'll play out the season and then it'll be officially announced. There won't be a goodbye tour or an opportunity for booing. Everything will be played with a straight bat from club and player until the football is done with.

Exactly.  We have a league and hopefully champions league to win. 
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,664
  • BoRac
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 12:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 11:55:51 am
Read the start for clues

Englands right back - nope

Corner kick maestro - eh?

Dismantled Barca at Anfield - wha?


He took a quick corner to Divock for the 4th, had 1 assist in that game

Whoever wrote that knows absolutely fuck all


Yeah, whoever wrote that probably only ever saw him play in that Barca game years ago.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,373
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5820 on: Today at 12:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:37:28 pm
Exactly.  We have a league and hopefully champions league to win. 

Rumours and stories dont wait for Liverpool to have their happy season ending.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:38:56 pm
Rumours and stories dont wait for Liverpool to have their happy season ending.

There are rumors and stories about all sorts of things.  That shouldn't affect the players.  They'll all likely know anyway whether it's confirmed or not and the only thing they'll care about is whether or not he does his job on the field, in training and it matches. 
