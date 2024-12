I always felt all 3 would sign and they should get whatever they want. Only right we show some loyalty while expecting them to be loyal to the club and the fans that gave them this platform to become 3 of the best in their position in the world.



People act like John Henry's money is their dads money. Give Trent 350k he has been under paid compared to his peers like Reece James who never plays and is on close to 300k. They keep saying losing Trent is fine but you do know losing Trent makes us a lot more predictable and puts pressure on Macca and Szobo along with the rest of lads to consistently create with despite them being top players they haven't shown knack of doing so. I don't know about you lot but I love having a match decider as a rb when the midfield is congested or they are triple teaming Salah. Even with us going back to Adidas the Trent roll out will be epic much like a young Gerrard with the predator boots. I NEED MY VICE CAPTAIN TO STAY DESPITE PEOPLE ACTING LIKE HES REPLACEABLE AS MUCH AS I GOT TIME FOR BRADLEY HE WILL NEVER BE AS TALENTED AS TRENT. SALAH AND VIRGIL ARE NOT GETTING ANY YOUNGER YOU NEED TO KEEP YOUR SECOND IN COMMAND WORLD CLASS VICE CAPTAIN AT ALL COSTS.



Please get it done its stressing me the fuck out