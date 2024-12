People need to accept that it might well have been.



Which is fine.



He had a contract, he didn’t throw his toys out of the pram, he saw it out magnificently (although let’s hope he renews!).



Then it is up to the club to start negotiations at the two year to go mark and not let it go beyond 18 months to go. Above all don't renew in 2021 for an extra year that in effect cost us just short of £30m in extra wages.Trent had a deal at a reported £55k a week from 2021 until 2024 so a total cost of £8.55m.In 2021 we gave him a reported £180k a week deal from 2021 until 2025 so a total cost of £37.45m.So this final season is in effect costing us £28.9m. Almost £500k a week and he gets to walk away on a free. Yet none of this is the fault of the club or Edwards who negotiated the deal in 2021.