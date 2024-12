Marca are pretty much a mouthpiece for Real Madrid and are well known for destabilizing players for the benefit of Real Madrid.



Exactly it is what Madrid and Barca do through Marca and Sport. They unsettle players and drive a wedge between the player and the fanbase. That is why we put a clause in Coutinho's contract that Barca would have to pay a huge premium if they signed any more of our players.Have the people who are kicking off actually read the article in question because it is comedy gold. It states that Trent has turned down up to three contracts from Liverpool. To me, if someone pretends to be ITK then they tend to know the details.Previously Marca stated that Liverpool has set up a lunch for the day of the CL game to finalise a deal. They then stated that LFC rang up Madrid's training ground to ask if they intended to sign Trent. A two-year-old could write a more believable story using his new crayons than Diaz has come up with.I mean if it was actually true then surely Marca would be stating that Trent intends to sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid next month.