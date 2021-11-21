« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Vote For Pedro

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5600 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:56:18 pm
Would love to know what Hughes is doing on a day to day basis. Since hes been here weve signed one player and only agreed one extension so far. There were talks around the time Quansah signed a new contract that Konate was also close to one and that was months ago now.
Oh, for god's sake  ::) Yeah, he's literally sat there having a daft laugh and that
Last Edit: Today at 07:04:55 pm by Vote For Pedro
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5601 on: Today at 07:04:20 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:03:05 pm
It cant derail our season if he goes

Well he wont be going this season so in that regard its ok. But it will affect future seasons.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5602 on: Today at 07:06:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:20 pm
Well he wont be going this season so in that regard its ok. But it will affect future seasons.

The announcement of him leaving could derail our season.

Be a huge story and Madrid wont care when its released.
KalantaScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5603 on: Today at 07:06:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:49:30 pm
And you think Edwards is on more ?

No one could know what hes on even in a ballpark figure, but its certainly worth an uneducated guess so someone can use it as gospel in their own post shortly

So yeah, Edwards is on £8-10 million a year at a guess. Or more.
Red46

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5604 on: Today at 07:10:18 pm
At this point in a city which prides itself on loyalty he is rapidly becoming an embaressment, as soon as Connor is fit Trent needs to be shown the door, in fact show him the door now, its january in a few days, someone at the club needs to help him pack his bags drive him down to speke and stick him on a plane.There will be people up and down this country loving this, boardroom types, Kelvin McKenzie types, golf club bore from the shires types who see their @rses every time we put two fingers up to the royals or boo their national anthem. He's embaressing us now, get shut.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5605 on: Today at 07:12:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:52:27 pm
He's employed by FSG. So FSG.

Taking a random quote from a 3rd party and then a random manager as a ballpark figure before adding the word minimum doesn't work. LFC are not paying Michael Edwards more than our manager and top players.

Edwards is FSG CEO of Football. Billy Hogan is CEO of FSG International so I suppose we don't pay him either.:lmao

Or how about Ward. He is FSG technical Director. In his new role, Ward will oversee player development across FSGs football operations. This will include oversight of Liverpools Academy, loans, elite player development and the establishment of a new football innovation department. FSG are looking to add at least one more football club to their portfolio.

I suppose FSG are paying him as well.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5606 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:42 pm
The announcement of him leaving could derail our season.

Be a huge story and Madrid wont care when its released.

It will probably be announced when we play them again in the knockouts, or final.
cptrios

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5607 on: Today at 07:17:01 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:42 pm
The announcement of him leaving could derail our season.

Be a huge story and Madrid wont care when its released.

If were leading the league by this much in a couple of months and our season is derailed by a half-expected announcement of one player leaving, weve got much bigger problems.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5608 on: Today at 07:18:47 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:10:18 pm
At this point in a city which prides itself on loyalty he is rapidly becoming an embaressment, as soon as Connor is fit Trent needs to be shown the door, in fact show him the door now, its january in a few days, someone at the club needs to help him pack his bags drive him down to speke and stick him on a plane.There will be people up and down this country loving this, boardroom types, Kelvin McKenzie types, golf club bore from the shires types who see their @rses every time we put two fingers up to the royals or boo their national anthem. He's embaressing us now, get shut.

Based on Marca and Diaz.:lmao
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5609 on: Today at 07:19:04 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 07:17:01 pm
If were leading the league by this much in a couple of months and our season is derailed by a half-expected announcement of one player leaving, weve got much bigger problems.

It is a huge story.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5610 on: Today at 07:19:10 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:12:02 pm
Edwards is FSG CEO of Football. Billy Hogan is CEO of FSG International so I suppose we don't pay him either.:lmao

Or how about Ward. He is FSG technical Director. In his new role, Ward will oversee player development across FSGs football operations. This will include oversight of Liverpools Academy, loans, elite player development and the establishment of a new football innovation department. FSG are looking to add at least one more football club to their portfolio.

I suppose FSG are paying him as well.

Potentially yeah. Now I'm not saying none of their money will come indirectly from LFC, but as employees of FSG that's who will be paying their salaries in my opinion. How it all works in practice I do not know, and neither do you, which was the wider point.
Last Edit: Today at 07:23:53 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader
MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5611 on: Today at 07:20:31 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:10:18 pm
At this point in a city which prides itself on loyalty he is rapidly becoming an embaressment, as soon as Connor is fit Trent needs to be shown the door, in fact show him the door now, its january in a few days, someone at the club needs to help him pack his bags drive him down to speke and stick him on a plane.There will be people up and down this country loving this, boardroom types, Kelvin McKenzie types, golf club bore from the shires types who see their @rses every time we put two fingers up to the royals or boo their national anthem. He's embaressing us now, get shut.
What is loyalty because I am a bit confused reading this thread?

For him, it's a job (everyone can relate) and not a marriage. He signed a deal and if he decides to fulfill it and leave then I personally don't see how it's a lack of loyalty.

It's not like he has downed tools or anything.  Also, people should look at it the other way round. Once players are no longer "good enough" (e.g Robertson), then "loyalty" disappears overnight. Why didn't we show loyalty to Matip or Thiago by extending their deals LOL.

It's business for the club and a job for the players. If Trent helps is to a big trophy or two this year and leaves then I don't really see the justification for hating him. If he really wants to leave, it would not be in anyone's interest for him to "show loyalty" and stick around.
peachybum

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5612 on: Today at 07:22:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:19:04 pm
It is a huge story.

But it wouldn't be a surprise or unexpected. Everyone is well prepared for it to happen. Players, coaches and fans. Yes they'll be bedwetting, strops and newspaper columns but it's not some shock that'll rock the club and fanbase to it's foundations.
KalantaScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5613 on: Today at 07:25:14 pm
Do we think theres maybe a chance that Graham didnt literally mean Edwards will demand as much money as an elite manager and was maybe more of a throwaway statement in terms of the impact a Sporting Director can have? If they are close, it feels unlikely hed stitch his mate up by telling everyone how much money hell expect to do the job.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5614 on: Today at 07:26:48 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 07:25:14 pm
Do we think theres maybe a chance that Graham didnt literally mean Edwards will demand as much money as an elite manager and was maybe more of a throwaway statement in terms of the impact a Sporting Director can have? If they are close, it feels unlikely hed stitch his mate up by telling everyone how much money hell expect to do the job.

Not directed at you but no one gives a shit, especially in this thread.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5615 on: Today at 07:31:02 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:22:13 pm
But it wouldn't be a surprise or unexpected. Everyone is well prepared for it to happen. Players, coaches and fans. Yes they'll be bedwetting, strops and newspaper columns but it's not some shock that'll rock the club and fanbase to it's foundations.

Its still brings unwanted noise
Red46

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5616 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:18:47 pm
Based on Marca and Diaz.:lmao

Based on the fact he was born in this city, grew up in these streets and still hasnt re-signed. He is a walking embaressment to this city at this point, a walking billboard with the words this city and this club arent worth repreenting plastered all over his chest. Get him out, i dont want to listen to 5 months of guff about him wanting to broaden his horizons and learn a new language and all that patronising shit. Arne has an opportunity to really make a statement here, show him the door, if he doesnt want to play for us next season he can eff off now. He wasnt missed when he was injured, Connor was on fire.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5617 on: Today at 07:32:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:06:50 pm
He sees himself as a midfielder. I don't know why people refuse to see that.

I can't see why... ;D
cptrios

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5618 on: Today at 07:33:25 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:22:13 pm
But it wouldn't be a surprise or unexpected. Everyone is well prepared for it to happen. Players, coaches and fans. Yes they'll be bedwetting, strops and newspaper columns but it's not some shock that'll rock the club and fanbase to it's foundations.

Yeah, in order to derail a season itll have to fuck with the players themselves, and I cant imagine the team is completely in the dark about Trents plans. Were going to be upset, but unless all of Anfield decides to boo him at every touch for the rest of the campaign I cant see it hurting our performances noticeably. Lets just save our boos for when Real come to visit.

I mean, does Trent have some sort of close bond with all of our players that I dont know about? Are MacAllister and Gakpo going to rend their garments and go catatonic for months when they find out their lifelong blood brother has betrayed them? Players leave clubs all the time. Im sure theyre all perfectly ready for it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5619 on: Today at 07:36:55 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:32:06 pm
Based on the fact he was born in this city, grew up in these streets and still hasnt re-signed. He is a walking embaressment to this city at this point, a walking billboard with the words this city and this club arent worth repreenting plastered all over his chest. Get him out, i dont want to listen to 5 months of guff about him wanting to broaden his horizons and learn a new language and all that patronising shit. Arne has an opportunity to really make a statement here, show him the door, if he doesnt want to play for us next season he can eff off now. He wasnt missed when he was injured, Connor was on fire.

Why does where a player is born really make that much difference? Klopp, Thiago, Benitez and many others got the values of the club and the city way more than 90% of players who were born in Liverpool in my opinion.
TSC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5620 on: Today at 07:37:57 pm
Who cares. Gonna win it all anyway..
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5621 on: Today at 07:41:03 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:32:06 pm
Based on the fact he was born in this city, grew up in these streets and still hasnt re-signed. He is a walking embaressment to this city at this point, a walking billboard with the words this city and this club arent worth repreenting plastered all over his chest. Get him out, i dont want to listen to 5 months of guff about him wanting to broaden his horizons and learn a new language and all that patronising shit. Arne has an opportunity to really make a statement here, show him the door, if he doesnt want to play for us next season he can eff off now. He wasnt missed when he was injured, Connor was on fire.

So the club and Trent may well be on the verge of agreeing a deal for all you know but you want him out of the club based on a piece from Marca written by Diaz.

Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5622 on: Today at 07:42:50 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:32:06 pm
Based on the fact he was born in this city, grew up in these streets and still hasnt re-signed. He is a walking embaressment to this city at this point, a walking billboard with the words this city and this club arent worth repreenting plastered all over his chest. Get him out, i dont want to listen to 5 months of guff about him wanting to broaden his horizons and learn a new language and all that patronising shit. Arne has an opportunity to really make a statement here, show him the door, if he doesnt want to play for us next season he can eff off now. He wasnt missed when he was injured, Connor was on fire.

You do know he hasnt left yet ?
Caligula?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5623 on: Today at 07:44:07 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:32:03 pm
The most likely scenario was that all three would leave and go to the highest bidder. Nothings changed.

A collapse and a hard rebuild was always a possibility after Klopp left. Thankfully some smart decision have been made and we're doing great and whether they stay or go the future looks bright.

Not if all three of them leave. Of the three I think we replace Trent the easiest. We already have his replacement at the club anyway. But Van Dijk and Salah? Losing them would be massive unless we go and spend £150m on their replacements which we won't because... Erm FSG.
Red46

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5624 on: Today at 07:49:47 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:36:55 pm
Why does where a player is born really make that much difference? Klopp, Thiago, Benitez and many others got the values of the club and the city way more than 90% of players who were born in Liverpool in my opinion.

its a scouse thing lad which goes beyond football, he's embarassing the city at this point, he needs to be shown the door. The tory establishment types will be loving him
peachybum

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5625 on: Today at 07:49:57 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:44:07 pm
But Van Dijk and Salah? Losing them would be massive

Losing a 33 and 34 year old will never be 'massive'. If the future success of the club rests on two guys playing like world beaters through their mid thirties then we're screwed anyway.
west_london_red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5626 on: Today at 07:50:13 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 07:32:06 pm
Based on the fact he was born in this city, grew up in these streets and still hasnt re-signed. He is a walking embaressment to this city at this point, a walking billboard with the words this city and this club arent worth repreenting plastered all over his chest. Get him out, i dont want to listen to 5 months of guff about him wanting to broaden his horizons and learn a new language and all that patronising shit. Arne has an opportunity to really make a statement here, show him the door, if he doesnt want to play for us next season he can eff off now. He wasnt missed when he was injured, Connor was on fire.

Think about that logically for a second were trying to win the league, the champions league and the cups, does having Trent on the pitch increase or decrease our chances of winning those titles? Because what we certainly shouldnt be doing is hurting our chances of winning trophies to make some kind of point, especially a questionable point at that.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5627 on: Today at 07:51:48 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:44:07 pm
Not if all three of them leave. Of the three I think we replace Trent the easiest. We already have his replacement at the club anyway. But Van Dijk and Salah? Losing them would be massive unless we go and spend £150m on their replacements which we won't because... Erm FSG.
But, but, Van Dijk was part of the £150m spend on 2 players (+Allison), I think it was FSG?
A-Bomb

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5628 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:50:13 pm
Think about that logically for a second were trying to win the league, the champions league and the cups, does having Trent on the pitch increase or decrease our chances of winning those titles? Because what we certainly shouldnt be doing is hurting our chances of winning trophies to make some kind of point, especially a questionable point at that.

Nope, a smart exit would be a celebration of his time here and gets a good reception. Still wearing a red shirt.
Caligula?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5629 on: Today at 07:56:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 07:51:48 pm
But, but, Van Dijk was part of the £150m spend on 2 players (+Allison), I think it was FSG?

You mean the Coutinho money?
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5630 on: Today at 07:56:36 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:49:57 pm
Losing a 33 and 34 year old will never be 'massive'. If the future success of the club rests on two guys playing like world beaters through their mid thirties then we're screwed anyway.

Will take some replacing.
