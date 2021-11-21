At this point in a city which prides itself on loyalty he is rapidly becoming an embaressment, as soon as Connor is fit Trent needs to be shown the door, in fact show him the door now, its january in a few days, someone at the club needs to help him pack his bags drive him down to speke and stick him on a plane.There will be people up and down this country loving this, boardroom types, Kelvin McKenzie types, golf club bore from the shires types who see their @rses every time we put two fingers up to the royals or boo their national anthem. He's embaressing us now, get shut.



What is loyalty because I am a bit confused reading this thread?For him, it's a job (everyone can relate) and not a marriage. He signed a deal and if he decides to fulfill it and leave then I personally don't see how it's a lack of loyalty.It's not like he has downed tools or anything. Also, people should look at it the other way round. Once players are no longer "good enough" (e.g Robertson), then "loyalty" disappears overnight. Why didn't we show loyalty to Matip or Thiago by extending their deals LOL.It's business for the club and a job for the players. If Trent helps is to a big trophy or two this year and leaves then I don't really see the justification for hating him. If he really wants to leave, it would not be in anyone's interest for him to "show loyalty" and stick around.