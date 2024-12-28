« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 330958 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,840
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 04:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:05:54 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/conor-bradley/verletzungen/spieler/624258

41 games in a season and a half and he still isn't back from injury. I think that is why new deals for Trent, Virg and Salah. All three are available for an incredible number of games especially the latter two.

Like I said, I'll hold fire for a while before thinking he's capable of playing consistently for us or whether he's injury prone. 3 separate injuries (including one which skews the number of games he's missed in total) in 2 years isn't much of a barometer.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:26 pm by Hazell »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,252
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 04:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:43:06 pm
No player is bigger than the Club.

We will survive if he leaves.

You haven't answered the question.

You stated that Madrid will pay Trent a £30m signing-on fee have you any evidence for that?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 04:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 09:12:30 am
I think it's impossible to say with any certainty. If all three sign next week we'll probably have to acknowledge he was working pretty hard behind the scenes. If all three leave, then yeah, whatever work he did on this task ultimately failed.

I just don't get the mindset of those who choose to fill in the gaps in knowledge we have about the inner workings of the club, with negativity.

Well so far hes had a  window where he failed to strengthen the first team, and has not got the 3 guys in the thread title to sign contracts

Im not saying he isnt working, but he lacks output.  So far anyway

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,297
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:42:48 pm
Have you any evidence for that?

Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 04:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 03:59:02 pm
Life's too short to get booed by Madridistas Trent. If they booed Cristiano after all he'd done for them I don't think you'll be immune. Ps you won't win the balon d'or at any club.  Plenty of time to go and play in the sun once you've won a few more pots with us.
Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).

Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.

Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 04:28:55 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).

Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.

Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.

Yup and the other thing to consider for Trent. What if it doesnt work out? Liverpool will take me back possible - but not on your salary and we certainly wont be breaking the bank to bring you home either - See Owen. He could find himself in a tricky position, as Michael did.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 04:31:56 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.

To be fair the current evidence is he doesn't have a contract to play for us next season so as it stands won't be here. Hopefully that changes of course.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,252
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5527 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.

I preface it with as it stands. That is factually correct. Mo has even said it himself.

That is very different from plucking a figure like £30m out of the air and suggesting that is what Madrid will pay as a signing-on fee and that we won't.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,802
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 04:35:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:31:56 pm
To be fair the current evidence is he doesn't have a contract to play for us next season so as it stands won't be here. Hopefully that changes of course.
You think he will retire?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,252
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 04:38:11 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).

Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.

Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.

Is that the two-team League that Atletico is currently top of? :lmao.

Quite funny that the fella who blamed Klopp leaving through exhaustion as the reason we haven't signed Trent, Virgil and Mo is now pontificating about supporters of other clubs. When things were going wrong over the last few years you had no issue with throwing Klopp and the players under the bus.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 04:43:47 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:59 pm
You think he will retire?

Huh?

If he doesnt agree a contract with Liverpool FC he will leave Liverpool FC when his current contract expires and almost certainly play for someone else who is able to agree a contract with him.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:38:06 am
I doubt this will be a commonly held view in the 3 years - 3 months maybe - but ultimately the key members of the team that brought the league title back will be seen as (and are) legends

Not really sure thats true.

Henderson managed to ruin his reputation here without actually fucking us over.
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,297
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:33:35 pm
I preface it with as it stands. That is factually correct. Mo has even said it himself.

That is very different from plucking a figure like £30m out of the air and suggesting that is what Madrid will pay as a signing-on fee and that we won't.

Which could as easily be tactics from him and his agent. My point is we all in the same situation with regards to this, none of us will know for sure until the end of the season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,345
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:46:28 pm
Which could as easily be tactics from him and his agent. My point is we all in the same situation with regards to this, none of us will know for sure until the end of the season.


Or any moment now, either way. Ultimately thats the fraught position we find ourselves in, talks could conclude or fall apart at any moment and it risks derailing our season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,780
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 05:15:38 pm »
I think people fail to account for the Covid losses!
Logged

Online DHRED

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 05:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:31:09 pm
I suspect we could find a decent RB for that money.

Unacceptable for a club challenging for the league and European cup.

Im struggling to see the upside in letting Trent go if the sticking point is wages.

5 years at £350k a week is £91 million amortised. In real terms its less than £91 million as the value of the pound erodes over time, particularly in the current inflationary market.

Should we wish to replace him (and theres no guarantees Bradley will want to stay if we dont pay him top wages a few years down the line) in the current market wed need to pay a fee in excess of £60-£90 million and thats before wages!

If the club are worried about creating a stalking horse for the other two contract renewals then IMO they arent considering the financial downside and loss of marketing opportunities if they let a generational talent leave on a free to save a few quid in the short term.





Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 05:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:03:48 pm
Firstly as it stands Salah will not be here next season. Secondly which other clubs in the Multi-Club operation are going to pay Edwards, Ward and Marques's wages?

You said Michael Edwards as it stands gets paid by more than anyone else at LFC, which is just absolute nonsense even if you're now trying to claim you actually meant in 6 months time. What's more mental is that you're okay making claims like this whilst also demanding sources from everyone else.

My understanding is that Edwards is employed by FSG, not LFC. Could be wrong but if not that may mean his salary is not coming from us.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,751
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 05:42:29 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.

Nutshell... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,961
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 05:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:45:53 pm
Not really sure thats true.

Henderson managed to ruin his reputation here without actually fucking us over.

Unless Trent is planning on being an outspoken supporter of gay rights before forcing his way out to represent Saudi Trents not going to be on that level of condemnation for just choosing to play his football elsewhere

Besides Henderson will eventually be welcomed back - probably 12 months or so from now, time heals most wounds
Logged

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 05:23:47 pm
Unacceptable for a club challenging for the league and European cup.

Im struggling to see the upside in letting Trent go if the sticking point is wages.

5 years at £350k a week is £91 million amortised. In real terms its less than £91 million as the value of the pound erodes over time, particularly in the current inflationary market.

Should we wish to replace him (and theres no guarantees Bradley will want to stay if we dont pay him top wages a few years down the line) in the current market wed need to pay a fee in excess of £60-£90 million and thats before wages!

If the club are worried about creating a stalking horse for the other two contract renewals then IMO they arent considering the financial downside and loss of marketing opportunities if they let a generational talent leave on a free to save a few quid in the short term.

With respect, they will have done have far better job than you of considering all of the aspects of offering/not offering a deal across all manner of scenarios. This is all assuming, very stupidly, that Trent is even receptive to a contract offer. You seem to be playing 4D chess, considering the effects of inflation (over a 4 year period?!) and multiple other moving parts. The simplest answer here, is that he fancies a few years in Madrid.

I think Bradley can step in and we'd move along just fine. While Trent lives it up in Madrid, like one of the finest right backs of his generation is perfectly entitled to do.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 05:50:29 pm »
Romano:

Nothing is agreed with Real Madrid. Nothing is done, nothing is communicated.

Liverpool are still talking to the player.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 05:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:10:07 pm
You haven't answered the question.

You stated that Madrid will pay Trent a £30m signing-on fee have you any evidence for that?

What evidence do you need ?

They wouldnt pay a fee for him so he would get a huge signing on fee.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 05:23:47 pm
Unacceptable for a club challenging for the league and European cup.

Im struggling to see the upside in letting Trent go if the sticking point is wages.

5 years at £350k a week is £91 million amortised. In real terms its less than £91 million as the value of the pound erodes over time, particularly in the current inflationary market.

Should we wish to replace him (and theres no guarantees Bradley will want to stay if we dont pay him top wages a few years down the line) in the current market wed need to pay a fee in excess of £60-£90 million and thats before wages!

If the club are worried about creating a stalking horse for the other two contract renewals then IMO they arent considering the financial downside and loss of marketing opportunities if they let a generational talent leave on a free to save a few quid in the short term.







£91 million is still £91 million.

Why would another right back cost that much ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,780
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 06:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:50:29 pm
Romano:

Nothing is agreed with Real Madrid. Nothing is done, nothing is communicated.

Liverpool are still talking to the player.
SWEET - We are still talking!!

Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,289
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 06:05:30 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 05:23:47 pm
Unacceptable for a club challenging for the league and European cup.

Im struggling to see the upside in letting Trent go if the sticking point is wages.

5 years at £350k a week is £91 million amortised. In real terms its less than £91 million as the value of the pound erodes over time, particularly in the current inflationary market.

Should we wish to replace him (and theres no guarantees Bradley will want to stay if we dont pay him top wages a few years down the line) in the current market wed need to pay a fee in excess of £60-£90 million and thats before wages!

If the club are worried about creating a stalking horse for the other two contract renewals then IMO they arent considering the financial downside and loss of marketing opportunities if they let a generational talent leave on a free to save a few quid in the short term.

No RB in world football is worth that much money. 

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,780
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:05:30 pm
No RB in world football is worth that much money. 



He sees himself as a midfielder. I don't know why people refuse to see that.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:06:50 pm
He sees himself as a midfielder. I don't know why people refuse to see that.

He wont play midfield for Madrid
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 06:11:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:05:17 pm
SWEET - We are still talking!!

Always nice to talk isn't it? But if anything it dispells the noise from Madrid that he's told them he's 100% going.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,033
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5548 on: Today at 06:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:45:53 pm
Not really sure thats true.

Henderson managed to ruin his reputation here without actually fucking us over.

when Henderson starts playing in those legends games in a few years time, hell get a fantastic reception from the crowd, hes still considered a LFC legend. 

Henderson certainly made a bad decision, and it didnt reflect well, but you may be surprised that a vast majority of people dont give a shit about the fact he went to Saudi to play and wont let that cloud their feelings about him. RAWK isnt represetetive of the whole fanbase.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,755
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5549 on: Today at 06:14:20 pm »
Trent is a key player and when the shit hits the fan he is one of the players we look to make a telling contribution. Arsenal is a prime example. That is why he deserves to be one of our highest earners. Trent isnt a run of the mill right back if he were Real Madrid wouldnt be after him.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5550 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:14:20 pm
Trent is a key player and when the shit hits the fan he is one of the players we look to make a telling contribution. Arsenal is a prime example. That is why he deserves to be one of our highest earners. Trent isnt a run of the mill right back if he were Real Madrid wouldnt be after him.

Agreed but they wouldn't be after him if he wasn't available on a free. He's willing to be hated by his boyhood club for even more money. Pure greed.

Good luck to him when he goes through his dips. Their fans won't be as patient.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5551 on: Today at 06:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:38:11 pm
Is that the two-team League that Atletico is currently top of? :lmao.

Quite funny that the fella who blamed Klopp leaving through exhaustion as the reason we haven't signed Trent, Virgil and Mo is now pontificating about supporters of other clubs. When things were going wrong over the last few years you had no issue with throwing Klopp and the players under the bus.
Quit stalking my posts you fucking weirdo.

You know you're on ignore, but you continually bait people on here like some sad little teenager stuck in his mum's basement.

If you want to know about support, then just read this thread - the one you gate-crashed to have a moan, and then disappeared when you realised it was all about supporting Jurgen and the players through our toughest season under his tenure: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346951.0

Or maybe comment on the City thread about their cheating - a thread from which you're almost entirely absent - because acknowledging their cheating doesn't fit your agenda that it was our evil club that ruined all our chances and pushed Jurgen to exhaustion. Or give us some views on the circus at Utd - our biggest rivals who've gone from domination to obscurity, whilst we've gone from near bankruptcy to the best club in Europe. Maybe look at what's happening in the wider footballing world so that your posts actually have real-world context and perspective. You certainly seem to do it often enough when whining about net-spend league tables, or your favourite hobby of comparing us unfavourably to other clubs. Or maybe just do everyone on here a favour and have a bit of self-awareness, instead of posting so often and in so many threads like a broken chatbot.

You're nothing but a parody account on this site - spending all of your days arguing with everyone and spewing the same tired agenda on every single thread. I genuinely can't work out whether you're actually more like Eeyore, or Jack Torrance from the Shining, or Victor Meldrew from One Foot in the Grave. It's probably a combination of all 3 - someone who is permanently negative about everything, writes millions of words crying into his keyboard on the same agenda every day, and does nothing but complain and argue with everyone.

You are the very opposite of a supporter - always highlighting everything that we do wrong, whilst ignoring those very same problems at other clubs. Ripping into players and the owners at every single opportunity on here, whilst calling people Tories, Evertonians, and plenty of other insults - then crying like a baby when you get any kickback.

Quit stalking and get a life you attention seeking little troll. You're genuinely an embarrassment to have as a fellow Liverpool fan.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5552 on: Today at 06:17:24 pm »
Real Madrid are convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will join them for free at the end of the season - and have ALREADY planned for his arrival ahead of the January transfer window
Real Madrid believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold will join them in the summer
It is claimed that Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge under Carlo Ancelotti

By LEWIS STEELE and DOMINIC KING
Published: 18:03, 28 December 2024 | Updated: 18:05, 28 December 2024

Real Madrid are growing increasingly convinced they can win the race to capture the prized signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold and hope he will join them on a free transfer next summer.

There has been persistent speculation about Alexander-Arnold's future for much of the season and the Liverpool right-back has made it clear that he will not add to the rumour mill by giving a running commentary on the situation.

But Madrid, the 15-time European Champions, have been waiting in the wings since he entered the final 12 months of his contract and Mail Sport understands they are starting to plan for life with the England international.

It felt significant that Marca, the newspaper most closely associated with Real Madrid, ran a front page on Saturday morning declaring 'Alexander-Arnold: Quiere Venir Al Madrid (Wants to sign for Madrid)'.

Sources close to Liverpool insist no agreement has been reached. And it is understood the players only contacts over his future to this date have been with Liverpool. Those in the Spanish capital are adamant Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge under Carlo Ancelotti.

It has been a highly-pressurised situation for Liverpool, who are potentially going to lose a £80million asset for nothing.

The only way they would be able to get a fee for Alexander-Arnold is by selling him in the forthcoming transfer window but the prospects of that happening are almost non-existent. Real do, though, see the prolonged contract talks as a chance to get him for free.

Liverpool will continue to try to tie down their vice-captain to a new deal and until a pre-contract agreement with another club is signed  which is not a definite  they will still strive to do so.

Alexander-Arnold has certainly not given Real his word  and remains focused on this season with the club of his heart  but all the noises from Spain is that the club are growing in belief they can tempt him to jump ship if he decides to leave Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders also have the unsolved contract dilemmas of captain Virgil van Dijk and star man Mohamed Salah  and the Reds are working relentlessly to get new deals over the line, with constant discussions ongoing between club and relevant parties in both situations.

Alexander-Arnolds good mate Jude Bellingham plays for Real Madrid and the English midfielder said recently when Real come knocking, it shakes the whole house. Another pal, Conor Gallagher, is settled in the Spanish capital with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Liverpool-born star joined the club at the age of six and has played 332 times for the first team, winning every major honour along the way including the Champions League and Premier League.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=post;topic=356314.5520;last_msg=19775709
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,252
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5553 on: Today at 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:29:52 pm
You said Michael Edwards as it stands gets paid by more than anyone else at LFC, which is just absolute nonsense even if you're now trying to claim you actually meant in 6 months time. What's more mental is that you're okay making claims like this whilst also demanding sources from everyone else.

My understanding is that Edwards is employed by FSG, not LFC. Could be wrong but if not that may mean his salary is not coming from us.


I have made the point with the phrase 'as it stands' clearly to mean that 'as it stands' Trent, Virg and Salah will be leaving at the end of this season and therefore they will no longer be on the wage bill next season. That is the context. So unless that is the only post you have seen in this thread of mine then as usual you are just trying to score cheap points.

For the hard of thinking when I use the phrase as it stands in the context of this thread then it means from next season when Trent, Virg and Mo are due to join the rest of our big earners who have left the club.

As for Edwards he almost certainly works for and heads up as CEO FSG Football Services LTD and or the US-associated holding company FSG Football Group LLP. There are two things here firstly given we are the only club in both of the above-listed companies then it is almost certain that we are funding those two organisations. As you know FSG demands that each entity is self-sufficient.

The other thing is FFP and PSR. To meet those requirements we have to compensate the above companies for any work they do on our behalf. So yes we are funding FSG Football Services LTD and or the US-associated holding company FSG Football Group LLP. Therefore by definition we will be funding Edwards, Ward, Marques and any other staff they employ.

If that wasn't the case then any club could circumvent FFP and PSR by having any number of employees working for the club but being funded by a separate entity.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,780
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5554 on: Today at 06:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:10:24 pm
He wont play midfield for Madrid
No - but he views what he does as that of a midfield playmaker like KDB. So he wants that level of money.

Plus - he knows what Jude makes - and he wants the Madrid kicker/bonus
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5555 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Posted above already.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5556 on: Today at 06:21:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:17:41 pm
No - but he views what he does as that of a midfield playmaker like KDB. So he wants that level of money.

Plus - he knows what Jude makes - and he wants the Madrid kicker/bonus

He can view it however he wants but if he joins Madrid, its all about money.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5557 on: Today at 06:24:35 pm »
Let's be honest most of this shit show is on our owners. Pathetic how they've let it come to this. Pathetic how they gave Trent only a one year extension in 2021. Should have paid him more on a longer deal then.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 