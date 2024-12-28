Real Madrid believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold will join them in the summerIt is claimed that Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge under Carlo AncelottiByand18:03, 28 December 2024 |18:05, 28 December 2024Real Madrid are growing increasingly convinced they can win the race to capture the prized signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold and hope he will join them on a free transfer next summer.There has been persistent speculation about Alexander-Arnold's future for much of the season and the Liverpool right-back has made it clear that he will not add to the rumour mill by giving a running commentary on the situation.But Madrid, the 15-time European Champions, have been waiting in the wings since he entered the final 12 months of his contract and Mail Sport understands they are starting to plan for life with the England international.It felt significant that Marca, the newspaper most closely associated with Real Madrid, ran a front page on Saturday morning declaring 'Alexander-Arnold: Quiere Venir Al Madrid (Wants to sign for Madrid)'.Sources close to Liverpool insist no agreement has been reached. And it is understood the players only contacts over his future to this date have been with Liverpool. Those in the Spanish capital are adamant Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge under Carlo Ancelotti.It has been a highly-pressurised situation for Liverpool, who are potentially going to lose a £80million asset for nothing.The only way they would be able to get a fee for Alexander-Arnold is by selling him in the forthcoming transfer window but the prospects of that happening are almost non-existent. Real do, though, see the prolonged contract talks as a chance to get him for free.Liverpool will continue to try to tie down their vice-captain to a new deal and until a pre-contract agreement with another club is signed  which is not a definite  they will still strive to do so.Alexander-Arnold has certainly not given Real his word  and remains focused on this season with the club of his heart  but all the noises from Spain is that the club are growing in belief they can tempt him to jump ship if he decides to leave Liverpool.The Premier League leaders also have the unsolved contract dilemmas of captain Virgil van Dijk and star man Mohamed Salah  and the Reds are working relentlessly to get new deals over the line, with constant discussions ongoing between club and relevant parties in both situations.Alexander-Arnolds good mate Jude Bellingham plays for Real Madrid and the English midfielder said recently when Real come knocking, it shakes the whole house. Another pal, Conor Gallagher, is settled in the Spanish capital with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.The Liverpool-born star joined the club at the age of six and has played 332 times for the first team, winning every major honour along the way including the Champions League and Premier League.