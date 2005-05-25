I guess people need somewhere to discuss it, so the thread makes sense. However, in true rawk fashion it's descended into the usual tribalist back and forth and random conjecture.



The logic with transfers and contracts for some people seems to be: Things aren't happening the way I want = The club is a shitshow*

*or incompetent/negligent/mingebags...



None of us know anything other than snippets from the players and media. But removing any agendas for a moment, how likely is it really that the club has done nothing and just let all 3 run down their contracts to leave for free? It's a stretch to even suggest that's what's happened. The most likely scenario in my view is that we started negotiations in the penultimate year of their contracts - as would be the case for many players at clubs where they're an important asset. We then had a series of events that would inevitably alter the mindsets of the players and the overall timeline: Jurgen announces his departure to the club in December (and publicly in January); the club appoints Michael Edwards as football CEO in March; the club appoints Richard Hughes as Director of football in March; the club announces Arne Slot as new head coach in May; Jurgen leaves in June; Arne starts in June.



That's significant upheaval in only 6 months, and Jurgen leaving will 100% have sown doubts in the minds of all 3 players. They've all had their best years under him, and the uncertainty his announcement created was massive. All of the changes made any contract announcements highly unlikely in the summer, and all 3 players were also unlikely to want to commit to anything until they'd at least worked with Arne for a decent period, and seen that the transition was successful. Now that we are in such a good position with results (and many players showing significant improvement), I imagine contract talks have accelerated in the last couple of months, with offers probably made to all 3 and negotiations happening on salary, bonuses, image rights, and contract length. The 3 contracts combined are probably worth £100m, so it's not surprising all parties are taking the time to get it right.



It's easy to say 'we shouldn't have let it reach this stage', but I doubt we intended to. The club had no control over Jurgen's decision, and no control over how that would affect the players thoughts on their futures. The notion that we should've just paid them whatever and got it done is a bit far fetched when you consider that there's 2 sides to a contract, and any player in the world would've had second thoughts if Jurgen left their club, and would want at least a few months to see what impact it had. Then there's the added complication that each of the 3 might be influenced by the decisions of the others, plus their bargaining power increasing the longer they take - turning it into a bit of a long drawn out poker match. Edwards/Hughes/Arne will also need to have been planning replacements for the possible scenario if all 3 leave, so I imagine there's neen a lot of discussion over all the different permutations. My gut feel is Virgil/Mo sign first, and Trent finally sees sense and realises Arne is building something special with this squad.



Now - none of what I've written is based on anything concrete. But surely the scenario above is closer to what's actually been happening than some of the wild comments and theories on here. If Jurgen had stayed and we had a stable footballing structure in place, then it would indeed be negligent to let it reach this point. But we can't ignore the reality of what's happened, no matter how much people need someone or something to blame.



As long as you pretend this is the first time it has happened. Completely ignore Can, Wijnaldumn, Origi, Mane, Firmino, Salah and now Trent, Virgil and Salah again got to the one year to go stage. The best bit is the notion that it isn't FSGs fault because the football structure fell apart.It is their job to maintain the football structure. Just as it is their job to maintain the squad. Time and time again they have failed to do that. Ward gave his notice in November 2022 we didn't have a permanent Sporting Director until summer 2024. That is unforgivable. For me the reason is probably because they had seen what Chelsea had sold for and wanted out.Gordon stepped back to look for a buyer and there was complete inertia at the club. Jürgen stepped into the breach and ended up burnt out. Not only was he doing his job as manager of LFC one of the toughest on the planet. He was doing part of the SD role and part of Gordon's role as well. This was at a time when the squad needed a major rebuild because of years of inaction and complacency.FSG let the club down, let the fans down but above all let Jürgen down. Now jokers like yourself are using their failure to allow the structure and squad to crumble as an excuse. An excuse as to why Trent can sign for another club in days. If a structure falls apart with SDs leaving as if you have a revolving door then it is down to the people who run the club.As for Jürgen he was due to leave at the end of this season anyway. Here is an idea if you want a manager to stay then don't keep piling more and more work onto his plate. Recruit a SD continually refresh the squad. For me Jürgen worked a miracle to rebuild us and to get us challenge. However it was a miracle that finished him off.