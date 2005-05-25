« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
With the January transfer window set to open in four days, Liverpool did not need another reminder regarding the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the futures of three of their star players. But on Saturday they sure enough got one, courtesy of the Spanish media.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah all remain out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to agree pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs from January 1.

Inevitably, speculation regarding Alexander-Arnolds future is loudest. While both Van Dijk and Salah have publicly admitted they wish to stay at Anfield, the Reds vice-captain has been practically silent in comparison as he continues to be heavily linked with Real Madrid.
And on Saturday, Spanish outlet Marca ran a full front page claiming that the England international has now decided that he wants to move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires and has even informed Liverpool of his decision.

Cue mass hysteria. Or perhaps not. The ECHO understands that as things stand, Alexander-Arnold has not communicated to Liverpool that he has chosen to join Real Madrid.

Consequently, from an outside view at least, the full-backs future remains up in the air ahead of the January transfer window opening and the first opportunity for a pre-contract agreement to be signed.

For his part, Alexander-Arnold has always insisted that he will not speak about his future in public out of respect for his boyhood club. But he has been clear that he wishes to see out the campaign with the Reds.

"I have always said I want to captain the club, that is an aim of mine and a goal of mine, (but) whether that happens is out of my hands," he said back in September.

"Look, I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. And this one wont be either.

"I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say."

Fast-forward three months and that remains pretty much all he has said, beyond his own individual aspirations to win trophies and create a lasting legacy.

The day before Marcas front page, The Telegraph reported that Liverpool remain relaxed about the contract situation of their three senior stars heading into 2025, given all the indications remain that the stated preference of all three players is to commit to the club as they are continuing talks with the Anfield hierarchy.

One can only assume that that did not garner the same mass media attention over in Madrid.

Free to discuss a contract with Alexander-Arnold from January 1, Real Madrid will surely up the ante in an attempt to get their desired target, with Marca, as has always been the case, part of such strategies.

Given the defenders desire for discussions to remain in-house, it would be curious to know how he perceives the contrasting public saga over in Madrid. It is nothing new from the Spanish giants, after all, and something we have all seen many times before - most recently with Kylian Mbappes eventual Bosman transfer to the Bernabeu last summer.

But from a Liverpool point of view, no news is good news, with head coach Arne Slot revealing this week that constant discussions remain ongoing.

"If we would [have made any breakthroughs] then it's probably not the moment to tell you now," the Reds boss said ahead of his sides trip to West Ham United on Sunday. "In general, I don't talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended.

"Keep asking, that's your job, but you're probably not going to get an answer from me. It's clear that from 1 January, maybe for you guys (media), things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let's wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy."

With Liverpool now six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, on the verge of sealing their place in the Champions League round of 16, and looking forward to a League Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur and opening their FA Cup at home to Accrington Stanley in the new year, the Reds are certainly happy.

If they can replicate their first half of the season in 2025, Alexander-Arnold would surely add to an impressive trophy haul that has already seen him win every major prize with his boyhood club.

The question then is what comes next. Is he satisfied with his Liverpool legacy and wanting to sample something new, or does he wish to add to it more and more and become the next Reds captain? Only time will tell.

If it proves to be the former, it will be curious to see when such a decision is made public. Liverpool found themselves in the same boat last year when managing Jurgen Klopps exit from the club - keeping it quiet for three months before being announced last January.

It surely will not be via the Spanish media, though, and certainly the day before another important match in the Reds Premier League campaign as they have the opportunity to extend their current seven-point lead even further.

Neither club nor player will wish to do anything that could risk disrupting their silverware hopes.

It is a credit to all parties that Liverpool continue to flourish under Slot despite this ongoing cloud of speculation. Until a definitive decision on Alexander-Arnolds future is made public, such scrutiny is only going to grow.

The Spanish press will continue to speculate, but until ready to release a public statement, such flames will not be fanned further by either the player or the Reds.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 09:06:08 am
Well if Hughes hasnt kidnapped his dog and threatened to send parts of it back each week until he signs then quite frankly RAWK should be up in arms about it. The fucking layabout.

Dogs have paws. Not arms.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:33 pm
Ridiculous some of the shit being slung at Trent. People doing it need fucking off. He's our vice captain and he's our player until the end of the season. If you want to whinge at him and his career decisions, wait until you've learned what they are.

If you're upset with him for not being sold by the club for a fee then you're frankly stupid - that's a criticism of the club not the player. If you, as a rule, want our best players to only leave for fees then you need to hold things against the club for not giving Trent (and others) ultimatums in 2022 that you have a year to sign an extension or we sell you in 2023.

Personally, while I have plenty of cirticism for the club being asleep at the wheel because the owners weren't too arsed about their 'oldest soccer asset' for an extended spell, I'm not going to criticise them (and definitely not an innocent party like the loyal local player) for not forcing Trent (and maybe Mo and VVD) out of the club last year - I'm pleased they're still here and performing at the level that sees us at the top of the league at christmas

Spot on.

With regards to our current pursuits, the main task at hand is to ensure that the noise surrounding these contracts does not impact what is happening on the pitch, and I would say that it has been dealt with masterfully up to now.

As for Trent, as disappointed as I will be when he leaves in the summer, I cant have any real complaints providing he continues to give his all while he plays for Liverpool.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:13:12 pm

Has he communicated to the club he wants to stay?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
I dont really see where shit has been slung, its just people talking hypothetically if he was to leave? Hes undoubtedly going to be public enemy #1 if he does. No different to what Carragher said on Sky. Wont stop people from acting holier than thou.

The quote above about wanting to play for the club this season is quite something.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:16:34 pm
Has he communicated to the club he wants to stay?

I'd imagine he's open to the idea if he and his people are still in talks with the club.

Like who knows what's actually going on. Are they not giving him what he wants in wages? Is he not convinced by the ambition going forward? Like this is the contract Trent will sign in his career probably. If he signs it with us, he's probably here his whole career. I'm sure he's keeping all the options open. I think if he's dead set on Madrid I think he'd let the club know that way before and we wouldn't have some media breadcrumbs about him giving priority to Liverpool and all that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Anyone seen 'The Last Dance' on netflix?  How does it end  :o
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 12:11:47 pm

I'm sure Trent personally is a bit down on the fact we'll make no money on him, he knows better than anyone the club are cheapskates - but if he stays based on that fact then he's ruling himself out of his dream move forever.

His dream move? Hes supposed to be a childhood Liverpool fan. The dream for anyone who loves the club should be to play for the club, not for Real. If he does leave for Real then Id seriously question whether he was ever a true fan or whether in fact hes another Michael Owen who only cares about himself.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:38:24 am
Poor by Trent this.. costing the club at least 80 -100m.

Honestly, I see this totally different to Owen, Macca and even bloody David Beckham. This is worse in my mind.

We sit top of the league, top of the CL and have a new manager thats working wonders. Not been forced out and hes fucking his boyhood club over like no other.

He can be replaced by Bradley but recently he talked about staying with us for life & being captain etc now a few years later he wants to move to be with his bum maté Bellingham. Its disgusting.

Its poor by the club also to let its 3 best out field players to be in this contract situation also. Extremely poor.

Yeah good points in fairness. I compared him to Owen or McManaman earlier if he left but in lots of ways you are correct this would be much worse.

He'd be earning more in a month than the majority in the stadium cheering him on would in a lifetime also. I actually don't blame the club that much at all to be honest. i'm sure he's being offered more than enough and not signing is just acting the arsehole.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:20:33 pm
His dream move? Hes supposed to be a childhood Liverpool fan. The dream for anyone who loves the club should be to play for the club, not for Real. If he does leave for Real then Id seriously question whether he was ever a true fan or whether in fact hes another Michael Owen who only cares about himself.

Both can be true for me. Of course he's a boyhood fan, loves the club etc ... but Steven Gerrard was at some point at least a little interested in joining fucking CHELSEA.

Madrid is a bit of a different unfortunately. 99.9% of players dream of playing for them. If they had two fit young right back options already we'd be golden but unfortunately they don't.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:20:33 pm
His dream move? Hes supposed to be a childhood Liverpool fan. The dream for anyone who loves the club should be to play for the club, not for Real. If he does leave for Real then Id seriously question whether he was ever a true fan or whether in fact hes another Michael Owen who only cares about himself.

Have you tried a Carajillo on the Puerta del Sol?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:05:22 am
I guess people need somewhere to discuss it, so the thread makes sense. However, in true rawk fashion it's descended into the usual tribalist back and forth and random conjecture.

The logic with transfers and contracts for some people seems to be: Things aren't happening the way I want = The club is a shitshow*
*or incompetent/negligent/mingebags...

None of us know anything other than snippets from the players and media. But removing any agendas for a moment, how likely is it really that the club has done nothing and just let all 3 run down their contracts to leave for free? It's a stretch to even suggest that's what's happened. The most likely scenario in my view is that we started negotiations in the penultimate year of their contracts - as would be the case for many players at clubs where they're an important asset. We then had a series of events that would inevitably alter the mindsets of the players and the overall timeline: Jurgen announces his departure to the club in December (and publicly in January); the club appoints Michael Edwards as football CEO in March; the club appoints Richard Hughes as Director of football in March; the club announces Arne Slot as new head coach in May; Jurgen leaves in June; Arne starts in June.

That's significant upheaval in only 6 months, and Jurgen leaving will 100% have sown doubts in the minds of all 3 players. They've all had their best years under him, and the uncertainty his announcement created was massive. All of the changes made any contract announcements highly unlikely in the summer, and all 3 players were also unlikely to want to commit to anything until they'd at least worked with Arne for a decent period, and seen that the transition was successful. Now that we are in such a good position with results (and many players showing significant improvement), I imagine contract talks have accelerated in the last couple of months, with offers probably made to all 3 and negotiations happening on salary, bonuses, image rights, and contract length. The 3 contracts combined are probably worth £100m, so it's not surprising all parties are taking the time to get it right.

It's easy to say 'we shouldn't have let it reach this stage', but I doubt we intended to. The club had no control over Jurgen's decision, and no control over how that would affect the players thoughts on their futures. The notion that we should've just paid them whatever and got it done is a bit far fetched when you consider that there's 2 sides to a contract, and any player in the world would've had second thoughts if Jurgen left their club, and would want at least a few months to see what impact it had. Then there's the added complication that each of the 3 might be influenced by the decisions of the others, plus their bargaining power increasing the longer they take - turning it into a bit of a long drawn out poker match. Edwards/Hughes/Arne will also need to have been planning replacements for the possible scenario if all 3 leave, so I imagine there's neen a lot of discussion over all the different permutations. My gut feel is Virgil/Mo sign first, and Trent finally sees sense and realises Arne is building something special with this squad.

Now - none of what I've written is based on anything concrete. But surely the scenario above is closer to what's actually been happening than some of the wild comments and theories on here. If Jurgen had stayed and we had a stable footballing structure in place, then it would indeed be negligent to let it reach this point. But we can't ignore the reality of what's happened, no matter how much people need someone or something to blame.

Well said
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:20:33 pm
His dream move? Hes supposed to be a childhood Liverpool fan. The dream for anyone who loves the club should be to play for the club, not for Real. If he does leave for Real then Id seriously question whether he was ever a true fan or whether in fact hes another Michael Owen who only cares about himself.

People change as they age and experience new things.  What he wanted growing up as a kid in Liverpool may have changed to what he wants as a grown adult.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
yea this makes me boil, fuck madrid and the egomania of a culture they relish over there. this decision will define what kind of person he is. personally i revere players like gerrard.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:58:46 am
Totally disagree.  They left because they couldnt compete with us.  Then leaving made that all the more likely to be true.


Trent? Hed be leaving because hes literally won everything with us and wants something different.  And wed have his replacement already at the club.

If he leaves with no fee being played there will be a huge fuss about it. Thing is it could all have been avoided if the parties concerned had worked together and found a compromise. Just renew him for a couple of seasons and written a price in. Therefore he could leave with the understanding of most people. It's because people are fearing about the sign on fees involved and everything else that people get wound up.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:50:29 pm
If he leaves with no fee being played there will be a huge fuss about it. Thing is it could all have been avoided if the parties concerned had worked together and found a compromise. Just renew him for a couple of seasons and written a price in. Therefore he could leave with the understanding of most people. It's because people are fearing about the sign on fees involved and everything else that people get wound up.

Isnt that what MacAllister did with Brighton re-signed but with the £35m release clause.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 12:55:05 pm
Isnt that what MacAllister did with Brighton re-signed but with the £35m release clause.

I think something was worked out yes, not sure about the amount. One fee is better than nothing at all.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:05:22 am
I guess people need somewhere to discuss it, so the thread makes sense. However, in true rawk fashion it's descended into the usual tribalist back and forth and random conjecture.

The logic with transfers and contracts for some people seems to be: Things aren't happening the way I want = The club is a shitshow*
*or incompetent/negligent/mingebags...

None of us know anything other than snippets from the players and media. But removing any agendas for a moment, how likely is it really that the club has done nothing and just let all 3 run down their contracts to leave for free? It's a stretch to even suggest that's what's happened. The most likely scenario in my view is that we started negotiations in the penultimate year of their contracts - as would be the case for many players at clubs where they're an important asset. We then had a series of events that would inevitably alter the mindsets of the players and the overall timeline: Jurgen announces his departure to the club in December (and publicly in January); the club appoints Michael Edwards as football CEO in March; the club appoints Richard Hughes as Director of football in March; the club announces Arne Slot as new head coach in May; Jurgen leaves in June; Arne starts in June.

That's significant upheaval in only 6 months, and Jurgen leaving will 100% have sown doubts in the minds of all 3 players. They've all had their best years under him, and the uncertainty his announcement created was massive. All of the changes made any contract announcements highly unlikely in the summer, and all 3 players were also unlikely to want to commit to anything until they'd at least worked with Arne for a decent period, and seen that the transition was successful. Now that we are in such a good position with results (and many players showing significant improvement), I imagine contract talks have accelerated in the last couple of months, with offers probably made to all 3 and negotiations happening on salary, bonuses, image rights, and contract length. The 3 contracts combined are probably worth £100m, so it's not surprising all parties are taking the time to get it right.

It's easy to say 'we shouldn't have let it reach this stage', but I doubt we intended to. The club had no control over Jurgen's decision, and no control over how that would affect the players thoughts on their futures. The notion that we should've just paid them whatever and got it done is a bit far fetched when you consider that there's 2 sides to a contract, and any player in the world would've had second thoughts if Jurgen left their club, and would want at least a few months to see what impact it had. Then there's the added complication that each of the 3 might be influenced by the decisions of the others, plus their bargaining power increasing the longer they take - turning it into a bit of a long drawn out poker match. Edwards/Hughes/Arne will also need to have been planning replacements for the possible scenario if all 3 leave, so I imagine there's neen a lot of discussion over all the different permutations. My gut feel is Virgil/Mo sign first, and Trent finally sees sense and realises Arne is building something special with this squad.

Now - none of what I've written is based on anything concrete. But surely the scenario above is closer to what's actually been happening than some of the wild comments and theories on here. If Jurgen had stayed and we had a stable footballing structure in place, then it would indeed be negligent to let it reach this point. But we can't ignore the reality of what's happened, no matter how much people need someone or something to blame.
As long as you pretend this is the first time it has happened. Completely ignore Can, Wijnaldumn, Origi, Mane, Firmino, Salah and now Trent, Virgil and Salah again got to the one year to go stage. The best bit is the notion that it isn't FSGs fault because the football structure fell apart.

It is their job to maintain the football structure. Just as it is their job to maintain the squad. Time and time again they have failed to do that. Ward gave his notice in November 2022 we didn't have a permanent Sporting Director until summer 2024. That is unforgivable. For me the reason is probably because they had seen what Chelsea had sold for and wanted out.

Gordon stepped back to look for a buyer and there was complete inertia at the club. Jürgen stepped into the breach and ended up burnt out. Not only was he doing his job as manager of LFC one of the toughest on the planet. He was doing part of the SD role and part of Gordon's role as well. This was at a time when the squad needed a major rebuild because of years of inaction and complacency.

FSG let the club down, let the fans down but above all let Jürgen down. Now jokers like yourself are using their failure to allow the structure and squad to crumble as an excuse. An excuse as to why Trent can sign for another club in days. If a structure falls apart with SDs leaving as if you have a revolving door then it is down to the people who run the club.

As for Jürgen he was due to leave at the end of this season anyway. Here is an idea if you want a manager to stay then don't keep piling more and more work onto his plate. Recruit a SD continually refresh the squad. For me Jürgen worked a miracle to rebuild us and to get us challenge. However it was a miracle that finished him off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm

Who would be in this long line in your opinion?

Possibility every player. If one player gets a significant pay rise then the others believe that they should get a similar percentage rise; thats human nature. If the top player gets a pay rise then that tends to filter down to others wanting similar.

Its very hard to isolate one players pay rise without the others asking for similar. Thats what tends to happen in business and Im sure football is similar (plus agents will get involved).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:56:21 pm
I think something was worked out yes, not sure about the amount. One fee is better than nothing at all.

What would the fee be for Trent? What is our absolute lowest acceptable amount? And does it in any way overlap with an amount a potential suitor is willing to pay? I think its all very unlikely given the active alternative is him being available on a free.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 12:19:18 pm
Anyone seen 'The Last Dance' on netflix?  How does it end  :o
scotty pippen gets traded
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:01:25 pm
What would the fee be for Trent? What is our absolute lowest acceptable amount? And does it in any way overlap with an amount a potential suitor is willing to pay? I think its all very unlikely given the active alternative is him being available on a free.

It wouldn't be the full amount of what people would "expect" certainly, which I pretty much said in the original post. But even a small amounts allows us to put towards someone else. I just hate all the money involved in football, which just involves people being underhanded in someways. I'm talking generally with the last part, not saying that's definitely the situation with Trent.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:00:10 pm
Possibility every player. If one player gets a significant pay rise then the others believe that they should get a similar percentage rise; thats human nature. If the top player gets a pay rise then that tends to filter down to others wanting similar.

Its very hard to isolate one players pay rise without the others asking for similar. Thats what tends to happen in business and Im sure football is similar (plus agents will get involved).

Remarkably you have no problem with Edwards becoming the highest paid football executive on the planet. Surely you must have concerns about the likes of Ward, Marques and Hughes demanding  parity.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:00:02 pm
Gordon stepped back to look for a buyer and there was complete inertia at the club. Jürgen stepped into the breach and ended up burnt out. Not only was he doing his job as manager of LFC one of the toughest on the planet. He was doing part of the SD role and part of Gordon's role as well. This was at a time when the squad needed a major rebuild because of years of inaction and complacency.

FSG let the club down, let the fans down but above all let Jürgen down. Now jokers like yourself are using their failure to allow the structure and squad to crumble as an excuse. An excuse as to why Trent can sign for another club in days. If a structure falls apart with SDs leaving as if you have a revolving door then it is down to the people who run the club.
this is all patently true.

no number of paragraphs from Keyop can persuade me that actually it's mostly on Klopp for not seeing out his contract. ultimately there's a huge number of words being churned out to try to deny the reality that one guy (Ward) handing in his notice (over six months early, and working through it) caused enough of a 'flux' to cause issues with Klopp and the club's ability to long-term plan, build and maintain a squad.

Those people who believe there was a flux still manage to find ways to contort themselves into pretending FSG are victims of the flux rather than the ones accountable/responsible for it. it's bizarre, and requires so much energy - and to what gain? why would you prefer to spin positivity from the actions of FSG rather than assume the worst of Klopp's actions in breaking his contract? i'll never relate to the tribal loyalty some have to our hedge-fund billionaire owners -  and it occasionally taking precedence over managers and players. really unpleasant development in modern football in the 30 odd years i've been around.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:11:14 pm
this is all patently true.

no number of paragraphs from Keyop can persuade me that actually it's mostly on Klopp for not seeing out his contract. ultimately there's a huge number of words being churned out to try to deny the reality that one guy (Ward) handing in his notice (over six months early, and working through it) caused enough of a 'flux' to cause issues with Klopp and the club's ability to long-term plan, build and maintain a squad.

Those people who believe there was a flux still manage to find ways to contort themselves into pretending FSG are victims of the flux rather than the ones accountable/responsible for it. it's bizarre, and requires so much energy - and to what gain? why would you prefer to spin positivity from the actions of FSG rather than assume the worst of Klopp's actions in breaking his contract? i'll never relate to the tribal loyalty some have to our hedge-fund billionaire owners -  and it occasionally taking precedence over managers and players. really unpleasant development in modern football in the 30 odd years i've been around.

Very well said.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
reddit for the real scoops

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:11:14 pm
this is all patently true.

no number of paragraphs from Keyop can persuade me that actually it's mostly on Klopp for not seeing out his contract. ultimately there's a huge number of words being churned out to try to deny the reality that one guy (Ward) handing in his notice (over six months early, and working through it) caused enough of a 'flux' to cause issues with Klopp and the club's ability to long-term plan, build and maintain a squad.

Those people who believe there was a flux still manage to find ways to contort themselves into pretending FSG are victims of the flux rather than the ones accountable/responsible for it. it's bizarre, and requires so much energy - and to what gain? why would you prefer to spin positivity from the actions of FSG rather than assume the worst of Klopp's actions in breaking his contract? i'll never relate to the tribal loyalty some have to our hedge-fund billionaire owners -  and it occasionally taking precedence over managers and players. really unpleasant development in modern football in the 30 odd years i've been around.

If only someone they respect had outlined what matters at a Football club. Described it as say a 'holy trinity'.

At a football club, there's a holy trinity  the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the checks ...

This forum seems to be overrun by posters who think the new holy trinity is "Henry, Werner and Gordon" people who must be protected at all costs. Managers like Jurgen are expendable, players like Trent can be thrown under the bus well before his future is decided all to protect the billionaires.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:18:10 pm
reddit for the real scoops



People attribute all sorts of meaning to Marca just because theyve acted as the Madrid mouthpiece in the past.

The way journalism works these days is you need 24/7 news to satisfy the click bait numbers, Madrid would have to be on the blower to them for about 6 hours a day just to satisfy the demand, they obviously wont be which means a lot of it will be made up.

I said this when Richardson dropped the news about Salah agreeing a contract which was shown up to be bollocks in less than a week when Ornstein confirmed that wed literally just offered him a contract, and Ill say it now, its clickbait rubbish designed to fill the pages and generate numbers - I wouldnt even say its Madrid trying to create division, its almost certainly just a no mark journo going with the easiest method of generating clicks/interest which is clearly Trent.

Ill worry if someone with an ounce of actual credence comes out and says something.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Los back. Thanks. on Today at 12:39:27 pm
yea this makes me boil, fuck madrid and the egomania of a culture they relish over there. this decision will define what kind of person he is. personally i revere players like gerrard.

Could you imagine if Trent signs a long term deal after all this nonsense.

The outpouring of love from the fans would be unreal. He would be considered a legend of the club and the de facto heir to Gerrards throne.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:06:27 pm
Remarkably you have no problem with Edwards becoming the highest paid football executive on the planet. Surely you must have concerns about the likes of Ward, Marques and Hughes demanding  parity.

You seem to be guiding the discussion using a strawman. I never mentioned Edwards etc. but remarkably you seem to have invented something that you think I have said. The thread is about player contracts and not about the management staff. Yes it is all related as it all comes out of one pot and eventually affects how the club is run financially. Is there anything else remarkable that you want to invent about topics I have not discussed?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:01:25 pm
What would the fee be for Trent? What is our absolute lowest acceptable amount? And does it in any way overlap with an amount a potential suitor is willing to pay? I think its all very unlikely given the active alternative is him being available on a free.

Trent isnt going to sign any contract so the Club get a fee.
