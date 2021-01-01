Ridiculous some of the shit being slung at Trent. People doing it need fucking off. He's our vice captain and he's our player until the end of the season. If you want to whinge at him and his career decisions, wait until you've learned what they are.



If you're upset with him for not being sold by the club for a fee then you're frankly stupid - that's a criticism of the club not the player. If you, as a rule, want our best players to only leave for fees then you need to hold things against the club for not giving Trent (and others) ultimatums in 2022 that you have a year to sign an extension or we sell you in 2023.



Personally, while I have plenty of cirticism for the club being asleep at the wheel because the owners weren't too arsed about their 'oldest soccer asset' for an extended spell, I'm not going to criticise them (and definitely not an innocent party like the loyal local player) for not forcing Trent (and maybe Mo and VVD) out of the club last year - I'm pleased they're still here and performing at the level that sees us at the top of the league at christmas



Spot on.With regards to our current pursuits, the main task at hand is to ensure that the noise surrounding these contracts does not impact what is happening on the pitch, and I would say that it has been dealt with masterfully up to now.As for Trent, as disappointed as I will be when he leaves in the summer, I cant have any real complaints providing he continues to give his all while he plays for Liverpool.