« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 325761 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,506
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 09:24:42 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:45:24 am
Weird one as Trent has continually said he wont have this play out in public.

But it is very much being played out in public and its being played out in a negative narrative.

VVD and Salahs situations are also playing out in public but the difference is we are very hopeful they stay, as they have said they want to.

It appears (and I accept this is just opinion) that Trents doesnt want this to be played out in public line was to buy himself more time to consider his options - thats why he didnt come out and commit like Mo or Virg. And for that reason, Marca/Madrid are able to spin this and apply pressure on the situation. So Trents this wont be played out in public line is actually a load of shit, as his silence is allowing the exact opposite. He can stop all the noise - which is possibly in danger of becoming a big distraction to a title charge (especially when Mo and VVD sign) - if he wanted to but so far he is opting not to.

I was convinced all 3 would stay but Trents moving like a lad who knows he is leaving but doesnt know how to manage it.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,958
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 09:28:25 am »
How you feel about Trent leaving on a free really depends on if you believe theres anything beyond contracts in football
Is it purely transactional or does a young player whose developed by his home town club to become a superstar owe that club anything ?

Someone posted that its a moronic decision by him to go to Madrid - thats obviously not the case, Madrid are the biggest club in the world and come complete with huge financial gain and an easier playing life and players only get one career .
Though if he wanted to leave to go to Sociedad because he likes mountains that would also be fine its his career / life and his choice

The question is whether he owes the club anything and should be judged harshly for leaving without a fee which costs the club and its pretty easy to argue both sides of this to be honest
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:53 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 09:29:15 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:13:09 am
What I would have liked is for the club to offer one of our greatest ever players a new contract sooner than a month before he can sign a pre-agreement with another club which I think seems reasonable.

As Ive said before if it was just Trent in this position Id be a lot more sympathetic but for it to be the case with 3 different players, two of whom we know for a fact werent offered contracts until the season began (December in Salahs case) suggests to me it could have been handled better.

When theyve been offered contracts is irrelevant. What you would prefer is irrelevant, no offence but youre a fan with zero idea of how any of this works so what you want holds no weight to how things actually are.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:29:15 am
When theyve been offered contracts is irrelevant.

Yerr whaaaa?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 09:31:49 am »
If Trent leaves the club for free in the position we're in and the team we have. It will surpass Owen and Macca for me.

There's too much smoke now for it not to be true.

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:29:15 am
When theyve been offered contracts is irrelevant. What you would prefer is irrelevant, no offence but youre a fan with zero idea of how any of this works so what you want holds no weight to how things actually are.

How is when theyre offered a contract irrelevant given theres a literal time limit on how long we have until the current contracts expire and the players leave for free?

I take the point that my personal opinion isnt relevant to anything, fair enough, but the question was what would anyone like the club to have done differently and Ive given a valid answer to that question.
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 09:38:54 am »
For me, Trent can go all he wants, I wont be disappointed that he is gone. However, its the fact that the club get no money is the thing that is making this extremely sour. Can we put the blame at his door for that? Probably. You could argue the club are at fault too.

I genuinely wouldnt play him going forward if hes decided to go also. It would be a massive distraction and youd imagine he would be afraid of an injury, etc. Sideline him and move on with Bradley. See if hes good enough to play RB long term
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 09:43:25 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:36:29 am
We know hes great at picking managers. Brought Iraola to Bournemouth and Slot to us within the space of a year.
Jason 'Mad Dog' Tindall was an inspired choice  ;D
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 09:46:36 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:24:42 am
But it is very much being played out in public and its being played out in a negative narrative.

VVD and Salahs situations are also playing out in public but the difference is we are very hopeful they stay, as they have said they want to.

It appears (and I accept this is just opinion) that Trents doesnt want this to be played out in public line was to buy himself more time to consider his options - thats why he didnt come out and commit like Mo or Virg. And for that reason, Marca/Madrid are able to spin this and apply pressure on the situation. So Trents this wont be played out in public line is actually a load of shit, as his silence is allowing the exact opposite. He can stop all the noise - which is possibly in danger of becoming a big distraction to a title charge (especially when Mo and VVD sign) - if he wanted to but so far he is opting not to.

I was convinced all 3 would stay but Trents moving like a lad who knows he is leaving but doesnt know how to manage it.

Absolutely spot on. I couldn't agree more with this.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 09:48:12 am »
The debate seems to have moved from whether Trent will stay or not and shifted to how angry and vitriolic we should be if he actually does, indeed, move to Madrid.

The fact the circular argument is based on articles built upon fragile provenance seems to be a footnote. Getting stuck into the player will, presumably, be swept under the carpet if he does stay.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 09:48:21 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 09:38:54 am
For me, Trent can go all he wants, I wont be disappointed that he is gone. However, its the fact that the club get no money is the thing that is making this extremely sour. Can we put the blame at his door for that? Probably. You could argue the club are at fault too.

I genuinely wouldnt play him going forward if hes decided to go also. It would be a massive distraction and youd imagine he would be afraid of an injury, etc. Sideline him and move on with Bradley. See if hes good enough to play RB long term
Don't see why we should drop him. As long as he remains professional,  no issue. We have a good squad and we should artificially weaken it.

Ironically, dropping the vice captain would be a distraction.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:09 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 09:50:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:35:32 am
How is when theyre offered a contract irrelevant given theres a literal time limit on how long we have until the current contracts expire and the players leave for free?

I take the point that my personal opinion isnt relevant to anything, fair enough, but the question was what would anyone like the club to have done differently and Ive given a valid answer to that question.

The players and club all know the situation, at least two of the players want to stay, we know that. Acting like if the club banged an offer in their inbox on Hughess first day wouldve made one jot of difference is just daft. As long as the club made the players aware of when and how things would happen, thats all that matters, clear lines of communication of when and how things would operate.

Virgil and Mo are senior players potentially in the last years of their careers, it makes complete sense to leave their contracts until as late as possible, so many older players extend year to year once theyre in their mid 30s. Virgil and Mo leaving on frees probably makes no difference to the clubs approach given theyll have very little resale value and lack of clubs willing to pay vast sums to sign them at this age. Well be losing both of them on frees in next 6-36 months, theres little chance we gain a fee of note for either. So its a situation thats going to happen regardless and makes sense for the club to utilise as much time as possible, to assess their performance and assess the wider market for replacements.

Trents a more difficult one, it feels to me like hes had his head turned, that will have happened long before Hughes came to the club. The club will rightly be hammered for losing a key player at peak age on a free, but the mistakes were made long before Richard Hughes was employed by LFC and the blame should be left squarely at his predecessors feet.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 09:52:59 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:24:42 am
But it is very much being played out in public and its being played out in a negative narrative.

VVD and Salahs situations are also playing out in public but the difference is we are very hopeful they stay, as they have said they want to.

It appears (and I accept this is just opinion) that Trents doesnt want this to be played out in public line was to buy himself more time to consider his options - thats why he didnt come out and commit like Mo or Virg. And for that reason, Marca/Madrid are able to spin this and apply pressure on the situation. So Trents this wont be played out in public line is actually a load of shit, as his silence is allowing the exact opposite. He can stop all the noise - which is possibly in danger of becoming a big distraction to a title charge (especially when Mo and VVD sign) - if he wanted to but so far he is opting not to.

I was convinced all 3 would stay but Trents moving like a lad who knows he is leaving but doesnt know how to manage it.
Arent you just filling the void with a contrived narrative here? Trent not commenting is not evidence of anything. Its literally a vacuum which we choose to fill with a perceived truth. Until its played out, we remain clueless and arguing that Trent should publicly state his intentions isnt really how astute contract negotiations work when looking for the biggest contract of your career. The other two arent in the same negotiating position so comparisons arent entirely helpful.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,866
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 09:53:44 am »
If Trent goes, good luck to him. I've thought for a while that he looks like he would be leaning towards the exit more than staying. From his perspective, if we win the league this season, he has achieved everything he probably wanted to at the club. He gets to move to the biggest club in the world and play alongside probably three of the top 5/6 players in the world at the moment at a perennial CL contender. Fwiw, I think he will struggle a bit at Real as I'm not sure that his game will translate to the Spanish game quite so nicely, but that is his problem. I can see it from his perspective. A footballer needs to be exceptionally lucky just to survive in a cut-throat career. These opportunities don't come often and any player of his calibre probably has enough of an ego to at least warrant him wanting to give it a go.

Equally, there are very clear reasons why he might want to stay too. Boyhood club, current vice-captain, in a side where he is one of the top draws, and potentially looking to enter a period of regular success as part of a younger and more energised side coming up for once against a depleted and older City team that will need some refreshing, with Arsenal and City still needing to improve to get to this level.

I can see both cases. I just won't begrudge him regardless of what decision he makes.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:50:37 am
The club will rightly be hammered for losing a key player at peak age on a free, but the mistakes were made long before Richard Hughes was employed by LFC and the blame should be left squarely at his predecessors feet.

Who? Klopp? Jorg? If there is blame to be apportioned then its to the club itself for not sorting the structure sooner.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:48:21 am
Don't see why we should drop him. As long as he remains professional,  no issue. We have a good squad and we should artificially weaken it.

Ironically, dropping the vice captain would be a distraction.
Calls to drop him is just fan frustration. Slot isnt into such public displays of emotion, Id imagine. As you say, it would be THE distraction we dont want if he gets dropped.
Logged

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,004
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 09:58:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:31:49 am
If Trent leaves the club for free in the position we're in and the team we have. It will surpass Owen and Macca for me.

There's too much smoke now for it not to be true.


Totally disagree.  They left because they couldnt compete with us.  Then leaving made that all the more likely to be true.


Trent? Hed be leaving because hes literally won everything with us and wants something different.  And wed have his replacement already at the club. 


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:58:46 am
Totally disagree.  They left because they couldnt compete with us.  Then leaving made that all the more likely to be true.


Trent? Hed be leaving because hes literally won everything with us and wants something different.  And wed have his replacement already at the club. 


We would still need to sign another right back, whilst bringing in no money, which isnt ideal. Basically the lack of money being brought in will mean another signing or position will be neglected.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 10:00:23 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:50:37 am
Trents a more difficult one, it feels to me like hes had his head turned, that will have happened long before Hughes came to the club. The club will rightly be hammered for losing a key player at peak age on a free, but the mistakes were made long before Richard Hughes was employed by LFC and the blame should be left squarely at his predecessors feet.
So FSG then? Or you putting this on Klopp and Schmadtke?
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,550
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 10:01:44 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:58:46 am
Totally disagree.  They left because they couldnt compete with us.  Then leaving made that all the more likely to be true.


Trent? Hed be leaving because hes literally won everything with us and wants something different.  And wed have his replacement already at the club. 




He'd be giving up the chance to lift a trophy as Liverpool captain, for a Scouser, nothing in football comes close to that. Fuck Madrid, bunch of tossers, the Man Utd of Spain
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 10:02:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:25 am
Who? Klopp? Jorg? If there is blame to be apportioned then its to the club itself for not sorting the structure sooner.
The club entered an unexpected period of significant flux in late 2022 that got worse by January this year. Its been a period of personnel-based disruption. While the interim arrangement (Jorg) was seemingly great in the 2023 midfield rebuild, the nuisances of contract renewal were obviously too complex to resolve in this period of disruption.

Its not to absolve the club, but I dont think theres a bad actor at play, I just think events and circumstances got away from the club and theyre now in a messy situation of their own inadvertent mistakes.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 10:04:25 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:02:26 am
The club entered an unexpected period of significant flux in late 2022 that got worse by January this year. It’s been a period of personnel-based disruption. While the interim arrangement (Jorg) was seemingly great in the 2023 midfield rebuild, the nuisances of contract renewal were obviously too complex to resolve in this period of disruption.

It’s not to absolve the club, but I don’t think there’s a ‘bad actor’ at play, I just think events and circumstances got away from the club and they’re now in a messy situation of their own inadvertent mistakes.


Yes it is a mistake, and now they are likely to lose an absolutely brilliant home grown player at the peak of his powers, for nothing. For a club that hardly signs footballers and puts out articles citing financial pressures, its not great is it?

Its going to be crap for everyone. Crap for us, for the bottom line and crap for Trent because he will never be remembered as fondly again.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 10:06:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:04:25 am
Yes it is a mistake, and now they are likely to lose an absolutely brilliant home grown player at the peak of his powers, for nothing. For a club that hardly signs footballers and puts out articles citing financial pressures, its not great is it?
They do sign footballers. Thats obviously nonsense and stated too often. Just look at the midfield and attack as evidence of our recruitment process. We just dont do what a lot of clubs do, which seems to play out well overall.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 10:10:45 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:06:59 am
They do sign footballers. Thats obviously nonsense and stated too often. Just look at the midfield and attack as evidence of our recruitment process. We just dont do what a lot of clubs do, which seems to play out well overall.

That was a different structure. That was Klopp and Jorg, who loved a transfer. This current band of merry nerds probably dont get Endo or Gravenberch.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:10:45 am
That was a different structure. That was Klopp and Jorg, who loved a transfer. This current band of merry nerds probably dont get Endo or Gravenberch.
So we do sign players but your issue is with individuals whose main priority was to recruit a new manager? They got Slot but arent astute enough to get a player like Grav?

Im lost here.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 10:18:31 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:00:23 am
So FSG then? Or you putting this on Klopp and Schmadtke?

Im not blaming individuals as Im not privy to who was accountable, but given Mike Gordon was essentially running the club, you aim for the top and work your way down. So if it had to be a sole individual to blame it would be him, he allowed things to unravel at the club on his watch and thats led to the mismanagement of Trents contract. FWIW, if the players had his head turned he shouldnt be free from criticism. Its his career, hes entitled to do as he likes, but if you choose to run your contract down and leave your club on a free  when they want you to stay  then Id argue the largest portion of the blame lies with the player.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:14:55 am
So we do sign players but your issue is with individuals whose main priority was to recruit a new manager? They got Slot but arent astute enough to get a player like Grav?

Im lost here.

Im talking about this Edwards structure, which is run by the nerds. They packed up transfers until Ward left and then Klopp and Jorg took the reigns and chucked that approach in the bin. Now they are back and look, we go a whole summer by signing a 6th choice attacker. Its quite clear which approach wants signings and which one doesnt.

And yes I dont think this structure signs the midfielders we signed in summer 2023. At least not as many.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 10:21:24 am »
Seems a good chance the Trent thing runs on even deeper into season.

If VVD and Salah sign (seems likely) pressure on him will mount even more. Maybe thats tactic of club, who knows.

But you know, get the first two signed up first then lads, and bloody sharpish.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 10:23:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:03 am
Im talking about this Edwards structure, which is run by the nerds. They packed up transfers until Ward left and then Klopp and Jorg took the reigns and chucked that approach in the bin. Now they are back and look, we go a whole summer by signing a 6th choice attacker. Its quite clear which approach wants signings and which one doesnt.

And yes I dont think this structure signs the midfielders we signed in summer 2023. At least not as many.
The nerds being a pejorative term for analytic-led decision making that led to the recruitment of Slot. Hes been a great signing, no?

As for the summer, we had a squad coming to boil with very few additions needed. Surely were witnessing the benefits of the selective approach.

The one main target refused to sign. Hey-go. Its not evidence that the new structure doesnt sign players.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:39 am by Bring us some Fitzy pudding »
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,160
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 10:26:30 am »
If Trent leaves to join his arsehole buddy Bellingham then so be it. Joining anyone else is a step down for a player after Liverpool. He just goes into the same bucket as Owen and McManaman for me an ex player but definitely not a legend. We'll move on  :wave
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 10:27:42 am »
I wonder how much Trent had already had his head turned, or had gave his word to Madrid etc before the start of the season (obviously hypothetical) I'm pretty sure no one expected to be where we are now, with a game in hand as well. Madrid were also flying and the world was busy wanking over Bellingham and Vinicius (who is also not the best player in the world)
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 10:33:17 am »
Trent with Red bull trips to the US seems focused on his brand. A move to Real enchances his brand so that will be a factor along with trophies at Real.

If that means more to him than being a Liverpool legend its just a shame he wont get a fee for him.

I wouldnt be as angry as some fans but definetely harms his status at Liverpool.
I think in time in would still be looked on back on fondly especially if we the league again but not in legendary status like Dalgish,Gerrard,VVD & Salah
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,958
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5392 on: Today at 10:38:06 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:26:30 am
If Trent leaves to join his arsehole buddy Bellingham then so be it. Joining anyone else is a step down for a player after Liverpool. He just goes into the same bucket as Owen and McManaman for me an ex player but definitely not a legend. We'll move on  :wave

I doubt this will be a commonly held view in the 3 years - 3 months maybe - but ultimately the key members of the team that brought the league title back will be seen as (and are) legends
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5393 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote
Will Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold still be Liverpool players in 12 months?

In the case of Salah and Virgil van Dijk, I believe yes. There will be a lot of focus on January 1 because that is the point from which the three out-of-contract players are permitted to talk to overseas clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement. The reality is the situation is no different. Only the most naive would believe interested clubs have not made contact with the players' representatives to ask how much it would cost to sign them. The most important factor throughout is the players want to stay and the club wants to keep them, so the most significant date is July 31 when their Liverpool contracts expire. I am confident there will be a resolution well before then.

Alexander-Arnold's situation contrasts with Salah and Van Dijk because the longer it has dragged on the more worrying it has been from a Liverpool perspective that he might fancy a change. Real Madrid's position will be interesting from January 1 because if they want Trent - and he has given positive signals to them - they may increase pressure to get it done and dusted.

From Carraghers column. Pretty much bang on.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5394 on: Today at 10:43:42 am »
I would love to know how  the contract process works behind the scenes

I'm only guessing but I would like to think it works with in June meeting the player and the agent.

Mo we want you to stay. So how does 1yr 150k sound? Mo agent not great 3yrs 350k please. Would it take 6 months back and forth until a compromise is reached. Is that what other clubs do? I genuinely don't know. Anyone on Rawk involved in big contract negotiations?
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5395 on: Today at 10:44:09 am »
The writing on the wall for Trent was with the last contract he signed here - it was pretty bizzarre at the time with only a minor extension and a bumper pay rise.

If he wants to go so be it. I won't begrudge him, but he'll just become another player. There's no way he's remembered in the same way as other players and not even sure he will win what he wants to win (Ballon D'Or and a few more CLs).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 