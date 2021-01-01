If Trent goes, good luck to him. I've thought for a while that he looks like he would be leaning towards the exit more than staying. From his perspective, if we win the league this season, he has achieved everything he probably wanted to at the club. He gets to move to the biggest club in the world and play alongside probably three of the top 5/6 players in the world at the moment at a perennial CL contender. Fwiw, I think he will struggle a bit at Real as I'm not sure that his game will translate to the Spanish game quite so nicely, but that is his problem. I can see it from his perspective. A footballer needs to be exceptionally lucky just to survive in a cut-throat career. These opportunities don't come often and any player of his calibre probably has enough of an ego to at least warrant him wanting to give it a go.



Equally, there are very clear reasons why he might want to stay too. Boyhood club, current vice-captain, in a side where he is one of the top draws, and potentially looking to enter a period of regular success as part of a younger and more energised side coming up for once against a depleted and older City team that will need some refreshing, with Arsenal and City still needing to improve to get to this level.



I can see both cases. I just won't begrudge him regardless of what decision he makes.