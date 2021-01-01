« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Offline Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,612
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 01:21:23 am »
Don't think threads like this add much to RAWK if I'm honest. Just my opinion like

We don't need to be giving people the rope to hang themselves with

Some absolutely shocking comments in here born out of fear and trepidation. I don't think they truly mean what they're saying
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,247
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 01:29:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:32:08 am
If anyone wants to leave LFC at this point in time, they would be stupid (or greedy), it's downhill from us at the moment (to anyone)
It makes the situation even more bewildering, and its obvious that Mo and VVD want to stay the only real sticking points will be the length oncontract and the money on offer. Whatever happens with them, their legacies are secure (assuming they don't rock up at Utd/City).

With Trent, he will be pissing on that legacy. The club are at fault for allowing him to run his contract down but everything else is on him.

Marca are shit stirring but the truth is probably not a million miles away.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 06:49:55 am »
Even by the standards of brain-dead footballers, TAA would be extremely thick to leave this incredible club to join Madrid's superstars in order to win the Ballon D'Or. I don't think he'll do it and if he does it would confirm that he is a moron so it wouldn't be as big a loss as we think anyway.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,862
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 07:03:00 am »
Just accept hes going and you wont be disappointed. The discussion about what to do with him if he does leave is interesting though. Definitely shouldnt be the vice captain, not sure dropping him entirely would be sensible though.

Have to say, I cant stand Jude Bellingham. Ive never seen a footballer have such main character energy and that includes Ronaldo and Messi. The amount of drivel we all have to listen to every time he talks is nauseating. No doubt hes been in his ear for years.

Anyway, its a great time to play for Liverpool. Not so much Madrid.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,290
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 07:21:50 am »
While I agree anything said by Marca should not be taken at face value, we know what can happen when these stories continue, they become a distraction. We have a title to go for and cannot afford to allow all this to affect us. If we think it's bad now, the Spanish media will be worse in January with their stories.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 07:42:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm
I can remember when the contracts were top of Richard Hughes summer in tray .. would absolutely buy a course from him on how to look busy without actually doing anything

Like the rest of us, you have absolutely no idea what Hughes actually does on a day to day basis.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,322
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 07:44:29 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:21:50 am
While I agree anything said by Marca should not be taken at face value, we know what can happen when these stories continue, they become a distraction. We have a title to go for and cannot afford to allow all this to affect us. If we think it's bad now, the Spanish media will be worse in January with their stories.

Yes we all knew it would be an issue. But its nice that Hughes is so relaxed about it, this is the guy whos 6 months at the club has been the hard work of signing Chiesa and Quansah.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 07:57:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:44:29 am
Yes we all knew it would be an issue. But its nice that Hughes is so relaxed about it, this is the guy whos 6 months at the club has been the hard work of signing Chiesa and Quansah.

The quotes are from Slot who is managing the squad, why dont you believe him? Us being top of the table should give him some gravitas on how relaxed he is about it no?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,322
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 07:59:37 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:57:59 am
The quotes are from Slot who is managing the squad, why don’t you believe him? Us being top of the table should give him some gravitas on how “relaxed” he is about it no?

Slot has said its not up to him and his team is performing well, so no wonder he is relaxed. This isnt on the manager no wonder how many people will like to paint it as such, its the nerds problem.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 07:59:52 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 07:42:16 am
Like the rest of us, you have absolutely no idea what Hughes actually does on a day to day basis.

I know that neither Van Dijk of Salah had a contract offer by the end of the summer as theyve go to publicly said that.
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,481
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 08:15:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:55 am
Nah Marca are full of shit.
Maybe not on this occasion?
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 08:16:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:59:52 am
I know that neither Van Dijk of Salah had a contract offer by the end of the summer as theyve go to publicly said that.

I know that Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia. What's your point?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 08:21:09 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:16:34 am
I know that Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia. What's your point?

My point is that during the summer there was an article in the Athletic very clearly briefed by the club that Hughes was making it his priority to get the contracts done ahead of any signings, and it then transpired some months later that Salah didnt even get offered one until December, so it begs the question as to how true that article was, or, was it perhaps written as a justification for the predicable lack of transfer business that was eventually done?
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:21:09 am
My point is that during the summer there was an article in the Athletic very clearly briefed by the club that Hughes was making it his priority to get the contracts done ahead of any signings, and it then transpired some months later that Salah didnt even get offered one until December, so it begs the question as to how true that article was, or, was it perhaps written as a justification for the predicable lack of transfer business that was eventually done?

Maybe the latter, maybe the former, maybe Hughes is doing literally nothing, maybe he's working exceptionally hard to get deal lined up. My point is we have absolutely no idea, so these sweeping conclusive posts from posters who are certain they know how little work he's doing are arrogant at best - maybe leaning into hysterical, kneejerking dickheadery.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,322
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 08:30:58 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:27:13 am
Maybe the latter, maybe the former, maybe Hughes is doing literally nothing, maybe he's working exceptionally hard to get deal lined up. My point is we have absolutely no idea, so these sweeping conclusive posts from posters who are certain they know how little work he's doing are arrogant at best - maybe leaning into hysterical, kneejerking dickheadery.

His job is about outcomes. We dont get to see things evolve in his line of work, such as a team being changed by a manager and its general progress. His role was earmarked quite clearly by the club, it was earmarked quite clearly by his lot as well who brief the press. With that in mind, considering what role he has been given, its quite amazing that at our two best players and 3 of our top 5 players are soon free to fuck off elsewhere in a matter of days.

Slot has said quite clearly that contracts and transfers are the responsibility of Hughes. Thus far he has delivered Chiesa and Quansah. He has not delivered Zubimendi, Trent, Virgil or Salah.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:32 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,954
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 08:32:01 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 07:42:16 am
Like the rest of us, you have absolutely no idea what Hughes actually does on a day to day basis.

EXACTLY!!!!!! 😂
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 08:32:22 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:15:50 am
Maybe not on this occasion?

Are Marca not mouth pieces for real? Or does that shill distinction only apply when a different narrative is desired?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 08:36:11 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:32:22 am
Are Marca not mouth pieces for real? Or does that shill distinction only apply when a different narrative is desired?

They print what they are told probably, whether that is the truth or not I guess is up to who informs them.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 08:36:29 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 07:42:16 am
Like the rest of us, you have absolutely no idea what Hughes actually does on a day to day basis.

We know hes great at picking managers. Brought Iraola to Bournemouth and Slot to us within the space of a year.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 08:38:37 am »
I take great comfort that despite Salah continuing to deliver hes now avoiding contract questions post game.
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,481
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:32:22 am
Are Marca not mouth pieces for real? Or does that shill distinction only apply when a different narrative is desired?
No idea but this story is hardly surprising is it? I guess if there is no rumours/stories countering this story then it's not looking good?
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 08:41:16 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 06:49:55 am
Even by the standards of brain-dead footballers, TAA would be extremely thick to leave this incredible club to join Madrid's superstars in order to win the Ballon D'Or. I don't think he'll do it and if he does it would confirm that he is a moron so it wouldn't be as big a loss as we think anyway.

It doesn't make him a moron. In fact Trent is quite the opposite and in part would explain why a move may interest him. A new culture and country.

Look, I don't want him to go obviously but if he does, then I can perhaps understand it. We have lost top players before, and will do again in the future. The club always recovers from it - quite famously in fact.

Personally I think he will regret it because nothing he wins anywhere else will feel the same as winning here. I am not convinced either that he will leave, but I do think he is the most likely of the 3.

Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 08:45:24 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:40:47 am
No idea but this story is hardly surprising is it? I guess if there is no rumours/stories countering this story then it's not looking good?

Weird one as Trent has continually said he wont have this play out in public.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,654
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 08:46:16 am »
Going to those shower of c*nts, the ones that broke MOs arm, and gave his keeper concussion with an elbow. That shit, cant paint it any other way.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 08:47:27 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:27:13 am
Maybe the latter, maybe the former, maybe Hughes is doing literally nothing, maybe he's working exceptionally hard to get deal lined up. My point is we have absolutely no idea, so these sweeping conclusive posts from posters who are certain they know how little work he's doing are arrogant at best - maybe leaning into hysterical, kneejerking dickheadery.

But we do have some idea mate. If someone is making it his priority to do something in the summer and then doesnt even make a formal offer for 6 months then it begs btw question as to why, its perfectly legitimate to ask that question and wonder if perhaps were being taken for a bit of a ride here. Perhaps were not and it will all get done but were now in the phase where players can formally sign pre-agreements with other clubs, inevitably the media will be all over that and it isnt helpful - perhaps it was unavoidable, perhaps the briefings that the club are relaxed are true, but its more than reasonable to make the point that the fact that were in this position for 3 of our 4 best players is a fuck up, if it was just Trent Id have a lot more sympathy but 3 of them screams that theres been some poor management here and its more than reasonable to ask questions as to how we ended up here and whether these briefings are made in good faith or whether theyre being written to placate the fans as has happened in the past - the fact that we wont get a concussive answer to that until either they sign contracts or leave doesnt mean that it isnt a valid question.

Im not being hysterical or knee jerking, Im just making the same point that Ive been making for over a year now which is that it needs sorting.

Ive no idea how much work Hughes is or isnt doing which is why I havent personally commented on that, but at the end of the day hes here to deal with contract renewals as one of his major responsibilities and to date hes done one which is Quansah - remember it isnt just these three which need doing theres Konate as well which we were told was close months ago.

Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,481
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 08:51:58 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:45:24 am
Weird one as Trent has continually said he wont have this play out in public.
Unfortunately Madrid (and Barcelona) seem to like publicity in regards to incoming transfers.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 08:58:20 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:51:58 am
Unfortunately Madrid (and Barcelona) seem to like publicity in regards to incoming transfers.

Yeah total lack of respect, they are horrible c*nt clubs.
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 08:59:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:32:01 am
EXACTLY!!!!!! 😂

I'm stunned to see you admit you don't know something to be honest.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 08:59:32 am »
If Trent leaves, Id find it very hard to be angry about it, especially if we go on to win the league this season.

People who suggest that he deserves mud slung at him for running down the contract, if its a dream of his to play at Madrid, why should he sign a contract with us and put a price tag on himself, which may be enough to turn Madrid off? I put the blame at the feet of the club who have let 3 of our superstar players run into the final 6 months or so of their contracts. Im sure there is more than meets the eye but theres definitely a theme.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I wont find it hard to remember the good times with Trent. Besides, Bradley looks more than capable of filling his boots.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5349 on: Today at 09:02:40 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:47:27 am
But we do have some idea mate. If someone is making it his priority to do something in the summer and then doesnt even make a formal offer for 6 months then it begs btw question as to why, its perfectly legitimate to ask that question and wonder if perhaps were being taken for a bit of a ride here. Perhaps were not and it will all get done but were now in the phase where players can formally sign pre-agreements with other clubs, inevitably the media will be all over that and it isnt helpful - perhaps it was unavoidable, perhaps the briefings that the club are relaxed are true, but its more than reasonable to make the point that the fact that were in this position for 3 of our 4 best players is a fuck up, if it was just Trent Id have a lot more sympathy but 3 of them screams that theres been some poor management here and its more than reasonable to ask questions as to how we ended up here and whether these briefings are made in good faith or whether theyre being written to placate the fans as has happened in the past - the fact that we wont get a concussive answer to that until either they sign contracts or leave doesnt mean that it isnt a valid question.

Im not being hysterical or knee jerking, Im just making the same point that Ive been making for over a year now which is that it needs sorting.

Ive no idea how much work Hughes is or isnt doing which is why I havent personally commented on that, but at the end of the day hes here to deal with contract renewals as one of his major responsibilities and to date hes done one which is Quansah - remember it isnt just these three which need doing theres Konate as well which we were told was close months ago.

So much of your post is totally fair, JM, and you've acknowledged that we don't know the ins and outs of the process - something I completely agree with you about. The bolded bit though, is what my initial post (which you responded to) was addressing - somebody stating that Hughes does no work.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,290
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:59:32 am
If Trent leaves, Id find it very hard to be angry about it, especially if we go on to win the league this season.

People who suggest that he deserves mud slung at him for running down the contract, if its a dream of his to play at Madrid, why should he sign a contract with us and put a price tag on himself, which may be enough to turn Madrid off? I put the blame at the feet of the club who have let 3 of our superstar players run into the final 6 months or so of their contracts. Im sure there is more than meets the eye but theres definitely a theme.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I wont find it hard to remember the good times with Trent. Besides, Bradley looks more than capable of filling his boots.

How many times does this need to be said? No club not even us can force a  player to sign a contract if he doesn't want to! What exactly did you expect the club to do in the circumstances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5351 on: Today at 09:05:22 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 01:21:23 am
Don't think threads like this add much to RAWK if I'm honest. Just my opinion like

We don't need to be giving people the rope to hang themselves with

Some absolutely shocking comments in here born out of fear and trepidation. I don't think they truly mean what they're saying
I guess people need somewhere to discuss it, so the thread makes sense. However, in true rawk fashion it's descended into the usual tribalist back and forth and random conjecture.

The logic with transfers and contracts for some people seems to be: Things aren't happening the way I want = The club is a shitshow*
*or incompetent/negligent/mingebags...

None of us know anything other than snippets from the players and media. But removing any agendas for a moment, how likely is it really that the club has done nothing and just let all 3 run down their contracts to leave for free? It's a stretch to even suggest that's what's happened. The most likely scenario in my view is that we started negotiations in the penultimate year of their contracts - as would be the case for many players at clubs where they're an important asset. We then had a series of events that would inevitably alter the mindsets of the players and the overall timeline: Jurgen announces his departure to the club in December (and publicly in January); the club appoints Michael Edwards as football CEO in March; the club appoints Richard Hughes as Director of football in March; the club announces Arne Slot as new head coach in May; Jurgen leaves in June; Arne starts in June.

That's significant upheaval in only 6 months, and Jurgen leaving will 100% have sown doubts in the minds of all 3 players. They've all had their best years under him, and the uncertainty his announcement created was massive. All of the changes made any contract announcements highly unlikely in the summer, and all 3 players were also unlikely to want to commit to anything until they'd at least worked with Arne for a decent period, and seen that the transition was successful. Now that we are in such a good position with results (and many players showing significant improvement), I imagine contract talks have accelerated in the last couple of months, with offers probably made to all 3 and negotiations happening on salary, bonuses, image rights, and contract length. The 3 contracts combined are probably worth £100m, so it's not surprising all parties are taking the time to get it right.

It's easy to say 'we shouldn't have let it reach this stage', but I doubt we intended to. The club had no control over Jurgen's decision, and no control over how that would affect the players thoughts on their futures. The notion that we should've just paid them whatever and got it done is a bit far fetched when you consider that there's 2 sides to a contract, and any player in the world would've had second thoughts if Jurgen left their club, and would want at least a few months to see what impact it had. Then there's the added complication that each of the 3 might be influenced by the decisions of the others, plus their bargaining power increasing the longer they take - turning it into a bit of a long drawn out poker match. Edwards/Hughes/Arne will also need to have been planning replacements for the possible scenario if all 3 leave, so I imagine there's neen a lot of discussion over all the different permutations. My gut feel is Virgil/Mo sign first, and Trent finally sees sense and realises Arne is building something special with this squad.

Now - none of what I've written is based on anything concrete. But surely the scenario above is closer to what's actually been happening than some of the wild comments and theories on here. If Jurgen had stayed and we had a stable footballing structure in place, then it would indeed be negligent to let it reach this point. But we can't ignore the reality of what's happened, no matter how much people need someone or something to blame.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,377
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:04:03 am
How many times does this need to be said? No club not even us can force a  player to sign a contract if he doesn't want to! What exactly did you expect the club to do in the circumstances.

Well if Hughes hasnt kidnapped his dog and threatened to send parts of it back each week until he signs then quite frankly RAWK should be up in arms about it. The fucking layabout.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 09:07:25 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 09:02:40 am
So much of your post is totally fair, JM, and you've acknowledged that we don't know the ins and outs of the process - something I completely agree with you about. The bolded bit though, is what my initial post (which you responded to) was addressing - somebody stating that Hughes does no work.

Is it fair to say if Hughes does do some work, it doesnt amount to much ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,290
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5354 on: Today at 09:08:23 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 09:06:08 am
Well if Hughes hasnt kidnapped his dog and threatened to send parts of it back each week until he signs then quite frankly RAWK should be up in arms about it. The fucking layabout.

😊
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 09:12:30 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 09:07:25 am
Is it fair to say if Hughes does do some work, it doesnt amount to much ?

I think it's impossible to say with any certainty. If all three sign next week we'll probably have to acknowledge he was working pretty hard behind the scenes. If all three leave, then yeah, whatever work he did on this task ultimately failed.

I just don't get the mindset of those who choose to fill in the gaps in knowledge we have about the inner workings of the club, with negativity.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5356 on: Today at 09:13:09 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:04:03 am
How many times does this need to be said? No club not even us can force a  player to sign a contract if he doesn't want to! What exactly did you expect the club to do in the circumstances.

What I would have liked is for the club to offer one of our greatest ever players a new contract sooner than a month before he can sign a pre-agreement with another club which I think seems reasonable.

As Ive said before if it was just Trent in this position Id be a lot more sympathetic but for it to be the case with 3 different players, two of whom we know for a fact werent offered contracts until the season began (December in Salahs case) suggests to me it could have been handled better.
Logged
