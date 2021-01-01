Don't think threads like this add much to RAWK if I'm honest. Just my opinion like



We don't need to be giving people the rope to hang themselves with



Some absolutely shocking comments in here born out of fear and trepidation. I don't think they truly mean what they're saying



I guess people need somewhere to discuss it, so the thread makes sense. However, in true rawk fashion it's descended into the usual tribalist back and forth and random conjecture.The logic with transfers and contracts for some people seems to be: Things aren't happening the way I want = The club is a shitshow**or incompetent/negligent/mingebags...None of us know anything other than snippets from the players and media. But removing any agendas for a moment, how likely is it really that the club has done nothing and just let all 3 run down their contracts to leave for free? It's a stretch to even suggest that's what's happened. The most likely scenario in my view is that we started negotiations in the penultimate year of their contracts - as would be the case for many players at clubs where they're an important asset. We then had a series of events that would inevitably alter the mindsets of the players and the overall timeline: Jurgen announces his departure to the club in December (and publicly in January); the club appoints Michael Edwards as football CEO in March; the club appoints Richard Hughes as Director of football in March; the club announces Arne Slot as new head coach in May; Jurgen leaves in June; Arne starts in June.That's significant upheaval in only 6 months, and Jurgen leaving will 100% have sown doubts in the minds of all 3 players. They've all had their best years under him, and the uncertainty his announcement created was massive. All of the changes made any contract announcements highly unlikely in the summer, and all 3 players were also unlikely to want to commit to anything until they'd at least worked with Arne for a decent period, and seen that the transition was successful. Now that we are in such a good position with results (and many players showing significant improvement), I imagine contract talks have accelerated in the last couple of months, with offers probably made to all 3 and negotiations happening on salary, bonuses, image rights, and contract length. The 3 contracts combined are probably worth £100m, so it's not surprising all parties are taking the time to get it right.It's easy to say 'we shouldn't have let it reach this stage', but I doubt we intended to. The club had no control over Jurgen's decision, and no control over how that would affect the players thoughts on their futures. The notion that we should've just paid them whatever and got it done is a bit far fetched when you consider that there's 2 sides to a contract, and any player in the world would've had second thoughts if Jurgen left their club, and would want at least a few months to see what impact it had. Then there's the added complication that each of the 3 might be influenced by the decisions of the others, plus their bargaining power increasing the longer they take - turning it into a bit of a long drawn out poker match. Edwards/Hughes/Arne will also need to have been planning replacements for the possible scenario if all 3 leave, so I imagine there's neen a lot of discussion over all the different permutations. My gut feel is Virgil/Mo sign first, and Trent finally sees sense and realises Arne is building something special with this squad.Now - none of what I've written is based on anything concrete. But surely the scenario above is closer to what's actually been happening than some of the wild comments and theories on here. If Jurgen had stayed and we had a stable footballing structure in place, then it would indeed be negligent to let it reach this point. But we can't ignore the reality of what's happened, no matter how much people need someone or something to blame.