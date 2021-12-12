« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Gray Hamster

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Listening to that interview with virg wow. Desperately need him here for another 3-4-5 years
[new username under construction]

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 07:39:47 pm
I know he keeps in shape but 345 years is a bit long
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 07:40:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:32:58 pm
What I want you to do is to show me an example of the club not recruiting someone for the commercial or marketing departments. We didn't have a permanent Sporting Director for a year, we didn't have a club doctor for five months and we have continually gone into seasons without recruiting players for some key positions.

Now had I come on here and said "we would absolutely not recruit someone for the commercial or marketing departments" then you'd be right, I'd need something to back that up with. But I didn't say that, because I don't know. There is no way of knowing, which was my point.

In contrast, you made the claim that we'd absolutely never leave vacancies within certain sections of the Club. It's therefore on you to provide the evidence that we never have, which one singular example obviously does not do. Only you can't provide the evidence, because there is no way we'd know. Which was my point.

What you've done is create a theory in your head, then when someone has questioned it you've asked them to prove you wrong, rather than you proving yourself right. It's Trumpian.

No need to come back on this. Enjoy the game.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 07:56:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:40:12 pm
Now had I come on here and said "we would absolutely not recruit someone for the commercial or marketing departments" then you'd be right, I'd need something to back that up with. But I didn't say that, because I don't know. There is no way of knowing, which was my point.

In contrast, you made the claim that we'd absolutely never leave vacancies within certain sections of the Club. It's therefore on you to provide the evidence that we never have, which one singular example obviously does not do. Only you can't provide the evidence, because there is no way we'd know. Which was my point.

What you've done is create a theory in your head, then when someone has questioned it you've asked them to prove you wrong, rather than you proving yourself right. It's Trumpian.

No need to come back on this. Enjoy the game.

This is what you put.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
I mean we could have a bunch of unfilled positions in the commercial and marketing departments. Not quite a headline grabber though, is it?

I showed that we didn't have any vacancies in those departments. Point proven.

enjoy the game.
StevoHimself

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Do they literally just ask these questions on the off-chance Salah is going to go, "Yeah, I've signed the contract, use are the first to know." The presenters sort of go "we have to ask," but do you? It's cringeworthy.
KalantaScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Do they literally just ask these questions on the off-chance Salah is going to go, "Yeah, I've signed the contract, use are the first to know." The presenters sort of go "we have to ask," but do you? It's cringeworthy.

Fucking idiots

I have to ask

No you dont, literally. Inane waste of a minute where you could ask something more interesting, like what colour baubles he has on his Xmas tree. As if hes randomly going to announce after a game that someones signed.
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
Do you want me to provide one example of a role being filled quickly on the football side of things too? 

Like genuinely.. what are you doing here? Because whatever you think you're proving you're really not.

Fairly sure the CEO role was vacant for a while and we got a temporary one in until we could fill it on a permanent basis.

Im sure Al knew that though but didnt mention it as it didnt fit the argument.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Fairly sure the CEO role was vacant for a while and we got a temporary one in until we could fill it on a permanent basis.

Im sure Al knew that though but didnt mention it as it didnt fit the argument.

Ian Ayre MD/CEO 2011-2017
Peter Moore CEO 2017-2020
Billy Hogan CEO 2020-
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Fairly sure the CEO role was vacant for a while and we got a temporary one in until we could fill it on a permanent basis.

Im sure Al knew that though but didnt mention it as it didnt fit the argument.

I dunno, I looked on Indeed and couldn't see it on there.
Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5249 on: Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Listening to that interview with virg wow. Desperately need him here for another 3-4-5 years

I'd let him write his own contract.

danm77

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5250 on: Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Listening to that interview with virg wow. Desperately need him here for another 3-4-5 years

Was that on Prime?
Raid

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5251 on: Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Not sure theres ever been a situation where a team is threatening to blitz the league and their three best players are all out of contract in the summer?
PaulF

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5252 on: Today at 12:38:14 pm
Maybe the commerical and finance roles are filled quickly as we don't really care that much about them and employ the first person capable of sending in a CV without too many spelling mistaeks.
lionel_messias

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5253 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Not sure theres ever been a situation where a team is threatening to blitz the league and their three best players are all out of contract in the summer?

Come Wednesday, the pressure is really on for our sporting director/finance types.

You'd sure expect stories of Inter/PSG an/other interest to surface though in this game of brinkmanship,
One might calculate most non-Oiligarch clubs can't afford £350k+ a week for a single player.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5254 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm
Slot even referenced the January date, saying today that they know things can change a lot after that date. Seemed a slight piling of the pressure on Hughes.
Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5255 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are relaxed about the new year given all the indications remain that the stated preference of ALL THREE players is to commit to the club as they are continuing talks with the Anfield hierarchy.

[@_ChrisBascombe]
SamLad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5256 on: Today at 03:00:05 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:57:14 pm
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are relaxed about the new year given all the indications remain that the stated preference of ALL THREE players is to commit to the club as they are continuing talks with the Anfield hierarchy.

[@_ChrisBascombe]

well that's nice.

how about stop relaxing and get them fucking done and announced!
DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5257 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm
Hopefully we can turn our relaxed positive vibes in to some actual contract signings one day.
HardworkDedication

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5258 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:57:14 pm
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are relaxed about the new year given all the indications remain that the stated preference of ALL THREE players is to commit to the club as they are continuing talks with the Anfield hierarchy.

[@_ChrisBascombe]

Joyce's quotes seem less convincing about Trent staying imo
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5259 on: Today at 03:07:10 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:06:26 pm
Joyce's quotes seem less convincing about Trent staying imo

What did Joyce say?
Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5260 on: Today at 03:11:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:10 pm
What did Joyce say?

Goes into how Salah and VVD have been open about wanting to stay and Trent:

There is more intrigue around Alexander-Arnold, not least because Marcas pages have not carried quite so much good news but, rather, repeated assertions about him being at the Bernabéu next season, alongside his close friend and England team-mate Jude Bellingham.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5261 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:11:16 pm
Goes into how Salah and VVD have been open about wanting to stay and Trent:

There is more intrigue around Alexander-Arnold, not least because Marcas pages have not carried quite so much good news but, rather, repeated assertions about him being at the Bernabéu next season, alongside his close friend and England team-mate Jude Bellingham.

c*nts.
smutchin

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5262 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:11:16 pm
Goes into how Salah and VVD have been open about wanting to stay and Trent:

There is more intrigue around Alexander-Arnold, not least because Marcas pages have not carried quite so much good news but, rather, repeated assertions about him being at the Bernabéu next season, alongside his close friend and England team-mate Jude Bellingham.

So basically nothing that any of us dont know already? Marca print any old shit. Doesnt reflect well on Joyce if hes quoting them as a source.

Trent said a while back that he wouldnt be saying anything publicly about his contract situation and he has been true to his word.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5263 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:00:20 pm
Hopefully we can turn our relaxed positive vibes in to some actual contract signings one day.

Fuck the business buzzwords, get out the pens!
stockdam

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5264 on: Today at 04:13:34 pm
I doubt theres anyone who doesnt want the three of them to sign a new contract. All 3 are incredible players who are fundamental to the way we play.

However the problem is when one or more players ask for wages that would result in a long line of other players demanding relative parity. We are a well run club and we cannot just pay players what they want or what they may get at other clubs. Increasing the wage bill affects the money available for new players.

Obviously Salah is practically irreplaceable and in my opinion the most effective player in the league and arguably in the world, even at his age. Van Dijk is as good as they come and Trent has an attacking side to his game that is unique.

I really do hope that things can be sorted but its also probably not as simple as we would like.
newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5265 on: Today at 04:21:14 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 03:58:24 pm
Fuck the business buzzwords, get out the pens!

the words that will also attract *him*.

FSG - .... ah shit!! I said it.


(Gets popcorn)
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #5266 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:11:16 pm
Goes into how Salah and VVD have been open about wanting to stay and Trent:

There is more intrigue around Alexander-Arnold, not least because Marcas pages have not carried quite so much good news but, rather, repeated assertions about him being at the Bernabéu next season, alongside his close friend and England team-mate Jude Bellingham.

Literally everyone is just guessing with Trent.
He said his negotiations won't be played out in public.
So now because it isn't being played out in public, the assumption is he wants to leave.
