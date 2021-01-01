« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Gray Hamster

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Listening to that interview with virg wow. Desperately need him here for another 3-4-5 years
[new username under construction]

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:39:47 pm
I know he keeps in shape but 345 years is a bit long
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:40:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:32:58 pm
What I want you to do is to show me an example of the club not recruiting someone for the commercial or marketing departments. We didn't have a permanent Sporting Director for a year, we didn't have a club doctor for five months and we have continually gone into seasons without recruiting players for some key positions.

Now had I come on here and said "we would absolutely not recruit someone for the commercial or marketing departments" then you'd be right, I'd need something to back that up with. But I didn't say that, because I don't know. There is no way of knowing, which was my point.

In contrast, you made the claim that we'd absolutely never leave vacancies within certain sections of the Club. It's therefore on you to provide the evidence that we never have, which one singular example obviously does not do. Only you can't provide the evidence, because there is no way we'd know. Which was my point.

What you've done is create a theory in your head, then when someone has questioned it you've asked them to prove you wrong, rather than you proving yourself right. It's Trumpian.

No need to come back on this. Enjoy the game.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:56:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:40:12 pm
Now had I come on here and said "we would absolutely not recruit someone for the commercial or marketing departments" then you'd be right, I'd need something to back that up with. But I didn't say that, because I don't know. There is no way of knowing, which was my point.

In contrast, you made the claim that we'd absolutely never leave vacancies within certain sections of the Club. It's therefore on you to provide the evidence that we never have, which one singular example obviously does not do. Only you can't provide the evidence, because there is no way we'd know. Which was my point.

What you've done is create a theory in your head, then when someone has questioned it you've asked them to prove you wrong, rather than you proving yourself right. It's Trumpian.

No need to come back on this. Enjoy the game.

This is what you put.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
I mean we could have a bunch of unfilled positions in the commercial and marketing departments. Not quite a headline grabber though, is it?

I showed that we didn't have any vacancies in those departments. Point proven.

enjoy the game.
StevoHimself

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Do they literally just ask these questions on the off-chance Salah is going to go, "Yeah, I've signed the contract, use are the first to know." The presenters sort of go "we have to ask," but do you? It's cringeworthy.
KalantaScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Do they literally just ask these questions on the off-chance Salah is going to go, "Yeah, I've signed the contract, use are the first to know." The presenters sort of go "we have to ask," but do you? It's cringeworthy.

Fucking idiots

I have to ask

No you dont, literally. Inane waste of a minute where you could ask something more interesting, like what colour baubles he has on his Xmas tree. As if hes randomly going to announce after a game that someones signed.
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
Do you want me to provide one example of a role being filled quickly on the football side of things too? 

Like genuinely.. what are you doing here? Because whatever you think you're proving you're really not.

Fairly sure the CEO role was vacant for a while and we got a temporary one in until we could fill it on a permanent basis.

Im sure Al knew that though but didnt mention it as it didnt fit the argument.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Fairly sure the CEO role was vacant for a while and we got a temporary one in until we could fill it on a permanent basis.

Im sure Al knew that though but didnt mention it as it didnt fit the argument.

Ian Ayre MD/CEO 2011-2017
Peter Moore CEO 2017-2020
Billy Hogan CEO 2020-
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Fairly sure the CEO role was vacant for a while and we got a temporary one in until we could fill it on a permanent basis.

Im sure Al knew that though but didnt mention it as it didnt fit the argument.

I dunno, I looked on Indeed and couldn't see it on there.
Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Listening to that interview with virg wow. Desperately need him here for another 3-4-5 years

I'd let him write his own contract.

danm77

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 07:37:42 pm
Listening to that interview with virg wow. Desperately need him here for another 3-4-5 years

Was that on Prime?
Raid

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Not sure theres ever been a situation where a team is threatening to blitz the league and their three best players are all out of contract in the summer?
PaulF

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 12:38:14 pm
Maybe the commerical and finance roles are filled quickly as we don't really care that much about them and employ the first person capable of sending in a CV without too many spelling mistaeks.
lionel_messias

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 12:43:40 pm
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Not sure theres ever been a situation where a team is threatening to blitz the league and their three best players are all out of contract in the summer?

Come Wednesday, the pressure is really on for our sporting director/finance types.

You'd sure expect stories of Inter/PSG an/other interest to surface though in this game of brinkmanship,
One might calculate most non-Oiligarch clubs can't afford £350k+ a week for a single player.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 02:45:20 pm
Slot even referenced the January date, saying today that they know things can change a lot after that date. Seemed a slight piling of the pressure on Hughes.
Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 02:57:14 pm
[🟢] NEW: Liverpool are relaxed about the new year given all the indications remain that the stated preference of ALL THREE players is to commit to the club as they are continuing talks with the Anfield hierarchy.

[@_ChrisBascombe]
